Preparations going well for DEXIA Strictly Local Christmas Christmas Village

Information Officer at The Dominica Export Import Agency ( DEXIA), Ayeola George has said preparations for the 2nd staging of the annual Strictly Local Christmas Village is going smoothly.

George told Dominicanewsonline (DNO) in an interview that people are still being invited to officially register and so far they have received a lot of participants who have indicated interest in taking part.

The event is scheduled to take place from Wednesday 18th to Friday 20th December 2019, at the Roseau Market and is organized by DEXIA along with members of the Waitukubuli Artist Association (WAA), the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA), Dominica Health and Wellness Association (DHWA) and Dominica Arts and Craft Producers Association (DACPA).

George said vendors who want to participate for all three days would have to pay a fee of $EC75 and $EC100 for food vendors whose handlers permit must be up to date.

“Some of them took part last year, but although we know that they are going to be taking part, we still would like them to bring in their completed registration form as well as the payment for the registration,” she said.

The DEXIA official indicated that a kids zone will be organised at the event where children will get involved in face painting among other activities.

“We will have a kids zone where we’ll have face painting and we will also be doing upcycling of products, so, for example, turning used tires into pet beds and teaching the children how to make paper from used, recycled products to make cards,” George explained

She said this is a way of encouraging children to use recycled products for the holiday season.

According to George, a new activity has also been added to the agenda where they will begin with a parade from the Botanic Gardens that will masquerade through the streets of Roseau to the Roseau market.

She said the parade is meant to highlight the people who will be vending at the activity for the three days.

George added that DEXIA is all about supporting local competitiveness and increasing sales of local manufacturers and the agency is encouraging persons to attend and support.

Locally made products such as punches, affordable art, books and handcraft accessories among others, will be sold at the event.

Entertainment activities will also be provided during the afternoons and will feature acts such as poetry, live painting, music performances, and a fashion extravaganza.