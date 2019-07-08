President laments lack of support for fundraiser ‘because of politics’

President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin is bemoaning what he says is the non-attendance at the President’s Charities Foundation Fundraising Dinner by all persons of various affiliations due to political reasons.

The president believes that political hostility caused division and lack of support for his annual fundraiser which was held on Saturday July 6, 2019.

“In fact, I speculate how wonderful it would be if all of the persons of the various political opinions would gather here in this ambient atmosphere and to have an exchange without acrimony and the usual sort of hostility which exists in our adversarial relationship in the political arena,” he stated.

Citing the lack of response to his invitation, Savarin expressed the hope that when Dominicans meet again in a similar forum that they would have had an election that all members of the new parliament following that election will be present at the next President Charities Foundation fundraising dinner.

The president said the funds received at the dinner are distributed in the various constituencies represented by the various members of parliament.

A number of charitable organizations in Dominica have benefited from proceeds raised during the President’s Charities Foundation fundraising dinner.

Last year’s recipients include the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD), St Jerome’s Ministry, Lupus Foundation, Dominica Council on Aging, R.E.A.C.H, House of Hope, St Vincent De Paul Society (Roseau & Northern Branches), The Social Centre (St. Ann’s Day Nursery) , Operation Youth Quake, Alpha Centre, Workshop For The Blind and the Dominica Dementia Foundation.