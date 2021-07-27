PM Skerrit congratulates St. Lucia Labour Party on overwhelming election victory

In what he describes as a resounding and overwhelming victory, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has congratulated Philip J Pierre and the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) on its landslide win over the United Workers Party (UWP) in the island’s general election on July 26,2021.
The SLP won 13 seats while the UWP gained only two – one by outgoing Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and the other by Choiseul representative by Bradley Felix. Two independent candidates – Stephenson King and Richard Frederick – both former UWP members, captured the two remaining seats.
Speaking to DBS Radio on Tuesday morning, Skerrit said that the poll results are an indication that the people of St. Lucia were very clear on who they wanted as their leaders in these challenging times. He said that opposition parties should take note of such occurrences, which indicate, “that people must always come first and we must always be respectful of people.”
“He (Philip J Pierre) is coming in at a very challenging time but I am satisfied that he and the others within the Labour Party and his advisors will certainly have answers,” Skerrit said.
“The reality is [that] in difficult times people turn to Labour Party. Look at it anywhere in the region. Anytime there is a difficulty in a country, people feel more comfortable with the Labour Party in office. This is a party that genuinely cares for people. Our philosophy as the Labour Party is steep in that ideology… that people come first and we need to ensure at all costs that we can provide for our citizens, particularly the less fortunate [and] the vulnerable. And in these difficult times, the St. Lucian people have decided that they would sleep better and be more confident with a Labour Party in office,” he added.
His advice to the incoming prime minister and SLP government is to be united and aware that a government should bring hope to its people in difficult times.
“I think it’s important that we recognize that in these difficult times we have to ensure as far as possible we can provide for the people, we can provide them with hope and to bring the various sectors of the economy and society together to help navigate the situation,” he said.
“The reality is, like here, they will not get the support of the opposition, and therefore it is important for the St Lucia Labour Party to remain united. There is but one leader and that leader is Philip J Pierre and everyone must respect it and work with the leader to help him and to help the St Lucian people to navigate these very difficult circumstances,” he added.
He wished outgoing prime minister well.
“I had the opportunity to work with Allen Chastanet for five years. We worked very well as I always do with any prime minister that’s installed by a country. I wish him well in his new road but really the congratulations go to the St. Lucia Labour party and Philip J. Pierre,” he said, expressing confidence that the SLP government will get St. Lucia out of its current challenges.
Meanwhile, Chastanet in a statement congratulated the SLP government and thanked all the UWP supporters who stood with him and his government over the last five years and in the elections.
“I know the results came as a shock to many of you, still I call on you pridefully to continue to hold the torch up high. We will take time to heal, regroup and keep the Flambeau flame burning,” he said.
“No one person can define our historic party for us. We know in our hearts the core values that have carried us through: honesty, respect, teamwork and commitment,” the statement added.
He also expressed gratitude to those who served in the UWP administration and contested at the polls on behalf of the party.
“The United Workers Party is bigger than any one person. We all love this country. Let us pray for peace and tranquility in Saint Lucia, as we do our part as good citizens to see progress continue,” he further stated.
The minions of the PM (by default) are bruising their knees worshipping this infidel. They swear that he is the best thing for Dominica since sliced bread.
How come no night flight? How come no international sporting events? How come the unrelenting brain drain continues? How come the poorest country innthe Caribbean has the wealthiest prime minister? How come the CBI funds don’t redound to the benefit of the most vulnerable? How come the resources of the state are used to furnish the unschooled Double Doctor and his immediate family while tens of thousands of resident Dominicans live in deep seated, hardcore squalor?
Don’t these things trouble your conscience? If not, then, nothing will’
These UWP liars keep FEEDING the Dominican people with garbage.The SLP accused St.Lucia UWP of not using the CBI for the benefit of the people,they should have used the CBI to do what Skerrit is doing in Dominica.These UWP BBF did not even listen to the SLP campaign,but they on DNO posting BS comments.Skerrit has built several $300,000 homes for people from the CBI.The next election in Dominica will see a 20-1 in favour of Skerrit
The corrupted Roosevelt who can’t see any further than his nose cannot help congratulating the St. Lucian victory!What does a Labor Party election victory in St. Lucia have to do with Dominica?
The Labor Party in Lucia, wherever it exists in the world, is neither associated with labor party in Dominica, nor Roosevelt Skerrit, it’s simply a name some political parties chose to use, but does not have any political connection to the other.
