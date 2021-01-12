Entertainer charged with murder of Portsmouth man

Crestwell Nehemie Leblanc, known in entertainment circles as Ruler, has been charged for the murder of a Portsmouth man, Martin Merrifield.
Leblanc appeared before the Portsmouth Magistrate court yesterday where the charge was read to him. Since the matter is indictable he was not required to enter a plea.
He was previously charged with attempted murder and Grevious Bodily Harm (GBH) but the prosecution made an application to the court to have these two previous charges withdrawn and upgraded to murder as Merrifield has since succumbed to injuries sustained on December 10, 2020 after Leblanc allegedly attacked him with a brick.
Leblanc was returned to the state prison at Stockfarm where he is serving a six-year sentence for summary conviction offences which were committed in the Portsmouth District.
The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) for the murder charge is expected to commence on April 6, 2021, to determine if there is enough evidence for the matter to be tried at the High Court before a Judge and jury.
Leblanc is represented by Attorney-at-Law Peter Alleyne of the Legal Aid Clinic.
13 Comments
Yes ! Why so many people pissed at DNO referring to him as an entertainer? It’s that same guy that a very large percentage of y’ll used to put your phone in his face and make him rap nonsense and post it all over your whatsapp status and facebook. I even think I saw a screenshot with him on apple music. You’lll hpye him up and now don’t want to claim him? Lol
Looks like a real CREEEEEPY FREAK to me!
If he’s an entertainer then I’m a POPE!
Maybe Ruler hitting someone with a brick is part of his entertainment act.
Guess he lived up to his big hit ” I’m gonna kill you tonight” smh he needs real psychological help and rehabilitation. It’s sad that we don’t have such facilities on island. Many people suffer because of the inability to provide these essential resources; we didnt choose where we would be born. It would be good to have means in place to help these people. I hope in the future we can see such facilities on island
“Entertainer” smh….allyou wicked wi pal…smh…
So DNO a did he murder Portsmouth ? And correction this boy is from Vielle case and not Portsmouth
ADMIN: Thank you. The headline was corrected. We have received multiple reports that this man is from Portsmouth. However, the police have stated that he is actually from Roseau.
He came to Portsmouth at around 7 or 8 years old and went to school there. after finishing high school he went to live in Roseau for over 14 years with 4 to 5 visits to Portsmouth annually. if anything he spent more time of his life in Roseau area.
his mother of father is not from Portsmouth.
but why does it matter where he’s from anyways? You looking for bad news to come from Portsmouth?
Entertainer! But DNO, y’all cannot be serious. A coked out madhead like Crestwell, and y’all find it fitting to attribute “entertainer” to his madness. Spitting rhymes for kicks n tormenting ppl. smh This boy needs some serious psychological or psychiatric evaluation before someone puts an end to him.
You need a quarter of his brain. I don’t condone what he has done but you all as so quick to right people off. Crestwell has a drug addiction but is a very intelligent guy. He has gone too far so I am not sure this is going to matter much. However, you hypocrites do worst stuff under the cover or darkness.
ENTERTAINER DNO? This dude is nothing but a crack head..drug addict who needs to be off the streets
I just cannot understand DNO at all. Fix that headline!
I know right lol