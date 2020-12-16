Port workers in Antigua take protest action

Port workers in Antigua and Barbuda are on a go slow, affecting the release of barrels and goods there.

Several containers have not yet been opened and goods from Dominica that left Portsmouth recently are being offloaded at a slow pace, Dominica News Online understands.

The workers are not happy that they have not been granted an annual bonus and have threatened to escalate industrial action during the busiest period for the port.

The Antigua Barbuda Workers Union-who represents the workers-has given the Port’s management until today December 15th, to pay a 3.5 percent bonus to workers as part of a collective agreement.

December is traditionally one of the port’s busiest times of the year as residents flock to clear Christmas barrels and packages.

Prime Minister of Antigua Gaston Browne said the government could be forced to take defensive action, to prevent any disruption in port services.

On Friday the union argued that workers have gone above and beyond to fulfil customers’ needs.

The union also claimed that failure to pay the bonus violated part of a binding collective agreement.

The Port Manager of Antigua, Dominican Darwin Telemaque, has so far had relatively few words to share on the workers decision.

He said no one should expect any bonus at such a crucial financial time in the history of the world.

In the meantime, Browne said he will discuss with his Cabinet colleagues on Wednesday, whether the time may be ripe to furlough Port workers.

In short, a furlough is an unpaid leave of absence and while these employees still technically retain their jobs, the decision itself means that they cease working for their employers and do not earn a salary.

Browne said he will also discuss the issue of voluntary redundancy at the Ports.