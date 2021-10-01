‘He worked to improve the lives of the poor’ – from the eulogy of Patrick John

Among the many notable achievements of the late Patrick Roland John, Dominica’s first prime minister, was the work which he undertook both in and out of politics, to improve the lives of the citizens.

This sentiment was expressed by John’s long time friend, Simeon Joseph, who delivered the eulogy at the funeral service of the former prime minister on September 30, 2021, at the St Gerard’s Cathedral Chapel.

Capturing his former companion’s life, work and political legacy, Joseph noted that John was a very generous person who made a lot of sacrifices, not only for his family, but for anyone with whom he came in contact.

“Patrick was always good at providing people with methods and techniques to navigate out of their situations and consoled everyone often…Patrick was ever-present and willing to instill faith and hope to anyone who had the fortune to just sit and chat with him,” he stated.

According to Joseph, the former leader wanted for “the little man”, what “the little man” did not even realize he was fighting for on their behalf which included, self-sustenance, a dignified life, true independence to provide for themselves, and love and respect for one another.

Joseph recalled that in order to be able to advocate for the concerns of workers on the island, in 1960, John became involved in trade unionism and attended courses on industrial relations and trade unionism in Jamaica and Canada, a move which would eventually lead him to become the general secretary of The Waterfront and Allied Workers Union (WAWU), which he had helped to found.

In 1965, at the age of 28, he was elected to the influential post of mayor of the island’s capital, Roseau – the youngest to be so elected.

He later entered the legislature in 1970 as a member of E.O. LeBlanc’s ruling Dominica Labour Party, and subsequently held several ministerial posts. When, as the country’s first premier, LeBlanc resigned in 1974, John succeeded him as premier and also assumed the portfolios of Finance and Agriculture.

Joseph said it was a “sad reality” that for anyone born after 1980, the caption which they associated with Patrick John is that he went to prison for treason, or that he was power-hungry and corrupt.

“To me, these proverbial references of PJ is a sad and embarrassing scandal which seeks to overshadow any good that Patrick may have done and in fact, who he really was,” he said. “…Patrick is best known for what he is not.”

Joseph went on to describe his friend as a humble man who held on to no earthly goods or possessions, and who knew that the power that he assumed was not held by him but granted to him for a while.

“Patrick, in reality, was consumed by his everlasting love for people, and he used, or some say misused, power, the power of the office of premier and prime minister of Dominica, to try and defend his people and his country,” he stated.

In 1983, John and others were arrested and charged for attempting to overthrow the Freedom Party Government but Joseph pointed out that “in court cases which followed, the trial judge found that John had no case to answer and he was released.”

The State appealed and the Court of Appeal ordered a new trial which was held in 1985. However, Joseph claims that in that trial, which resulted in John’s conviction and imprisonment for 12 years, the former prime minister was allegedly denied his overseas lawyer and the funds raised by his own party for his defence and suggested that the conviction was arrived at by a biased jury.

“The grandest of all myths, however, would be the slightest notion that Patrick was corrupt – because he was not and to this day none of these allegations has been proven or evidence brought forward,” PJ’s longtime friend declared. “In fact, he was a very charitable man, sometimes dipping his hand into his own pockets to support many of the people who would come to him for assistance.”

“There is no family member or child or in-law who can lay claim to the fact that Patrick even pulled strings for them. He left power with less than what he entered with and to use the phrase of the late Thomas Baptist- “clean I come clean I go – clean Patrick came, clean Patrick went,” he added.

Joseph revealed that John’s mission of love, compassion, care and service was based not only on his childhood and upbringing but on a promise to his mother to stand for the poor on the eve of her passing and although his attempts ended in political tragedy, according to Joseph, John believed that it is because of his mission for the ordinary man that he paid the ultimate political penalty.

Joseph noted that the former premier and prime minister’s pre-eminent achievement was the establishment of the Dominica Social Security (DSS) and the External Trade Bureau since they both catered for the needs of the poor man and “relieved them from the oppression and mercies of the controlling mercantile class.”

Under Patrick’s leadership, Dominica also saw the establishment of the National Bank of Dominica (NBD), the expansion of the Agricultural Industrial and Development (AID) Bank, the establishment of Dominica Broadcasting Corporation (DBS), the construction of the Deepwater Harbour, the Canefield Airport, and some two thousand low-cost houses and units at Bath Estate, Canefield, Point Mitchell and Calibishie.

Additional projects included the expansion of the Dominica State College (DSC), the beginning of primary health care, the establishment of the housing development corporation, the upgrading of the local government department to the self-help scheme which began the construction of many feeder roads, community centres, cooperatives and health clinics built by people of the communities for people of the communities and also the establishment of the cultural division and the Old mill cultural centre.

Joseph described John as one of the last true labour stalwarts who passionately believe in the union and the labour movement and declared that as long as human and workers’ rights exist in Dominica, “Patrick’s footprints will forever be present.”

He lamented that while there is the EO Leblanc Highway, Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard, Roosevelt Douglas Primary school, Pierre Charles Secondary School and soon-to-be Ed Registe Primary School, there is no national edifice named after the country’s first prime minister.

