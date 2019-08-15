President calls for Dominica to give God priority

President of Dominica, Charles Savarin, has urged Dominicans to put God at the forefront of their lives.
He made the comments at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, on Sunday evening, at a ceremony organized by the Ministry of Ecclesiastical, Family and Gender Affairs in collaboration with faith based organizations.
“The Motto which appears on our Coat of Arms proclaims: ‘Apres Bondie C’est La Ter’, that is, ‘After God is the Earth’, which means that God comes before power, before politics, before party, before religion, before wealth, before silver and gold, before everything,” Savarin said.
The President referenced the nation’s recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria as proof of God’s dedication to his people.
“I humbly ask you to join me in acknowledging God’s grace and faithfulness towards us as a people and a nation,” he stated. “This is evident as we look around and see the recovery of our natural environment and the rebuilding which is taking place all around us, less than two years after the terrible events of September 18, 2017 when we thought all hope was gone. We acknowledge the invisible hands of our Lord and Savior which continue to hold us together and lift us up above our own expectations.”
Savarin said a prayer for Dominica, calling on the Holy Spirit to inspire citizens to be humble and to work together for the advancement of themselves and the country. He also asked for protection for the nation and its people during the ongoing hurricane season.
“Heavenly Father, as we approach the peak of the hurricane season, we call upon you and seek your protection from all storms, from the winds and from the rains, from raging rivers and rough seas, and from harm and danger of all kinds,” he pleaded. “Send your Holy angels from Heaven to guide and protect us and help us always to live as children of light, now and forever.”
15 Comments
Oh you hypocrite!
Go preach to Skerrit, and no one else!
Charles tell your boss PM we demand our $$$$ billions of them
It is sad to note that at this time, all 10 comments have a negative or rude response to the President’s message, as he calls for Dominicans to put God first.
To think that after 40 years people are still holding a grudge against someone for whatever he did, that was wrong in their opinion, and yet those people are said to be “God-fearing people”, a God who has the most powerful character of forgiveness; my question right now is:
Are we Dominicans really God-fearing people today, or was it the people of stone ages who is mentioned in our National Anthem? I would certainly choose the latter
As Jesus suffered and died on the cross, He prayed to the Father about those who were mocking and humiliating Him, He said: “Father forgive them for they know not what they do”.
And yet at that moment, Jesus was bleeding and dying, a ransom He paid to the Holy God, for the dreadful sins of you, people, who probably was not in existence in 1979. How sad!
“God comes before power, before politics, before party, before religion, before wealth, before silver and gold–News article.
That is true, but what is more important to note is that we can have none of those without God
It is God’s power that takes form in a Leader’s mind of any Social and Economic Program so that his or her workers might function effectively, by his or her leadership.
A Nation must be guided by a Ruler to follow Laws, Ethics, or Protocol; politics or not, that Ruler must acknowledge that the wisdom, understanding, fortitude, and knowledge which he or she possesses, it is his/her gift from God to effectively exercise his role, and without that acknowledgment that Ruler will be a failure. For God wants the glory; He calls for humility in everyone who serves Him
The same is for everything else in Life. So we don’t simply say God is first and go on doing our own thing, for that acclamation would be of no sincerity.
Charles practice what you preach,Dominica is being run by money,and money is the root of all evil,when you guys should be uniting the country,yet division has grown to the extreme,look @ the speaker of the house,which she proclaim she is a strong believer,she treats the opposition like they are enemies,take a look in the mirror,God will have the last say.
In stead of preaching to Dominicans you should preach to Skerrit. He is breaking every rule in the book and you keep silent. The minute Skerrit is gone, you will be gone too. Make no mistake about it!
Tell Charlo d illegal president who disrespected the constitution and jumped right from minister of trade to president first go repent before he come playing priest.
We give God priority not by coming and preach loud and scream in public i love you. We do that by being honest, obeying and living within his laws and that of the country, understanding and acknowledging he run things, rendering to the state what belongs to the state (time worked for time paid, fund, resources, finance), acknowledging shortcomings so we have clearer better solutions, telling the truth, stop coveri g crime and respect for views of all. Stop using God in all you BS
Charles Savarin and Roosevelt Skerrit think they can FOOL God with their lies and hypocrisies? You realize is after Hon. Linton asked them about the 1.2 billion dollar question they run to organize that religious and saltless soup?
But to hear Charles Savarin pray even caused me to be more afraid for Dominica because his prayer reminds me of what Paul says in 1 Thessalonians 5 : 3 ” 3 For when they (evil and wicked men like Charles and Skerrit) shall say (or pray for), Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.
I do hope we have time remove them from office before they cause more “sudden destruction to come upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.”
HYPOCRITE!!!!!!!!!
Charles God existed long prior to 1979; he is your creator, and the creator of heaven and earth!
Did you think about God in 1979 when you orchestrated a civil war in the country; when you and your supporters decided to wreck havoc for forty days and forty nights; destroying everything in your path, all because you were politically hungry?
You overthrow your very own labor party, led by Patrick John; the nations first prime minister in the process.
Be reminded Charles the nation never recover to this day from the damages you single handily caused.
You are a hypocrite!
Discovering the end is almost certain; you corrupted people are talking about God.
I however will disappoint you by letting you know that God plays no part in politics; if he did he would be supporting corruption thievery and lies, of which you Ali Baba Roosevelt are perpetrators!
Before you talk about God; first come in public and ask forgiveness for what you did in 1979.
Jesus describes people like Savarin and Skerrit like this in Matt. 15:8:
‘These people, says God, honor me with their words, but their heart is really far away from me”.
The bible also says liars. deceivers, tbieves, hypocrites and those who rather evil than good CANNOT inherit the kingdom of God
Skerrit and Savarin brought God’s wrath on Dominica unless we purge our country from these evil men, I am sorry to inform you that we will not be spared from the evils Charles Savarin mentioned in his poem.I don’t even refer to it as prayer but rather poem. Hypocrite!
Struuuupes!!..
Charles Savarin, that same man that ask Dominicans to do the Ungodly thing to boycott Breezies Mart just because the owner asked a few pertinent questions to Government.
A problem which still persists today as manifested in continued misplaced priorities of this DLP administration. Future Generations of Dominicans will have to pay for the excessive lifestyles that our leaders adopted today. They live in palaces and enjoy “free” services at the expense of the state.
Give God priority in your life first Savarin, and show us that you have repented and speak out against the injustices meted out to Dominicans under your watch as President. Otherwise go back to your hole till election day when you will be returned to civillian life. SMH.
The hypocrisy of some Dominicans in high places is astounding.
I’m very happy to to a leader bring up the topic about the heavenly father comes first,from everything’s on earth. Thank be to God, I love you jesus
In my short memory I don’t remember any of our Presidents that was as religious and talk the God language like Charles Savarin. Yet I don’t know of any of our Presidents that have allowed, and be part of an evil administration like Charles Angello Savarin. If Charles Savarin was practicing water of the religious beliefs he is trying to make us think he upholds, trust me Dominica would be a much better country and but deadly storms like Erika and Maria would pass over us. But because Charles Savarin and Roosevelt Skerrit are the religious and worse evil President and Prime Minister we have ever had, we are constantly destroyed and are never spared. Charlo and Skerro must remember that it is RIGHTEOUSNESS that exalts and protects a nation; but SIN and the evils brought on this nation by Skerrit and Savarin, is a reproach to any people.