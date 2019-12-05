President not acting in best in interest of Dominica, says Linton

Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton has said the President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin is not acting in the best interest of the country.
Linton who was speaking during a live interview on Q-95 Radio on Wednesday said Dominica belongs to the people.
In an address to the nation on Tuesday Savarin condemned the recent acts of violence on the island.
Supporters of the United Workers Party (UWP) and members of pressure group The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) have been staging protests demanding electoral reform for free and fair elections before the general elections carded for Friday 6th December 2019. The authorities have not implemented those reforms.
“The President is not acting in the best interest of the country,” Linton said.
He continued, “This country does not belong to Roosevelt Skerrit.”
“Where else in the world does this happen?” Linton asked.
According to him the UWP notwithstanding the concerns with the obvious defects and shortcomings of the electoral system and the fact that after requests and demands for many years we still do not have electoral reform, “We have decided to contest the elections and we have been preparing to contest the elections.”
Linton mentioned further that voters in Dominica have two responsibilities: to get registered and to go to vote.
“It is not the responsibility of the state to go looking for Dominican voters wherever they are around the world to confirm them on a register of voters in Dominica,” he remarked. “If they want to be confirmed on the register of voters because they have offended the law because they have been out of the country or absent from the country for more than 5 years it is their responsibility, just as it is their responsibility to register to vote.”
He added, “It is their responsibility, having taken themselves off the register by operation of law, to put themselves back on the register by operation of law and following the principles and provisions of the law.”
Meantime, former Prime Minister, Edison James, has said that it is clear that more people of rational thinking can conclude that these elections are not going to be free and fair.
15 Comments
Linton has succeded in making himself unelectable with this display of lawlessness that is setting the tourism sector right back to Maria. He is bereft of brains.
Desperate and despondent people do desperate and despicable things!!!
What do you when the clock is about to strike midnight and your pipe dream is about to turn into a nightmare.?
What you do is you tap into the depraved part of your character to cause damage, destruction, and distress to whatever and whomever you can.
It is so much easier and effective to ask The Most High to give us the patience and wherewithal to deal with whatever outcome HE allows.
The lawless actions of a few invariably tarnish the reputation of many. Violent actions and protests never bear good fruit!!!!
Edison James, and Lennox Linton, both of you guys should be ashamed of yourselves Edison you took Dominica to the pit hole once before now you back again with that idiot Linton to finish the job you started years ago, Edison you are a nasty wicked old man, god will soon deal you with a bad card and those churches I have noticed all of you lots gone Momo silent against Lennox Linton, and his hyenas no wonder less and less people goes to church now a days.
Silver fox you know the truth about the two men you just juge the curse will fall on you and your children if you don’t repent
Stop taking bribes it’s not worth your sole May God grant you Marcy
My advice to Prime minister Skerritt is that at next sitting of the house of assembly the election laws of Dominica should be amended. Every Dominican whether you live in Dominica or out of Dominica no matter how long should have the right to vote. Furthermore, it is ok to bring people in to vote. In America it is ok to give someone a ride to go vote. I also urge the enactment of laws pertaining to acts of terrorism because the mayhem that is going on right now should be treated as acts of terrorism.
Linton, you are the one not acting in the best interest of Dominica. You know the rules of the UWP: three consecutive losses for the UWP with you as leader and you are out. There are others jockeying to replace you as leader. That is the main reason you are acting this way. Even though you win Marigot you will be replaced as leader of the UWP. You may still be leader of the opposition in parliament but not leader of the UWP. Under your leadership you have tarnished the image of the UWP for years to come. Now is the opportune time for a new political party to fill that void and I do not mean the Freedom party. I mean new blood; people with real enthusiasm to engage the government.
Tomorrow Friday 6 December 2019 we must go out in thousands and vote that seven heads monster of darkness so-called apposition leader and his ignorance followers including Edison James, also there is more chance of snow falling in Hell than Lennox Lin-con being Prime minister of DOMINICA vote ❎ for the shoe 👟 and a better Dominica 🇩🇲 god bless Dominica.
Mr. Linton why do you do blame game? What about you? Call your supporters to stop the violence since you are going to win 14 seats. Until you ask them to stop the violence, I have no confidence in you. At the beginning of your carreer, all you do is blame someone else. Remember the question posed to you to give recommendations, you go around the bush beating it. Why can’t you be a peaceful man. why stoop so low just to gain power. Wait take your time and do things properly. Violence breeds violence and mark my word even if you are elected to form the Governmnt, your violent supporters will turn on you too because that is how you trained them. do you listen to anyone? No you don’t because you think you know it all. Mr. Linton change your attitude – stop the hatred of the PM, change your strategy – say what u can do for your country and not fighting useless fights confusing the electorate. You want reform, you walk out. You are confused. blaming all but u.
Lennox, as usual your absolutely right. This is our last change to get rid of this despot. The country can’t afford to give him another 5 years.
Our pleas for electoral reform were ignored. Still, hordes of people come down to vote in swing constituencies–the majority of them have been away from Dominica for well over 5 years. What is your role but to ensure that people stick to the laws of the land, Mr President? The fish rots from the head.
neither are you
You stated… “It is not the responsibility of the state to go looking for Dominican voters wherever they are around the world to confirm them on a register of voters in Dominica…”
This just shows the truth. And the truth is that the Government was in the process of implementing electoral reform. You just didn’t like certain parts so you instigated your supporters to protest as usual. You didn’t want the electoral commission to seek out Dominicans where ever they are to encourage them to reregister. You didn’t want a National ID card but a voters ID card. It is your fault, accept it. We would of have electoral reform long ago but you all protested outside house of assembly even causing business there to stop. You all carry on with the protests and eventually placing an injunction. Now it is too late you all want to burn down beautiful Dominica.
Why do you think you must regurgitate everything those who seek to fool you say? Think for yourself. Hear your error!!
For your information, NATIONAL ID CARDS ARE NOT LEGAL.
VOTER IDs ARE!
So those who don’t want NATIONAL ID CARDS are right to reject that which is illegal.
Nothing about the escalating protests that might cripple the economy of the island?
It’s people like you who made excuses for the loss of ROSS UNIVERSITY. The loss which has already crippled our economy.
Don’t cry about that which is only in your head.