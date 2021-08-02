President Savarin believes vaccination is the only ‘exit’ from Covid-19; says consideration should be given to making the jab mandatory

President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin, says consideration should be given to making vaccination mandatory in order to effectively combat COVID-19.

He said, while delivering an address at the first meeting of the second session of the tenth Parliament last week, that Dominica has been struggling to meet the target of 70% to 80% of its adult population being fully vaccinated so as to achieve herd immunity.

Savarin said at the time the fact that the situation is not as chaotic in Dominica as it is in the rest of the world does not suggest in any way that persons must be complacent.

He believes vaccination at the national and global levels is the only viable exit strategy from the Covid-19 crisis.

“Here in Dominica we have set ourselves the task of getting 70% to 80% of our adult population that is some 50,000 people vaccinated so as to achieve herd immunity protection,” he said. “We have been struggling to meet this target. Currently, the total number of vaccinated persons stands a little above 20,784 persons.”

He said it is therefore, necessary for the public to cooperate to fight and eliminate the common enemy, the corona virus, together.

“We must do so without being sidetracked by our political, religious, other differences or persuasions, but by focusing on our civic responsibility and the extraordinary challenges and difficulties that confronts us as a people and a nation on a daily basis,” the president insisted.

Savarin stated that various governments have been overly burdened with the task of convincing the adult populace to take the prescribed Covid vaccines pointing out that some governments have gone so far as to offer incentive packages to encourage a wider uptake of the vaccine.

He pointed to scientific information which suggests that the new surge of Covid-19 cases is most common among the unvaccinated population, including young adults.

“We need therefore to take full ownership of the vaccination role out program and be more aggressive in our awareness and advocacy,” the President stated. “Messaging has to be more persuasive to our young adults and elderly people alike.”

Meanwhile, Savarin is suggesting that alternative consideration has to be given to making vaccination mandatory, “or at the very least limitations have to be placed with respect to access to certain services regarding persons who refuse to be vaccinated for no legitimate reasons.”

He said this matter has already been addressed by Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies campus in Trinidad, Professor Rose-Marie Bell Antoine but no decision has as yet been taken.

Dominica started its vaccination roll-out program on 12th February, 2020, first administering the AstraZenca Vaccine donated by the Government of India and later the Sinopharm Vaccine donated by the Government of The People’s Republic of China.

Dominica recorded its first case of the Corona Virus on March 22nd, 2020.

The current number of active cases as reported by the Ministry of Health, now stands at nine.