Rather than opening his corrupted mouth to talk fart; about congratulation, he should take a look at the more developed nation, and land of St. Lucia, and try to figure out what has the government and people did in order to developed their country to such high economic state.
The population of St. Lucia is: 182,790 people; and that was as of 2019. We don’t see too many St. Lucian’s fleeing their country to seek employment on other Caribbean Islands or crave going to North America and Europe.
St. Lucia not backward as Dominica!
The population of SLU was 182,790 as of 2019. Were you there and counted them you old Donut? You are still full of it!
At least they know how many people they have in their country. In Dominica we have yet to do a proper census in the last 10 years. After Maria thousands of Dominica left, many went to St. Lucia, but we still count them as the populace of Dominica. Left to many here, it is still 70,000 people living here. We have no idea if it is higher or lower. I think it is much lower. Maybe 55-60,000 at most.
If you want to know for a fact how many people are residing in Dominica; all you have to do count the number of votes cast in the last election, and the one prior.
You will discover less than forty thousand votes was cast, I took the time to add up all the votes cast in every constituency, and within a margin of error, I calculated approximately thirty-three (33,000) thousand people voted.
Now there had to be people not legible to vote because they are under the voting age; however, even if they were counted, that could not bring the total anywhere close to 55,000 – people never mind 70,000.
That number of seventy thousand people dates back to the 1970’s, early 1970’s that is!
if you had the privilege of checking the birth registry, you would find some years, there are less than ten birth of children in the country.
Whereas at least one person die per month in the Dominica!
In any event our death ratio, is greater than the birth ratio.
If you were not a damn …..; you could have researched what is public information and discover the same!
I am not an idiot; I do mot say or write anything that I cannot substantiate. You will burn yourself out trying to compete with me.
Once again be informed I am both college and university educated; the type of academics I possess, I doubt any no name low life scum of the earth like you can compete with me; all of mine are supposed to be intellectual; and I will tell you once again, I am not looking for friends, nor do I associate with low life, low class rubbish people who are beneath me; intellectually, nor economically okay!
You do not have anything I want, and don’t try to be my friend, because I would not give you anything to save your miserable life!
OMG, Telemaque. You stepped in the manure again. Why can’t you act like a normal human being.
You’ve been on Google again, haven’t you Uncle Telemacaque. Donut!
But wait a while nuh.. This was an election.in Dominica nuh. It is true that the Electirate was referencing the developments from the CBI funds that they are not seeing in Lucia so I am imploring the critics to stop exposing what is happening in DA.
St. Lucians has spoken. The elections were free and fair. No plane loads of persons being brought in to disrupt the people on Island to make their decisions. Everyone knows the elections in DA was completely unfair.
A change is always good. St. Lucians.
Skerrit poking his ‘Pinocchio’ nose in other countries’ business when so many Dominicans are living on the edge of life and corruption in all sectors of the public service is crippling the economic prospects of the country.
When I think about the lies that this habitual liar says I think about Pinocchio. If Mr. Skerrit nose grew one centimeter (1cm) each time he told a lie for just he past two years his nose would have been as long as the runway for the proposed new international airport.
Ibo, you and your lazy lots all jealous of Pm Skerrit, because he is working for Dominica what your useless so-called workers clowns could not do but only to waste our money on such things as a mosquito Fontaine and sunset party drinking Rum, BBQ Goat, and Chicken at the same time could not pay people wages, go to hell Satan is waiting!
That is what happened when he would not accept defeat at the DGS. What did they do? He was expelled from school for not accepting defeat. Congratulations to the St Lucia Labour Party. Each time he does not accept defeat at elections, the electorate expel him from Government.
@ds
More reasons why the liar should debate him. But you know very well that the liar is very deficient in english, and he cannot defend what will be posed to him. So he simply cannot afford to embarrass himself.
No matter how hard you fight, Skerrit will always remain our Supreme Leader, The Ayatollah Sir Roosevelt Skerrit. If he was so deficient in English how comes he made it to six form and college and your phantom leader did not? Funny the sun rises in the east and sets in the west. If he is so great in English how comes he put up barricades and road blocks in Marigot and Roseau? Every time the man responds to something good you all always have something negative to say. It does not work. They all fall on deaf ears. Nobody cares about you because you are just tiny fraction of a percent. Get a life.
@ds
You forgot to say the liar made it to India for a doctorate too. I found itvstrange that you forgot thst. You must always grovel to him and call him doctor, doctor. You are just a national embarrassment. Skerrit is higly deficient in english, and in numbers too. The weakest CARICOM Prime Minister, but the biggest liar!!
