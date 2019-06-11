Prayer must be part of preparations for the hurricane season says Bishop Malzaire

Bishop of Roseau, Gabriel Malzaire is encouraging all citizens, including Catholics and all other Christians, to make prayer a critical part of their disaster plan for the hurricane season.
The Bishop’s message coincided with the June 2 to June 8 hurricane preparedness week which was designated by the Office of Disaster Management (ODM).
He said that persons may never get accustomed to the hurricane season despite having to face it every year.
“Despite the fact the we face the reality of this hurricane season every year we never get accustomed with it. This is frighteningly so as we live with fresh memories of the devastation of tropical storm Erika and hurricane Maria. They serve as reminders that we can never be over prepared,” Bishop Malzaire said.
He added that Hurricane Preparedness Week as designated by the ODM reminds us that the time to prepare is now.
“I join the office of disaster management in encouraging all to make a plan which includes evacuation options, a family communication plan and specific needs in your households such as food, drinking water, medical supplies and to secure your home and property in the case of disaster,” the Bishop stated.
“But above all,” Bishop Malzaire continued, “It is imperative that we maintain a constant disposition of prayer. I encourage all Christians Catholics and others and all citizens to include in your individual or collective time of worship, prayer to avert any form of disaster. The God we serve is ever so close to His people…May the God who is the source of all life, see us through this Hurricane season.”
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Prayers for our safety during this specific time of the year are absolutely important. The Bishop is right. However, Dominicans need to bruise their knees and fervently pray unceasingly for protection from this manmade disaster that has plagued the country for nineteen unbroken years. The evidence is quite conspicuous that the present occupants of the current ruling administration has been more of an existential threat than any natural disaster can ever be. Dominica needs prayers from the unbearable hardships and misery that so many are presently experiencing. Some don’t even know where their next meal is coming from. Dominica really needs prayer from the relentless persecution ( Mr. Linton and others) by Skerrit’s dictatorial, military, tyrannical junta. No doubt for me that there are now two dictatorships in the Caribbean, Cuba and Dominica. General election in Dominica has been a farce for the last fifteen years without fair and sensible electoral reforms.
2 Chronicles 7:14 King James Version (KJV)
14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.