President Savarin believes vaccination is the only ‘exit’ from Covid-19; says consideration should be given to making the jab mandatory

President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin, says consideration should be given to making vaccination mandatory in order to effectively combat COVID-19.
He said, while delivering an address at the first meeting of the second session of the tenth Parliament last week, that Dominica has been struggling to meet the target of 70% to 80% of its adult population being fully vaccinated so as to achieve herd immunity.
Savarin said at the time the fact that the situation is not as chaotic in Dominica as it is in the rest of the world does not suggest in any way that persons must be complacent.
He believes vaccination at the national and global levels is the only viable exit strategy from the Covid-19 crisis.
“Here in Dominica we have set ourselves the task of getting 70% to 80% of our adult population that is some 50,000 people vaccinated so as to achieve herd immunity protection,” he said. “We have been struggling to meet this target. Currently, the total number of vaccinated persons stands a little above 20,784 persons.”
He said it is therefore, necessary for the public to cooperate to fight and eliminate the common enemy, the corona virus, together.
“We must do so without being sidetracked by our political, religious, other differences or persuasions, but by focusing on our civic responsibility and the extraordinary challenges and difficulties that confronts us as a people and a nation on a daily basis,” the president insisted.
Savarin stated that various governments have been overly burdened with the task of convincing the adult populace to take the prescribed Covid vaccines pointing out that some governments have gone so far as to offer incentive packages to encourage a wider uptake of the vaccine.
He pointed to scientific information which suggests that the new surge of Covid-19 cases is most common among the unvaccinated population, including young adults.
“We need therefore to take full ownership of the vaccination role out program and be more aggressive in our awareness and advocacy,” the President stated. “Messaging has to be more persuasive to our young adults and elderly people alike.”
Meanwhile, Savarin is suggesting that alternative consideration has to be given to making vaccination mandatory, “or at the very least limitations have to be placed with respect to access to certain services regarding persons who refuse to be vaccinated for no legitimate reasons.”
He said this matter has already been addressed by Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies campus in Trinidad, Professor Rose-Marie Bell Antoine but no decision has as yet been taken.
Dominica started its vaccination roll-out program on 12th February, 2020, first administering the AstraZenca Vaccine donated by the Government of India and later the Sinopharm Vaccine donated by the Government of The People’s Republic of China.
Dominica recorded its first case of the Corona Virus on March 22nd, 2020.
The current number of active cases as reported by the Ministry of Health, now stands at nine.
Ham n turkey wasnt mandatory, red clinic benefits not mandatory, housing revolution not mandatory… so y the vaccine? Since when do u all care? Let ppl make there choices… scholarships and promotion aint mandatory…. so since when do u all care…. the same way u all want to make vaccines mandatory is tge same way anyone shud be able to walk up the ministry step to get assistance.. toneh
on the eve of emancipation day, our president speaks of civic responsibilities, yet says nothing about police brutality; says nothing about the unconstitutional reallocation of CBI funds; the …Alleged… killing of a citizen by the superintendent of the CDPF, Matthew Cuffy; says nothing about the open victimization and discrimination by our government, a government which he is part of, an act which is unconstitutional but he comes out to speak about forcing of an experimental drug on persons, in an attempt to safe guard persons from themselves. there are other aspects to life which persons require safe guarding from, one of which is this system of victimization which he has helped to establish here in Dominica, which slaves, our ancestors fought against and contributed towards our emancipation, which we should have been celebrating… seems the masters of today are not interested in emancipation but a return to slavery! this authoritarian style leadership (Kleptocracy) is really an issue.
We only keep prima donas in check. They think they will never die because they are so beautiful. Are you one of those who think that way? The PM is doing fine. We now look to him as the Supreme Leader, The Ayatollah Sir Roosevelt Skerrit. That is how you are supposed to address him from now on. If you need a rogue, ask Lennox Linton and Danny Lugay.
Hold on Dick, you forget the double doctor title. Since you are at it you might as well do it properly. By the way, do not tell me how I have to address your idol. In most cases I simply refer to him as the Gangster. If you don’t like it, just lump it. …..
I just read that the curfews and restrictions have just begun. FREEDOM!!!
J.John Charles. You know better than what you’re saying about the American constitution if you really reside in the US. Of course an employer have the right to make you take the vaccine and fire you if you don’t. Common man, you’re spreading misinformation.
The US government has now mandated that all federal employees have to be vacinate.It is also a requirement for about 10 major US companies so don’t try to feed folks the wrong info.
