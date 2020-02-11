President calls for electoral reform with protection of voters’ rights and clean list

President of Dominica His Excellency Charles Savarin has called for electoral reform that the rights of all eligible voters are protected and that all non-eligible voters are removed from the electoral list.
Savarin made the call during his speech the First Meeting of the First Session of the Tenth Parliament on January 10th 2020.
“I would urge members on both sides of this honorable house and the public at large to approach the debate on electoral reform from the point of view of ensuring that the rights of all eligible voters are protected and that the names of persons who are not eligible to be on the voters list in conformity with our laws are struck off,” he stated.
The President stated there should no longer be any room for hateful speech and conflicts on the matter of electoral reform which is a continuing process and not a short term “once and for all” exercise.
He said there is a need to empower the Electoral Commission to proceed with the exercise of issuing voter ID cards by approving the necessary legislation.
“We need, also, to encourage confidence in the institutions of the state and the mechanisms they provide for resolving differences,” he added.
He urged members of parliament to put aside their differences and become united and “to build upon the foundations we have laid over the years.”
He noted that free and fair elections are the bedrock of Dominica’s democracy and said that the electoral process provided for in the Constitution and the House of Assembly Elections Act was diligently followed for the holding of the general elections in 2019.
“Last year’s election campaign could truly be described as one of the most unusual and divisive campaigns in the country’s political history,” Savarin said.
7 Comments
Skerrit knows his dictatorship is crumbling so now he wants reform,Inspecting the wasted police force.Bunch of Skerrit henchman.
President of Dominica His Excellency Charles Savarin has called for electoral reform that the rights of all eligible voters are protected and that all non-eligible voters are removed from the electoral list.” So all of a soft drink it perfectly ok to have it but all before election we did not need it? Bruh?!?!?!? We the youth watching you older folks close eh. WE ARE NOT AS BLINDED BY SEWO AS YOU ALL THIN K. ONE DAY WE WILL BE IN CHARGE AND WILL CHANGE THESE OUTDATED LAWS AND IMPLEMENT NEW AND USEFUL ONES, I JUST HOPE WE WONT BE SECOND CLASS CITIZENS BY THEN. oN A SIDE NOTE, I WONDER HOW LONG IT WILL TAKE BEFORE WE HAVE A cHINESE PRIME MINISTER OR PRESIDENT LOLOL sING IT WITH ME MY PEOPLE “IN TIME TO COME”
Is God to slow? When people are so blatantly hypocritical we should all see God’s hand smacking them across the face. Has Saverin forgotten that elections was less than three months ago? Has he forgotten the turbulence ahead of the elections in pursuit of electoral reform? What did he do about it? Was it his intention then to secure a victory for the DLP/SFP at all cost and then we will talk reforms? Was he and Skerritt suffering temporary blindness that they couldn’t see what was right and necessary before the elections? It isn’t too late. If suddenly a bolt of conscience has struck them in the temple area why don’t they apologise and call for FREE and FAIR elections. What could really have brought about the realization that the list which was used less than three months ago is so tainted that it needs cleansing? What has happened in such a short time that they are both seeing the dire need for voters id when they resisted it through the courts to ensure their victory?…
Why now and not before the last election?? Man you can’t fool us!
What happens if during the inspection the President decides “nah, i dont like how his uniform fits or his shoes arent shiney enough.”
The President and the Prime Minister knows the truth but stifled it to their advantage. Now they back in power, the calling for the same reforms the opposition was calling for.
Mr President well said. My, our question is who is gonna monitor it, subject it to scrutiny and that there will be no interference by Skerrit or by his ridiculous scouts when the next election s called. Nuff Respect Please and acknowledgement of the Rights of all of our People’s Rights. We are hoping that this will be implemented and that the President will play a vital independent role in monitoring this electoral system and its proceedures. We just do not trust this failed incompetent Skerrit and his failed fake Labour government.
We have been led to the abyss of a visible corrupt Labour government and failed leadership. e hope we get a change soon with people who are more dedicated, highly professional, visionary. No Bin Bobol, no Red Clinic Bobol, reduce our people…