That’s how a politically mature country deals with an incompetent government. Skerrit of course attempts to make ‘political hay’ purely on the fact that the new government is a labour government. Well I suggest to you the SLP has probably no similarities to the DLP apart in name. Their economy isn’t based on passport sales only and their country isn’t riddled by corruption. I didn’t even hear any complaints in regards to unfairness during the election campaign nor did I hear allegation of treating by either party. So, Skerrit, you would be very wise to stay away from this one. You and your rotten government are just not in the same league. Dominicans thrive on empty promises, lies, propaganda, handouts, sewo and general BS. Simply put, they just don’t play in the same league.
St. Lucians do know how to vote and I must congratulate them. Skerrit (Dominica) is congratulating the St. Lucia Labor Party solely because to tell his naïve people “It is only Labor Labor” but the truth is that St. Lucians did not allow the same party to rule not even for two terms . First of all St. Lucians accuse the UWP of on the verge of selling the country (St. Lucia) to foreigners namely: Chinese. This is an act that Dominicans have allowed and it cannot be stopped or rewind but St. Lucians have said to the UWP” Pause your cassette, you eh going further” and voted them OUT. Skerrit (Dominica) on the other hand will justify the St. Lucia’s Labor Party victory on the basis that it is ONLY Labor can win. But to the Laborites, most of you who did not even know that there was a general election in your neighborhood start eradicating the jombie money, jombie gadgets and other materials from your homes and especially your BRAIN and please begin to be smart again and VOTE the…
Skerrit, you better shut up your politcal mouth, you have Nothing of Substance to lead us as a people. You are only interested in this on going Fake “Red Bobolistic Clinic deceptiveness”.
You are Not of Political Material nor are you of States Business towards the Development and Jobs for our Struggling poor, Suffering People That you claim of helping the poor through your Devious Corrupted Insulting Devious Red CLINIC where our people walk up to that devious Fifth Floor to receive our States Funds and Resources. Get the Hell OUT of this concept and let us have open, transparent Decent Trusted committed Distinguished Committed Leadership in our Government.
It’s time SKERRIT this FAILED LABOUR PARTY GOVERNMENT out of our States Financial Resources and to focus on this meaningful Socio-Economic Development Concept. It’s now over 20Long wasted years you sat in our Government. It’s time that you ‘Go to HELL.. Go to Hell..”You and your Failed Fake Incompetent LABOUR GOVERNMENT…
The DLP and the SLP are as different as night and day.
Having said that, the Labor Parties in the sub- Caribbean region are notorious for victimization, corruption, high indebtedness, entrenched poverty, hyper-partisan politics, rogue leaders, double talk, corrupt electoral systems, massive unemployment, rowdy supporters, fragmentation of society, pollution and contamination of public institutions, narcissism and the list can be extended ad infinitum.
Look at what this rogue leader and his henchmen have done to Dominica for the last sixteen years. The country is languishing in the derriere position in the OECS. They have massacred agriculture, agro-processing, light manufacturing, tourism; butchered the economy; corrupt the public service; balloon the country’s debt to unsustainable levels; invite the Chinese to use Dominica as a dumping ground for their poor quality and defective products.
Dominica has become just, a living hell and a Chinese satellite under DLP rule.
PM Skerrit – more effective than a laxative.
Roosevelt ‘Cookie Jar’ Skerrit is a walking and living contradiction.
Skerrit’s own words “that people must always come first and we must always be respectful of the people.”
This from a man who has put himself 1st, 2nd and 3rd over his people. He lives in a $29 000 000 mansion funded by tax payers, at a cost of $64 000 monthly, while many of his fellow citizens still live under tarpaulin roof in dry weather dwellings.
This loose cannon has called his fellow citizens stale soup and old buggy. He has also surrounded himself with the most uncouth and despicable verbal arsonists who frequently throw poisonous, venomous and adolescent tantrums.
I listened to Mr. Skerrit this morning giving his take on the outcome of the St. Lucian election. He’s difficult to listen to. The man speech was monotonous and ineloquent as usual. He needs a vocabulary adjustment as his is severely limited and his speeches are a big turnoff.
P.S. SLP won 13 seats not 11.
ADMIN: Thanks, the correction has been made.
King Liar Skerrit you were the leader of The Young Freedom Movement at Vieille Case, a youth arm of the Dominica Freedom Party.
How did you Change to become a Labourite?
Charlo, the master mind of the Dominica Freedom Party as the CSA president who brought down the Labour Party…
Now Charles Savarine is President of Dominica through Skerrit LP.
