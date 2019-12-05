President not acting in best in interest of Dominica, says Linton

Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton has said the President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin is not acting in the best interest of the country.

Linton who was speaking during a live interview on Q-95 Radio on Wednesday said Dominica belongs to the people.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday Savarin condemned the recent acts of violence on the island.

Supporters of the United Workers Party (UWP) and members of pressure group The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) have been staging protests demanding electoral reform for free and fair elections before the general elections carded for Friday 6th December 2019. The authorities have not implemented those reforms.

“The President is not acting in the best interest of the country,” Linton said.

He continued, “This country does not belong to Roosevelt Skerrit.”

“Where else in the world does this happen?” Linton asked.

According to him the UWP notwithstanding the concerns with the obvious defects and shortcomings of the electoral system and the fact that after requests and demands for many years we still do not have electoral reform, “We have decided to contest the elections and we have been preparing to contest the elections.”

Linton mentioned further that voters in Dominica have two responsibilities: to get registered and to go to vote.

“It is not the responsibility of the state to go looking for Dominican voters wherever they are around the world to confirm them on a register of voters in Dominica,” he remarked. “If they want to be confirmed on the register of voters because they have offended the law because they have been out of the country or absent from the country for more than 5 years it is their responsibility, just as it is their responsibility to register to vote.”

He added, “It is their responsibility, having taken themselves off the register by operation of law, to put themselves back on the register by operation of law and following the principles and provisions of the law.”

Meantime, former Prime Minister, Edison James, has said that it is clear that more people of rational thinking can conclude that these elections are not going to be free and fair.