COMMENTARY: Pompeo’s final disrespect for the Caribbean

As if Mike Pompeo hadn’t shown enough disrespect for the Caribbean during his turbid tenure as US Secretary of State, his final parting shot against Cuba was a bridge too far even for those Caribbean leaders who have dutifully adhered and supported Donald Trump’s policies in the hemisphere. While each country’s position on designation of Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism is not discernible from the individual silence of each Caribbean leader, their collective response gives some hope for future Caribbean consensus on geopolitical issues impacting the region. The lack of collective CARICOM opposition to Trump’s policies throughout his chaotic and dangerous presidency allowed Pompeo’s divisive strategy, in particular on the Venezuela crisis, to succeed. Now, not surprisingly, CARICOM speaks with one voice in the final days of the Trump administration when it is clear there is no longer need for the faint-hearted to fear repercussions.
Pompeo’s designation of Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism is a dastardly act of desperation on the part of the Trump administration. It’s a culmination of its dismal failure to dissuade Cuba from support of the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela, despite the economic pressures imposed over the past four years against the Cuban government. While this designation will no doubt have a negative effect on Cuba’s economy and the well being of the Cuban people, as well as Cuban economic relations globally and with other Caribbean states, Cuba will not be cowered into submission to the will of the United States. Neither should CARICOM states adhere to the requirements of this unlawful designation. CARICOM states, acting collectively, must go beyond condemning this action of the Trump administration by standing in solidarity with Cuba and conducting business as usual without regard to this unjustified designation.
Other would say “give my the freedom to determine my destiny without another country imposing its will upon mine.”. The US has been trying to impose its will on Cuba (unsuccessfully,thank God- , to the ultimate detriment for Waitukubuli and many others) since they had the temerity to get rid of US friendly junta in 1959. This effort is fuelled , not by the desire to promote democracy , but by the need to keep hold of the Cuban expat vote in the swing state of Florida. The irony that US kept up this effort under the guise of promoting democracy this past 4 years should not be lost on anyone. The embargo the the US has place on Cuba is a stain on its history … a stain the , hopefully, Joe Biden can continue to mitigate following Obama’s (and Pope Francis’) sterling efforts. Bye, Pompeo … don’t let the door hit you where the sun don’t shine on the way out …
“Now, not surprisingly, CARICOM speaks with one voice in the final days of the Trump administration when it is clear there is no longer need for the faint-hearted to fear repercussions.” slave mentality? Is now alone we can talk? we can play bad now. Crazy how we does move. Cuba has ALWAYS supported its neighboring caribbean islands. Cuba has even sent men to Africa to and other regions to help fight against oppressors. Venezuela should not be turned on at the command of these racists.
It does not make sense to worry about Pompeo and his boss; for all practical purposes they are gone and insignificant at this stage. The incoming administration will likely be more sensitive to Caribbean issues, so focus on them. Most likely Pompeo is looking down the road to 2024, thus his behaviour.
Mr. Ward,what is your priority.? Is it the perpetuation of the Communist dictatorship in Cuba, or the liberation of the Cuban people.? You are enjoying the right and privilege of voting a party of your choice. Don’t you think the Cuban people should have the same right.? Yet people like you,and our Caribbean leaders will remain silent on this subject.Why, is it because of the scholars given by the dictators?
Well stated!!! I am guardedly optimistic that the Biden administration will take steps to reverse the anti-Cuba and isolationist policies which were rolled out during the Trump era. It may take years of diplomatic goodwill for Cuba to overcome the economic fallout from the Trump administration’s attempt to obliterate the progressive policies which were rolled out during President Obama’s tenure.
Instead of building on the mutually beneficial and foward thinking partnership forged during Obama’s terms in office, Trump and his cronies were hell bent on crippling and squeezing Cuba by cutting off its economic lifelines.
The Pompeo State Department just told the country of Uganda to make sure their election was OK, that coming from the Trump Administration who tried to overthrow the US Government calling the US election rigged and sending a mob of rioting Trump supporters to take over the US Capitol.
The U$A is always about the Almighty Dollar. And under President Bone Spurs, more so than usual. It also became a chance to harm the other party.
As U$ expats who lived in Dominica for six years during the early part of our retirement, we learned even more that the U$ doesn’t care about small countries that it doesn’t see in its interest. Even the Peace Corps is a sham.
Mike Pompeo is a scumbags. He goes globe trotting fanning the flames of conflicts and wars with countries Donald Trump and him perceive to be anti-United States.
Under his tinier as Secretary of State, the US assassinated an prominent Iranian, provoked the Palestinians, gutted Venezuela’s economy, imposed further draconian sanctions on Cuba, divided CARICOM, pressured Guyana and fragmented the world.
Good riddance! History will surely exact its pound of flesh from him and the de facto Grand Wizard of the KKK-Donald John Trump.
