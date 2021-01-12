Entertainer charged with murder of Portsmouth man

Crestwell Nehemie Leblanc, known in entertainment circles as Ruler, has been charged for the murder of a Portsmouth man, Martin Merrifield.

Leblanc appeared before the Portsmouth Magistrate court yesterday where the charge was read to him. Since the matter is indictable he was not required to enter a plea.

He was previously charged with attempted murder and Grevious Bodily Harm (GBH) but the prosecution made an application to the court to have these two previous charges withdrawn and upgraded to murder as Merrifield has since succumbed to injuries sustained on December 10, 2020 after Leblanc allegedly attacked him with a brick.

Leblanc was returned to the state prison at Stockfarm where he is serving a six-year sentence for summary conviction offences which were committed in the Portsmouth District.

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) for the murder charge is expected to commence on April 6, 2021, to determine if there is enough evidence for the matter to be tried at the High Court before a Judge and jury.

Leblanc is represented by Attorney-at-Law Peter Alleyne of the Legal Aid Clinic.