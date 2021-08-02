President of the Dominica Olympic Committee salutes Dominica’s athletes at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

President of the Dominica Olympic Committee Billy Doctrove has praised the efforts of the Dominican Athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, saying that they have made the entire country proud.
Doctrove made the remarks at the team’s final meeting on Monday.
The Olympic athletes representing Dominica were Thea Lafond in the Women’s Triple Jump and Dennick Luke in the Men’s 800 meter event.
The DOC President says the nation will be forever grateful to the effort, commitment and courage displayed by athletes.
While Dominica did not medal at the games, there were a lot of positives to take from the Olympics.
Thea Lafond set a new national record, in the women’s Triple Jump (14.60 meters) to book a spot in the final of the event.
She placed 12th in the Finals.
While Dennick Luke became a beacon of hope, displayed true Dominican fighting spirit, when he completed the 800 meter event despite being tripped during the race.
Mr Doctrove praised the athletes and their coaches for the tremendous work put in.
Remarks from President of the Dominica Olympic Committee Billy Doctrove and Acting General Secretary Brendan Williams in the videos below.
The Dominica team is led by Chef de Mission and Covid Liaison Officer Woody Lawrence, it includes coach Aaron Gadson, physiotherapist Kala Flagg,
Billy Doctrove, President of the Dominica Olympic Committee, Brendan Williams, the current Athlete Representative and Acting Secretary general, and Press Attaché, Garvin Richards.
The Olympic Games began with an Opening Ceremony on July 23 and will officially end on August 8th 2021.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
If only we would have as many athletes as officials at the next olympics!!!
I have not heard of the name of even ONE young man or lady that is a future talent for 2024 olympics.
Liar Skerrit’s government does not love the young people of Dominica, reason why it has sports on the back burner, and the DOC itself, is a huge disappointment!! So according to the self proffessed dog, Reggie Austrie, we are tired of being last in everything!!!
Six local officials and two athletes- there should be many more athletes than officials. Some go for the joyride and are given fancy, fictitious titles.
Because of inadequate resources and sporting facilities very few local athletes will find it impossible to make the qualifying standards set by the Olympic Committee. To secure this team of two athletes, one of them had to be given special exemption. This speaks volumes about the sporting infrastructure and programs in the country.
Congratulations to Ms. Thea Lafond for her admirable performance. None of such from me for the joyriders. They should start agitating for modern sporting facilities all over the island. Imagine local athletes because of lack of facilities have to pay their way to Guadeloupe for training while billions of CBI money have metaphorically gone incognito.
We need CHANGES:- priorities, attitude, personnel, government, etc.