Portwe Pou Tout Moun: Affordable art for all

Everyone now has the opportunity to own high quality art as a few art painters, graphic artists and photographers in Dominica are now able to use the print medium to make their work more accessible, thanks to a local business.

Portwe Pou Tout Moun (Painting For All), an initiative of Campbell’s Business Systems and Services Ltd., is a brand of high quality artistic prints which highlights and makes available and affordable, the work of Dominican and Caribbean artists for the enjoyment and upliftment of all people in the region and beyond.

At a ceremony held on September 13, 2020, the company officially welcomed the works of the Bele Dancer Series by Earl Darius Etienne which celebrates the work of the Nature Island of Dominica, its vibrancy, rhythm and color of the island’s traditional dances and the people who execute them.

The series of selected limited edition prints by Dominica’s most prolific and well-known artist, now joins other artists including photographer Derek Gallon and painter Lisette Stevens.

“With Portwe Pou Tout Moun, we have several hopes, the hope and vision to bring out the artist in every person who draws, prints and designs images or takes a picture, the hope to make the work of the artist available and affordable to people who would like a museum quality replica of a beautiful work of art because there is only one original and originals by nature tend to cost a lot of money,” stated Manager of Campbell’s Business Machines, Cedric Phillip.

Phillip is confident that through this medium,the efforts of the artist in Dominica will become an important income generating industry and export of such items will earn much needed foreign exchange for Dominica.

Etienne appealed to entrepreneurs and businesses to support the art form as he envisages a national collection where the prints can be sold to tourists.

The prints can also be bought from the website at this link: http://campbells-art.com/