Vince Henderson to be sworn-in as cabinet minister today

Parliamentary Representative for the Grand Bay Constituency Hon. Dr. Vince Henderson will be sworn in as Minister for Planning, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, Sustainable Development, and Renewable Energy by His Excellency, President Charles A. Savarin on Thursday, December 02, 2021.

Dr. Henderson was elected in a by-election held in the Grand Bay constituency on November

25.

Senator Gregory Riviere will be reassigned as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Blue & Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security. He has held the post of Minister of State

in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Affairs and Planning since December 2019.

Dr. Henderson previously served as a minister in the Government of Dominica in the following ministries: Housing and Physical Planning; Agriculture, Environment, Fisheries and Parks; Education, Human Resource Development, Sports and Youth Affairs; and Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Labour. He was also Dominica’s Ambassador to the United Nations and to the United States of America and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States.

Dr. Henderson has been playing a leading role in Dominica’s geothermal energy development for over a decade and served as Senior Advisor to the Dominica Geothermal Energy Development Company.