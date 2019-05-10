PAID POST: Watch live declaration of candidate Rosana Emmanuel

Dominica News Online - Friday, May 10th, 2019 at 8:04 PM
Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin

Watch the live coverage of the UWP candidate for the Petite Savanne Constituency, Rosana Emmanuel.

The event is being held at Bellevue Chopin.

Click the link below to go to the live stream.

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=united%20workers%20party&epa=SEARCH_BOX

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

2 Comments

  1. Police after Criminals
    May 10, 2019

    Starting with me, we gave the DLP 20 years to prove themselves and even PM Skerrit agreed that they FAILED us. When the PM fired 8 ministers and 5 failed candidates, clearly that was his way of saying we failed. Unfortunately he did not fire himself since the firing should start with him. But we understand why he couldn’t fire himself because he needs to hide and therefore he has to do what he can to hide himself. There is nothing Skerrit, Ian, Reggie, and Blackmore can do to make DA better because in 20 yrs they showed us they can only cause us to get worse while they hide themselves better. The truth is, for a government to lose a business like Ross University, after 40 years and created employment for over 2000 nationals is very serious. But people the only reason we lost Ross is because Skerrit, Ian, Reggie and Blackmore wanted to go deeper in hiding and Ross was a serious upstacle in their way, so they had to get rid of them. So all us in every constituency must take them out!

  2. Kermit
    May 10, 2019

    The live streaming didnt work because all you didnt have nobody anyway.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.