So King Liar Skerrit .. You are not part of the True Labour Party in Dominica.
You are in disguise.. bringing poverty on the people of Dominica.
Were there plane loads of people going down to St. Lucia to vote?
Were there any reports about Electoral Reform not in place?
Were there any monies distributing to the people to vote?
The St. Lucia Labour Party must have won CLEAN.
Try to win a clean, Free and Fair general election in Dominica too.
Unfortunately, you know that you will be a loser..
Lessons to be learned by all those who continue to think that the politics of disrespect works. Guy Joseph and Spider Montoute were very disrespectful to their opponents and the media. Let me warn you all on here and on the radio, this very hardline does not work. You need to appear reasonable and flexible. Being unreasonable turns people off and people are needed to win an election.
I loved my parents but my only problem with them is, they gave birth to me in the island that Skerrit has officially moved us from being the nature Island and made us the FOOLS PARADISE of the Caribbean. I wish my parents had given birth to me in St. Lucia or the US, just like Skerrit as Prime Minister gave birth to their children in the US. I love Dominica but wish I had another option so I could run from the destruction of Roosevelt Skerrit, and yet the people keep giving more votes! For destroying the banana industry we gave him more votes. For running out Ross University we rewarded him with more votes still. For giving our jobs to foreigners we gave him more votes. For destroying the future of our people especially young men we giving him more votes. The people of St. Lucia said a BIG NO to Chastenet and his mild level of corruption while we keep giving Skerrit more authority to be corrupt. I bet you Brown could not use Mr. Chastenet to play the Choksi role that Skerrit played
You mean to tell me that St. Lucia with twice the population of Dominica has only 15 seats. Skerritt should be concern, after all, the Labour Party was the opposition.
They have 17 constituencies, population roughly 185 000, voters list 160 000. Dominica with about 55000 people, has 21 constituencies but a voters list bigger than the continent of Africa.
The people of St. Lucia just exposed us more. Going back to the last 20 yrs the people of St. Lucia have elected no fewer than 5 different Prime Ministers and for the fifth consecutive times they have changed from UWP to Labor party. No wonder St. Lucia is so far ahead of Dominica. The people don’t accept anyone’s crap and they are forcing their government to perform. Compare their last 20 yrs to our last 20 yrs of slavery, poverty, corruption of Roosevelt Skerrit. St. Lucia now has two busy airports as well as seaports to encourage to encourage tourism. Although the Black segartoka affected their bananas they still export to England. We just saw a series of night cricket between west Indies and South Africa Australia in St. Lucia. In Dominica the last 20 yrs we see Skerrit getting rid of Ross University to please Chinese, since 2011 we can’t ship a box of bananas, Windsor park is like a Skeleton and all we see is hotels one on top of the other to hide their corruption while we…
Well, Dominicans like to get free everything you know; free passport money, free house, and they go crazy when the word apartment is mentioned!
We do not need paying employment, we prefer to kiss Roosevelt butt; and his constituents puppets for the handouts.
I was told last week by a labor-man: ” boy son, (that how they call me in Wesley); you can’t get anything unless your constituent representative say you must get something.”
So, I ask him, what are you getting from Roosevelt?
He responded ” I get my medicine for free!”
Now I have a nephew in Wesley, perhaps he would have killed for Roosevelt if he was asked. He was living under a tent he built from sticks and plastic covering, used to live in the old house of my grandmother broken down and blown away by the wind.
The representative Athena, Gloria, and this new one me cousin too forgot his name never gave him anything; some people went to Dominica gave him a box to living.
So, even Roosevelt diehard gets…
So, let me complete this: I was saying some people, Americans I understand went to Dominica and gave what looks like a box with one window, and a door in which he now lives.
He is not the only person in Wesley to receive the same; in spite of his misery he canvased to save Roosevelt political life last election, however his constituent rep; gave him nothing!
They did the same crap to my 87 year old sister; me cousin Athena/Gloria made her all kinds of promises; Cousin Gloria gave her a sheet of plywood, and a sheet of Galvanize.
Cousin Athena said that was not good enough, so she recommend they give my sister a house!
Hahahahahahahahahahahah!
Roosevelt Skerrit promised me he would help my sister as soon as the budget is passed; since then more than ten budget has passed; hurricane blew away my sister old shack, no help came to her until I built her a house last year 2020.
A promises is a fool’s pleasure!
