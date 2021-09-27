Govt declares three days of mourning for the late former Dominican leader

Dominica will observe 3 days of national mourning from today Monday 27 September to Wednesday 29, September for the late Patrick Roland John and flags will be flown at half-staff on all public buildings during that period.

“This week we enter into a period of mourning for the late Patrick Roland John, our former Prime Minister of Dominica,” Prime Minister Skerrit said.

He again expressed condolences to Mr. John’s wife Desiree and his children.

“May God keep them during this time of bereavement,” Skerrit stated.

According to the prime minister, Mr. John’s greatest legacy as leader is that he ushered Dominica into independence from Great Britain in 1978, “and though his time as Prime Minister did not last very long, he is credited for many development projects during his brief tenure and before that, as premier and Government minister.”

Skerrit said John will also be remembered for his contribution to housing, having constructed housing schemes to provide affordable homes to lower income families.

He also described the former prime minister’s contribution to the development of agriculture and infrastructure as noteworthy.

“As political leader of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), I acknowledge Mr. John’s legacy as former leader of the Dominica Labour Party who espoused the values of care for the common man and equality among all,” PM stated.

He encouraged all Dominicans to participate in the activities to mark the going away of Mr. John both virtually and in person where possible.

The late Patrick Roland John was born on January 8, 1937 and passed away on July 6, 2021 at the age of eighty-four (84). He is survived by his wife Desiree and children Rennick, Patrick Jnr., Nyerere and Ishah John, Patricia Anselm, Hephelia Dailey and Paula Jean-Jacques.

The Lying in State of the late Patrick Roland John will take place on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 11: 00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for specially invited groups and the general public at the Forecourt of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. Due to COVID-19 protocols a maximum of ten (10) persons will be allowed to view at a time.

The body will also lie in state on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the State House Conference Center for Parliamentary and Government Officials.

The Funeral Service will be held at the St. Gerald’s Cathedral Chapel in Roseau commencing at

2:00 p.m., followed by burial at the Anglican Church grounds.

In light of the COVID-19 protocols, attendance will be limited to family members and invitees only.

The funeral service and burial on Wednesday 29 September, will be streamed live via the Government Information Service (GIS) and all radio stations.