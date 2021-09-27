Govt declares three days of mourning for the late former Dominican leader

Dominica will observe 3 days of national mourning from today Monday 27 September to Wednesday 29, September for the late Patrick Roland John and flags will be flown at half-staff on all public buildings during that period.
“This week we enter into a period of mourning for the late Patrick Roland John, our former Prime Minister of Dominica,” Prime Minister Skerrit said.
He again expressed condolences to Mr. John’s wife Desiree and his children.
“May God keep them during this time of bereavement,” Skerrit stated.
According to the prime minister, Mr. John’s greatest legacy as leader is that he ushered Dominica into independence from Great Britain in 1978, “and though his time as Prime Minister did not last very long, he is credited for many development projects during his brief tenure and before that, as premier and Government minister.”
Skerrit said John will also be remembered for his contribution to housing, having constructed housing schemes to provide affordable homes to lower income families.
He also described the former prime minister’s contribution to the development of agriculture and infrastructure as noteworthy.
“As political leader of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), I acknowledge Mr. John’s legacy as former leader of the Dominica Labour Party who espoused the values of care for the common man and equality among all,” PM stated.
He encouraged all Dominicans to participate in the activities to mark the going away of Mr. John both virtually and in person where possible.
The late Patrick Roland John was born on January 8, 1937 and passed away on July 6, 2021 at the age of eighty-four (84). He is survived by his wife Desiree and children Rennick, Patrick Jnr., Nyerere and Ishah John, Patricia Anselm, Hephelia Dailey and Paula Jean-Jacques.
The Lying in State of the late Patrick Roland John will take place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 11: 00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for specially invited groups and the general public at the Forecourt of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. Due to COVID-19 protocols a maximum of ten (10) persons will be allowed to view at a time.
The body will also lie in state on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the State House Conference Center for Parliamentary and Government Officials.
The Funeral Service will be held at the St. Gerald’s Cathedral Chapel in Roseau commencing at
2:00 p.m., followed by burial at the Anglican Church grounds.
In light of the COVID-19 protocols, attendance will be limited to family members and invitees only.
The funeral service and burial on Wednesday 29 September, will be streamed live via the Government Information Service (GIS) and all radio stations.
5 Comments
Even though you do not like the man you should show some little form of respect for his position as leader of the country. It is okay to have an opinion and to share it but be respectful.
Respectful my arm. Who does this Liar have respect for? You? Maybe only you vice president.
Its opinion time again and here’s my take on this thing called “Days of Mourning” especially declared by King Liar (Skerrit). If one goes around Dominica and ask 20 persons (including King Liar & excluding his immediate family) ‘” Are you in mourning for the former Prime minister Patrick John”, I will not be shocked to hear the answer. So this declaration by King Liar and his house of crooks is a matter of hypocrisy and above all a Big lie. King Liar cares less about anyone (dead or alive) but himself and his self-importance. Every move he make, every step he take, every word he speak is a lie. The King, is lie he lying.
You are jealous of Skerrit and you will never walk in his shoes. Anything bad you say has no effect on Skerrit. Get yourself a decent education and stop listening to Francisco, IBO FRANCE, Viewexpressed, %, Jonathan, and the rest of the cult. Think for yourself and do not let bums puts words in your mouth. They are all jealous of Skerrit. They fail to realize that Lennox is a scumbag. Skerrit pays you all no mind.
Didn’t he also introduce the Dread Act, try to sell off the north of Dominica as a free trade port, and collaborate with US mobsters and members of the Ku Klux Klan in a failed coup d’etat?