Portsmouth housing project to be completed next month – Ian Douglas

Parliamentary Representative for the Portsmouth constituency, Ian Douglas has said the recipients for the housing project in Portsmouth have already been selected and submitted to the Prime Minister and Housing Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

The first 68 rooms in the Georgetown Portsmouth housing project are expected to be completed by next month.

“The recipients will be receiving their letters. We’ve had I would say, about 120 applicants and they’ll have the first 68 apartments ready pretty soon because the structures are already finished. We have forty four, three bedrooms and I believe about twenty three, two bedroom apartments which will literally be ready by August,” Douglas stated.

The parliamentary representative said they have already gone through all of the applications and made the selection of people who will be occupying the apartments. He said they have submitted that to the Prime Minister who has passed it on to his permanent secretary who will write to the first set of recipients so that the apartments can be made available to them.

Douglas said after the first 68 apartments have been allotted, there will be more apartments under construction which the government expects to hand over before year-end based on how work is progressing.

Douglas also spoke of the demography which will be targeted to receive the houses.

“We have a lot of young persons, up and coming who just left high school or just coming back from university, just went to the college, just starting off their family and they are still living at their mother’s home or their parents’ house and they would like their own place. That is the kind of demographic that we’re trying to reach out to,” he explained. “We have a lot of elderly persons also that really cannot afford housing and some of them, their homes got destroyed by Hurricane Maria and this is the ideal kind of residential setting for that kind of demographic, so we are very happy for that.”

Douglas was part of the cabinet tour to Portsmouth on Wednesday led by the Prime Minister.