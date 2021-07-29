Geothermal project accelerates, two more wells being constructed says Skerrit

An economy that is powered by renewables, resulting in reduced energy costs and carbon emissions, while simultaneously creating jobs, is one of the cornerstones of the economy of a dynamic Dominica.

This statement from Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit as he announced during his presentation of the 2021-2022 National Budget on Wednesday that work on the Geothermal Development Project in the Roseau Valley had accelerated over the past year.

“Construction of two additional wells in Laudat has started,” Skerrit stated.

He said with the financial and technical support of the World Bank, his government recently conducted five (5) procurements, valued at over US $13 million (XCD35.1 million), associated with the drilling of these wells.

“This includes the civil works for access roads and well pads, for which a contract of $ 9 million was awarded to ACE Engineering Ltd., in May 2021,” the Prime Minister explained. “We are also at an advanced stage for the selection of an Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor, to build the 10 MW plant.”

He said the government expects to conclude negotiations by the end of September, and soon thereafter, to issue a notice to proceed with construction of the power plant.

“Construction time is expected to be 18 months from issuing the notice to proceed,” he revealed.

According to the Prime Minister, the transfer of power from the geothermal power plant in Laudat to the main load centres in Fond Cole and Sugar Loaf, will require higher voltage transmission lines and the government is working closely with DOMLEC and the Independent Regulatory Commission to develop this new network.

He said the new transmission lines will also contribute to a more resilient electricity network, by providing redundancy for transmitting power from the existing hydro stations in the Roseau Valley.

“The progress which we are making on this project would not be possible without the support and cooperation of the people of the Roseau Valley, as well as the World Bank and many friendly governments, and we are very appreciative of this,” the Prime Minister stated.

Meanwhile, he said the government is making major investments to facilitate the transformation of the tourism sector and is approaching tourism development from all angles.

Furthermore, he said, Dominica has been singled out by the cruise lines as one of the countries in the Caribbean with the best quality road network.

“This signifies the tremendous efforts by this Government to upgrade roads throughout the country. And this year, we will begin the reconstruction of the Layou Valley Road and accelerate work on the East Coast Road—both are arteries to major tourism sites,” the Prime Minister noted.

He mentioned the Roseau Enhancement Project as one of the avenues that the government is pursuing to increase opportunities for visitors to spend more in Dominica.

“We are transforming Roseau into a modern attractive shopping, hospitality, and entertainment centre, with amenities which will allow visitors to enjoy day and night life, thereby creating business opportunities for our people,” Skerrit stated.

The government is also pursuing the upgrading of Dominica’s sites and attractions to make them more appealing and accessible to visitors and according to the Prime Minister, in this financial year, there will be substantial improvements to some of the country’s most visited sites and attractions such as Champagne Beach, Scotts Head, Indian River, Trafalgar Falls, Emerald Pool, Wotten Waven and others.

The government’s plans also include a complete audit and redesign of the Waitukubuli National Trail will be undertaken, to allow for its full rehabilitation and reconstruction.

“Our trails and sites are the basis for the unique appeal of Dominica. As such, it is important to continue to take bold steps towards management, preservation, sustainability, marketing and monetizing of these assets,” the Prime minister said. “We recognize that [the] government’s investments in these tourism assets will be more meaningful with the participation of all key stakeholders.”

The establishment of one legal authority to oversee all aspects of trails and sites in Dominica and to coordinate their development, maintenance, financial management and conservation is also on the cards according to the Prime Minister.

He also believes that the three 5-star hotels now operating in the island and the ongoing construction of another three, will substantially increase the number of export-ready rooms available on the island and be an impetus for attracting more visitors, and more business to Dominica as well as encourage a vibrant staycation culture.

“By 2023, an additional 498 rooms will become available,” Skerrit stated. “This is a massive achievement in a short space of time for a small country like Dominica.”

Skerrit is also proposing that “the tremendous investments towards increasing productivity of the agricultural sector” will reinforce the backward and forward linkages between tourism and agriculture.

“Farmers and fisherfolk can rely on the tourism sector for a constant and secure market and hoteliers can assure guests that their food is grown locally,” he said. “We are currently propagating and producing a number of crops, livestock and sea foods to supply the major hotels. As we expand the agricultural sector, there is no doubt that we will be able to fully supply all of the hotels with fresh products.”