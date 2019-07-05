Portsmouth housing project to be completed next month – Ian Douglas

Parliamentary Representative for the Portsmouth constituency, Ian Douglas has said the recipients for the housing project in Portsmouth have already been selected and submitted to the Prime Minister and Housing Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
The first 68 rooms in the Georgetown Portsmouth housing project are expected to be completed by next month.
“The recipients will be receiving their letters. We’ve had I would say, about 120 applicants and they’ll have the first 68 apartments ready pretty soon because the structures are already finished. We have forty four, three bedrooms and I believe about twenty three, two bedroom apartments which will literally be ready by August,” Douglas stated.
The parliamentary representative said they have already gone through all of the applications and made the selection of people who will be occupying the apartments. He said they have submitted that to the Prime Minister who has passed it on to his permanent secretary who will write to the first set of recipients so that the apartments can be made available to them.
Douglas said after the first 68 apartments have been allotted, there will be more apartments under construction which the government expects to hand over before year-end based on how work is progressing.
Douglas also spoke of the demography which will be targeted to receive the houses.
“We have a lot of young persons, up and coming who just left high school or just coming back from university, just went to the college, just starting off their family and they are still living at their mother’s home or their parents’ house and they would like their own place. That is the kind of demographic that we’re trying to reach out to,” he explained. “We have a lot of elderly persons also that really cannot afford housing and some of them, their homes got destroyed by Hurricane Maria and this is the ideal kind of residential setting for that kind of demographic, so we are very happy for that.”
Douglas was part of the cabinet tour to Portsmouth on Wednesday led by the Prime Minister.
10 Comments
“We have a lot of young persons…(who)…would like their own place.”
This is true throughout the world and has been throughout history. But the best way of achieving a house of your own, and of your own choosing, is to work for it.
Vote Out Ian!!..Show the world that Domincans ain’t no fools..If u don’t perform, we vote u out.
Hope Dominicans realize that their tax dollars will go towards the upkeep of all this stock of public residences, for which only a few hand picked ppl will enjoy because of simple party affiliation..
dat looking like some $5000 apartments on Park venue Manhattan NY.
Dem tricksters working de minds of de i want my share and cool out.
de final product will not be de artist’s impression in de photo above
dem windows are not the style of de chinese company in Fond cole.
i want to see de chandeliers and whirlpool bath tubs too
give me break
Congratulations for improving the housing situation in DA. Maybe for future housing maybe Individual housing. I think it is more in keeping with our cultural needs. Once again congratulations .
There is a Chinese proverb that says, ” give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him to fish and you feed him for a lifetime”.
There are people in our community who are unable to or find it extremely difficult to provide a home for themselves such as the elderly, the sickly, some diabled people, struggling single parents and others which may be a combination of the afore mentioned. It is our government’s duty to provide homes for them. If that is what you have done, thank you. However, our government should seek to provide GAINFUL EMPLOYMENT for the rest. Our people need jobs Mr. Douglas. We want to work and provide homes for ourselves. We want to go back to our farms, build us facilities for agro processing, get us markets for our crops. You can make it happen.
This statement from a man who allegedly has a college education. How pathetic!!!! Geezus!!
DNO wrote an article about the Marigot Hospital.When will DNO write one about the RISE and FALL of the LAYOU 5 STAR HOTEL.These people will post any and everything BAD against the Government and its supporters.
Houses for votes
“The parliamentary representative said they have already gone through all of the applications and made the selection of people who will be occupying the apartments. ”
Noel if that does not expose the level of politics in the selection process then I don’t know again.. these guys are choosing who to give the apartment..any uwp persons who apply will never get an apartment…. wicked set of people
““We have a lot of young persons, up and coming who just left high school or just coming back from university, just went to the college, just starting off their family and they are still living at their mother’s home or their parents’ house and they would like their own place. That is the kind of demographic that we’re trying to reach out to,” he explained.”
Now if that is not madness then I don’t know.. These guys goin to give apartments to young people who came out of university who should be working hard to build there home???? No boy that is madness!!
So people just come from college and university will not be able to get jobs to build their own homes? Hmmm I see, contain them! soon we will all be living under the government and we will have to keep our mouths shut.
I notice everytime a bomb burst on skerrit party they coming with a PR trick eh lol.