Port workers in Antigua take protest action

Port workers in Antigua and Barbuda are on a go slow, affecting the release of barrels and goods there.
Several containers have not yet been opened and goods from Dominica that left Portsmouth recently are being offloaded at a slow pace, Dominica News Online understands.
The workers are not happy that they have not been granted an annual bonus and have threatened to escalate industrial action during the busiest period for the port.
The Antigua Barbuda Workers Union-who represents the workers-has given the Port’s management until today December 15th, to pay a 3.5 percent bonus to workers as part of a collective agreement.
December is traditionally one of the port’s busiest times of the year as residents flock to clear Christmas barrels and packages.
Prime Minister of Antigua Gaston Browne said the government could be forced to take defensive action, to prevent any disruption in port services.
On Friday the union argued that workers have gone above and beyond to fulfil customers’ needs.
The union also claimed that failure to pay the bonus violated part of a binding collective agreement.
The Port Manager of Antigua, Dominican Darwin Telemaque, has so far had relatively few words to share on the workers decision.
He said no one should expect any bonus at such a crucial financial time in the history of the world.
In the meantime, Browne said he will discuss with his Cabinet colleagues on Wednesday, whether the time may be ripe to furlough Port workers.
In short, a furlough is an unpaid leave of absence and while these employees still technically retain their jobs, the decision itself means that they cease working for their employers and do not earn a salary.
Browne said he will also discuss the issue of voluntary redundancy at the Ports.
11 Comments
“He said no one should expect any bonus at such a crucial financial time in the history of the world. “(Darwin Telemaque).
Darwin, boy get real!
It would be better understood if you said the hard financial times in Antigua, and a place as our Dominica makes it almost impossible to render a bonus at this time; even I an idiot, of all the worlds idiots would understand that!
However, to associate Antigua financial situation with the rest of the world is an over-stated exaggeration!
You see; some of us reside in the rest of the world, where this exaggerated “crucial financial time in history of the world you are talking about is not seen.”
I.E.; this Wesley kid has yet yet to experience that!
If it is mandatory; where the workers are accustom of getting a bonus, and the port authority are not able to give such bonuses at this time; explain that to the workers, perhaps it can be retroactive when cash commenced flowing again.
You see Darwin; it is like this; whereas you are making comparisons with the rest of the world which to me makes absolutely no sense.
If it is so crucial, don’t you think the ministers of government should think of reducing their monthly salaries, until this crucial emergency “COVID-19” is eradicated and life gets back to normal in Antigua?
Darwin, I am sure if anyone at this crucial moment suggest you accept a reduction in your monthly salary, or be laid of; or be fired so that another can be recruited for a lower salary; that I am sure you would not tolerate!
These people are humans with needs, the way life is in Antigua, the few extra dollars could make a vast difference in their life’s.Boy, I have nieces and Nephews in Antigua, one of my niece, is going through hard times, I occasionally have to send her a few dollars to survive; in addition of taking care of her mother in Wesley.
Have a heart!
“monthly salary, or be laid of; ”
That should read “laid off.”
In a time where people are losing their jobs and world economy is the most uncertain? Talk about wicked a d dirty!
Be thankful for a job .and a salary.
those unions are impossible. oh yea makes a lot of sense.. lets give a bonus and go in the hole.
@zandoli
The port workers , especially around this time, are overworked and underpaid. They have families to feed and financial obligations to take care of. Your statement speaks volumes about your utter disdain for these public servants. How insensitive and snobbish of you!
The PM and his indolent ministers of cabinet, despite the huge downturn in the economy, receive their humongous salaries; duty free on vehicles and other big ticket items; traveling, constituency and entertainment allowances. Meanwhile, the beleaguered port workers are grossly undercompensated for their arduous efforts.
Zandoli get a conscience. Stop beating up on a financially exploited group of civil servants.
if what i am seeing qualifies as a commercial port,Dominica’s Deep water harbor is a gold mine,thanks PJ buddy
Instead of trying to deescalate the situation, PM Gaston Browne, in his usual uncouth and belligerent manner, seeks to escalate tensions between the relevant parties.
This is what power does to our present crop of political leaders in the Caribbean. There are no more statesmen left only scumbags disguised in expensive suits and ties. They have become inebriated with power.
Gaston , the big stick approach only works when dealing with cowards. Poor people must learn to stand up and assert their constitutional and inalienable rights.
Mr. Browne, sit down with the representatives of the port workers and come up with an amicable settlement. Threatening the workers is like pouring gasoline on a house fire.
..come up with an amicable solution for giving them a bonus??? Bonuses to employees are not compulsory. Some of these people have serious attitude on the job, don’t do what’s required of them, leave work on the dot and still expect to receive a bonus at the end of the year. Like please!!!!!!
Browne cannot pay bonuses in line with the collective bargaining agreement but he could fund LIAT, a non-viable enterprise.
These port workers think just reporting to work and doing the job they are being paid to do is going above and beyond. Government workers going “above and beyond”. What an oxymoron?