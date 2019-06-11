Prayer must be part of preparations for the hurricane season says Bishop Malzaire

Bishop of Roseau, Gabriel Malzaire is encouraging all citizens, including Catholics and all other Christians, to make prayer a critical part of their disaster plan for the hurricane season.

The Bishop’s message coincided with the June 2 to June 8 hurricane preparedness week which was designated by the Office of Disaster Management (ODM).

He said that persons may never get accustomed to the hurricane season despite having to face it every year.

“Despite the fact the we face the reality of this hurricane season every year we never get accustomed with it. This is frighteningly so as we live with fresh memories of the devastation of tropical storm Erika and hurricane Maria. They serve as reminders that we can never be over prepared,” Bishop Malzaire said.

He added that Hurricane Preparedness Week as designated by the ODM reminds us that the time to prepare is now.

“I join the office of disaster management in encouraging all to make a plan which includes evacuation options, a family communication plan and specific needs in your households such as food, drinking water, medical supplies and to secure your home and property in the case of disaster,” the Bishop stated.

“But above all,” Bishop Malzaire continued, “It is imperative that we maintain a constant disposition of prayer. I encourage all Christians Catholics and others and all citizens to include in your individual or collective time of worship, prayer to avert any form of disaster. The God we serve is ever so close to His people…May the God who is the source of all life, see us through this Hurricane season.”