Didn’t you tell us a while ago that you build house for all your relatives and help them financially? Or perhaps it was some other multi millionaire from Wesley that lives in LA now. Or could it be that you are a miserable liar?
Here goes the Con man! The tribal mentality propagator. The St. Lucia people have demonstrated that they hold the power and you get kicked out of office based on performance. They voted on issues. There is a reason why our sister island is way more advanced than we are. They left us in the dust. Change is progress. Meanwhile this con artist will come talking about labour party in hard times. 20 years Dominica under hard times and only declined yet the people have not been wise enough to get rid of the albatross around thier necks. Instead, they allowed themselves to be impoverished while this con artist is becoming filthy rich. Look at the class of the politicians from st. Lucia compared to the throw hot water on them, cockroaches, and traitor venom that spew from the bowels of the labour leadership. Pure political prostitution from speaker, to President to those mute ministers and permanent secretaries.
I too congratulate Mr. Philip J Pierre and the St Lucian people for rejecting corruption and bad management. Mr Chastenet, like Roosevelt Skerrit was accused several times of high level corruption and like Roosevelt Skerrit, Kenneth Rijock wrote several articles exposing his corruption. In fact the last article of Rijock I read accused Chastenet of blocking him. I believe the people of St. Lucia have just made the people of Dum-in-a-can look more dummy because in terms of corruption Skerrit is 100% more corrupt than Chastenet and in terms of development St. Lucia made much more progress under Chastenet than Dominica experienced under Roosevelt Skerrit. But the St Lucian people showed us that they put country over party and they will give no corrupt leader a chance to destroy their country! Imagine Skerrit got rid of Ross University after 40 yrs in Dominica and created an income either directly or indirectly for over 20% of Dominicans and yet, Dum-in-a-cans gave him more votes
Liar Skerrit craves attention… If he helps you, he wants you to be his slave. He also likes to hear the word Doctor. Doctor of nothing, or Doctor my foot!!! He is by far the duncest and most myopic leader in CARICOM. He is a lazy leader with no innovative thoughts, other than to sell passport. He struggles to speak the truth, and he searches for words when he speaks. He overuses the word “am”. He is a very poor english speaker, and he has never debated.. He still holds on to the jackets of other CARICOM leaders, reasons why he is lost as to what to do to move his country of just about 55000 people forward.His concern is me, myself and i. His closest people has taken advantage of his stipidity, but will not tell him the things that he needs to do.He violates many laws. He lies in profusion.
This new leader has no place or time for you liar Skerrit. What can you give him?Do you have good leadership skills in you?No! He cannot play with St Lucians. So Liar Skeerrit stop the…
Listen to what Liar Skerrit said “””Our philosophy as the Labour Party is steep in that ideology that people come first, and we must always be respectful of people””. That’s the same LIAR that first took EC$64000.00 for himself and forgot about the people, but he lies and say people come first.He mentioned respectful of people. The LIAR is the one who called upon his supporters to “”show day” non DLP supporters with “glow cho” when they come on your steps. Does he lie more than satan himself? Or is he satan??? Liar Skerrit no other labour party in the world do what you do, or share your philosophy..The party that you lead in not a labour party, so it has no philosophy. St Lucia’s population around 185000 people, voters list 160000.Dominicas voters list is more than bloated. No complaining of treating and bribing,etc,. Stop lying to your unsuspecting supporters. Educate them if you are a true leader, stop taking advantage of their chronic ignorance.
You love yourself, not…
I made similar observations and commented on them but my comments have not been published as yet.
Why does this guy lie so much? He gets worse by the hour. This man is the personification of Satan in human flesh and blood.
One big difference between elections in St. Lucia and those that are held in Dominica. The Electoral System in St. Lucia is fair while the one in Dominica has many loopholes like a fishnet for corruption and fraud to be easily committed. There is no big talk about cheating, treating nor any sort of foul play in St. Lucia.
Dominica is uniquely corrupt . Everything public is tarnished by CORRUPTION.
What a big difference. Chastanet congratulated the SLP while in Dominica there is one that doesn’t accept defeat and only fighting and degrading the country(Dominica) to see if he can get in power.
The Lucians have spoken. Labour all the way.
You really want to compare Dominica with Saint Lucia? First thing to do is find out how many persons were given free trips to come to vote. Then ask yourself why your beloved leader does not like his people to work, but prefers foreigners
What a difference, Chastanet didn’t even think of fighting an unfair election and force himself on the people. Lucky for St. Lucia they haven’t got political charlatans like you and your friends Clown, Gary, DS, Xavier, ????, Dog biter etc.