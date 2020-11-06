ULP wins 9 seats in St. Vincent 2020 elections

The Unity Labour Party (ULP) of Dr Ralph Gonsalves has been elected for an unprecedented fifth term, to govern St. Vincent and The Grenadines.

The party won 9 of the 15 parliamentary seats, picking up the North Leeward constituency held by the NDP before elections.

“Today, the people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines embraced the politics of “Lifting SVG Higher. They embraced our progressive agenda for the future by returning us to government.

