ULP wins 9 seats in St. Vincent 2020 elections

The Unity Labour Party (ULP) of Dr Ralph Gonsalves has been elected for an unprecedented fifth term, to govern St. Vincent and The Grenadines.
The party won 9 of the 15 parliamentary seats, picking up the North Leeward constituency held by the NDP before elections.
“Today, the people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines embraced the politics of “Lifting SVG Higher. They embraced our progressive agenda for the future by returning us to government.
Politics has changed in SVG, since the years of Joshua and Cato. That is going back to the 1950s and 1960s and even later. From the 1970s we have political leaders, who are unlike Joshua and Cato. Namely, Mitchell and Gonsalves. Gonsalves, especially has a different brand of politics, which shows little integrity, compassion and morality. The poor suffer, while the rich get richer. There is a lack of awareness of too many Vincentians of their true roots and identity. They seem unaware of their history. Slavery and the treatment of their fore parents. Colonialism and its consequences.
Some some Vincentians need to wake up and ask themselves who they really are. They need to consider the future of their children, grandchildren and the Future of SVG before they vote. The “political eyes” of some Vincentians need to be reopened. Joshua opened the political eyes of Vincentians in the 1950s. Too many Vincentians eyes have been closed since the 1970s and especially, since
One thing the results the numbers reported although theyou claimed to be verified some did not add up on the board.
There were two instances that I noted not that I am saying it would make a difference but two instances one the north Grenadines 437 total registered with 53 for the ULP and 404 NDP and 4 rejected 237 votes casted. Extra 200 plus votes for NDP and it took a while for so many people to miss this discrepancy also there was another one but if there were two instances how many more could have slipped by.