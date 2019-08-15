President calls for Dominica to give God priority

President of Dominica, Charles Savarin, has urged Dominicans to put God at the forefront of their lives.

He made the comments at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, on Sunday evening, at a ceremony organized by the Ministry of Ecclesiastical, Family and Gender Affairs in collaboration with faith based organizations.

“The Motto which appears on our Coat of Arms proclaims: ‘Apres Bondie C’est La Ter’, that is, ‘After God is the Earth’, which means that God comes before power, before politics, before party, before religion, before wealth, before silver and gold, before everything,” Savarin said.

The President referenced the nation’s recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria as proof of God’s dedication to his people.

“I humbly ask you to join me in acknowledging God’s grace and faithfulness towards us as a people and a nation,” he stated. “This is evident as we look around and see the recovery of our natural environment and the rebuilding which is taking place all around us, less than two years after the terrible events of September 18, 2017 when we thought all hope was gone. We acknowledge the invisible hands of our Lord and Savior which continue to hold us together and lift us up above our own expectations.”

Savarin said a prayer for Dominica, calling on the Holy Spirit to inspire citizens to be humble and to work together for the advancement of themselves and the country. He also asked for protection for the nation and its people during the ongoing hurricane season.

“Heavenly Father, as we approach the peak of the hurricane season, we call upon you and seek your protection from all storms, from the winds and from the rains, from raging rivers and rough seas, and from harm and danger of all kinds,” he pleaded. “Send your Holy angels from Heaven to guide and protect us and help us always to live as children of light, now and forever.”