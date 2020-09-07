Portsmouth fisherman makes donation of fish and potatoes in his hometown

A Portsmouth fisherman has donated 10 lbs. of fresh fish and a bag potato each, to three organizations in his community including the Portsmouth Hospital, The Lamb’s Feast and Northern District Home for the Aged.

Allie, the owner of Allie’s Deep Fishing, is a young and ambitious fisherman from Portsmouth who specializes in deep fishing.

“It was always my desire to give back to my community by contributing to organizations that assist the less fortunate and those in need. These organizations play an important role in our community and I think it is very important that we support them as much as possible,” Allie stated in a release. “I have been donating fish and potatoes to these (3) three organizations and hospital for the past 6 months and it is my goal to continue to play my part in supporting my community and fellow Dominicans.”

Allie is of the view that during this COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that people become more self-sufficient by consuming home-grown foods.

“I also believe that it is important for local businesses to contribute where possible during this tough economic time,” He adds.

The young Portsmouth fisherman goes on to say that fish is a very good source of vitamins and omega-3 (fatty acid) which help in boosting the immune system to keep us healthy during this pandemic.

Jennifer Jeffers, Managing Director of ‘The Lamb’s Feast’ expressed her gratitude to Allie’s Deep Fishing for his generosity for the past 6 months.

The Lamb’s Feast is a small organization from Portsmouth that provide meals to approximately forty (40) less fortunate persons in the community two days a week. The organization has been in operation for the past eighteen (18) years and is “solely dependable on God.”