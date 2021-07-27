PM Skerrit congratulates St. Lucia Labour Party on overwhelming election victory

In what he describes as a resounding and overwhelming victory, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has congratulated Philip J Pierre and the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) on its landslide win over the United Workers Party (UWP) in the island’s general election on July 26,2021.

The SLP won 13 seats while the UWP gained only two – one by outgoing Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and the other by Choiseul representative by Bradley Felix. Two independent candidates – Stephenson King and Richard Frederick – both former UWP members, captured the two remaining seats.

Speaking to DBS Radio on Tuesday morning, Skerrit said that the poll results are an indication that the people of St. Lucia were very clear on who they wanted as their leaders in these challenging times. He said that opposition parties should take note of such occurrences, which indicate, “that people must always come first and we must always be respectful of people.”

“He (Philip J Pierre) is coming in at a very challenging time but I am satisfied that he and the others within the Labour Party and his advisors will certainly have answers,” Skerrit said.

“The reality is [that] in difficult times people turn to Labour Party. Look at it anywhere in the region. Anytime there is a difficulty in a country, people feel more comfortable with the Labour Party in office. This is a party that genuinely cares for people. Our philosophy as the Labour Party is steep in that ideology… that people come first and we need to ensure at all costs that we can provide for our citizens, particularly the less fortunate [and] the vulnerable. And in these difficult times, the St. Lucian people have decided that they would sleep better and be more confident with a Labour Party in office,” he added.

His advice to the incoming prime minister and SLP government is to be united and aware that a government should bring hope to its people in difficult times.

“I think it’s important that we recognize that in these difficult times we have to ensure as far as possible we can provide for the people, we can provide them with hope and to bring the various sectors of the economy and society together to help navigate the situation,” he said.

“The reality is, like here, they will not get the support of the opposition, and therefore it is important for the St Lucia Labour Party to remain united. There is but one leader and that leader is Philip J Pierre and everyone must respect it and work with the leader to help him and to help the St Lucian people to navigate these very difficult circumstances,” he added.

He wished outgoing prime minister well.

“I had the opportunity to work with Allen Chastanet for five years. We worked very well as I always do with any prime minister that’s installed by a country. I wish him well in his new road but really the congratulations go to the St. Lucia Labour party and Philip J. Pierre,” he said, expressing confidence that the SLP government will get St. Lucia out of its current challenges.

Meanwhile, Chastanet in a statement congratulated the SLP government and thanked all the UWP supporters who stood with him and his government over the last five years and in the elections.

“I know the results came as a shock to many of you, still I call on you pridefully to continue to hold the torch up high. We will take time to heal, regroup and keep the Flambeau flame burning,” he said.

“No one person can define our historic party for us. We know in our hearts the core values that have carried us through: honesty, respect, teamwork and commitment,” the statement added.

He also expressed gratitude to those who served in the UWP administration and contested at the polls on behalf of the party.

“The United Workers Party is bigger than any one person. We all love this country. Let us pray for peace and tranquility in Saint Lucia, as we do our part as good citizens to see progress continue,” he further stated.