I like your reason for taking the vaccine, you hypocrite. You remind me of the folks on FOX news. They receive the vaccine to protect themselves and discourage their gullible listeners from taking it.
Stop playing games with people’s lives.
Just an observation to your statement, as to your opinion and belief regarding The US government mandate that all federal employees have to be vaccinated. There is something called the truth, and it is not based on our opinions or what you believe just because some authority told you so. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aB2mMsNT9Kc
So that means that we should as well? America has legalized gay marriages and allowed CHILDREN to choose their own sex. I guess we should as well?
And the same people in Government office providing the service not vaccinated?
Give me a break Savarin
shhh don’t try to use logic here. The truth is all these people in charge have no idea what they are doing. The only thing they know is that they want to exercise power and control over people and will take any opportunity to do that. In that regard they are useful idiots for the people behind all this who truly know what is going on. The hatian president refused the vax then all of a sudden he was assassinated. Now the US will be sending vax shipments to Haiti. Coincidence? ok then…
Dominicans. Wake up. This is a global pandemic so don’t listen to those individuals who always have to insert politics in everything. Protect yourself. Several world leaders have publicly taken the jab therefore that should give us some assurance that this vaccine is safe.
My advice, take the vaccine as soon as available and live.
Politics is in everything. Mark you are a sheep. several world leaders can put water or lime juice in their needle. they can use trick needles and other methods to fool their populace. Do you know that countries that have agreed to accept the vaccines have been paid to do so? Or have been given some kind of financing? Now imagine having GREEGY leaders who are in colvtrol of the health sectors. They will do what they want and need to do to fool people like you. go ahead. Herd immunity cannot be reached if people are still contracting the virus even after being fully vaccinated. Shop spreading nonsense Mark Use your head to think objectively.
President Savarin is spot on when he says the government should seriously consider making the vaccine mandatory. The science tells us it’s safe and the only tool currently available to combat this deadly virus.
We acknowledge that it is not perfect but persons will not encounter the same level of sickness, no hospitalizations, no deaths if they were to contract the disease.
My people, think of your fellowmen and stop being selfish and for a matter of fact, foolish.
People keep talking about freedom. Let’s see what happens when we go back to shutdows. We will then sing a different tune.
More from the people who have taken the money from the creators of the vaccine. If countries accept the vaccine, they will be given money. DOminica has never done any research on COVID, we have only repeated what other people have said. and that has changed daily.
I know little of Doninica’s constitution.For the U.S. I have a copy. But my question is, where in the constitution dose it give the government of Dominica or the U.S the power to force its citizens to take a vaccine that is not even approved by the FDA?
If a man is healthy and strong, and is being tested negative.How can my employer fire me because I refuse to take the vaccine?
The Democrats will tell you” A woman have the right to kill a baby in the womb.It is her body, abortion is a right” but if you say I am not sure for this vaccine, you are called unpatriotic.
I took the vaccine, not because Biden say so, but I want to visit DA
You employer cannot and will not force you to take vaccine. However he has the right not to employ you if you refuse to following his work safety guidelines. If you pose a threat to his employees through your actions which he deems reckless he reserves the right to fire you. At that point you either DO or GO! So you see, no one is forcing you. You have a choice and it’s still yours.
I have said it before and will say it again; I despise the DLP Cabal but will support them 1000% if they mandate vaccine in Dca for ALL Employment (Public and private), for travel in and out of Dca, all patients seeking medical attention at PMH, ALL prisoners and All bus drivers. The only exceptions will be medical and children below 10. No religious waivers because is they that more bad.
Why? The vaccines to not prevent you from getting COVID-19. In fact, research has shown that in the advent (start) of the vaccines, there has been a rise in the new variant, which indicates that the vaccinated have caused the virus to mutate. In addition, there have been more deaths related to these so called non FDA approved vaccines (none of them are approved). You dont even know or consider these facts when you make your statement. just rambling. My fellow Dominicans many in high places sound like immature children when they give their opinions. No real objective reasoning. Both sides arent considered. Just ulterior motives.
Da rain, you used to be a brave man! So why don’t you advise your master Skerrit to make the vaccination compulsory? You know what, it would be your last political edict that you and your pal pass in this country. But the other one knows that anyway and since he can’t afford to be de-throned, I’m sure he will disagree with you on this one. Why don’t you retire? You are no use to anyone…
Dominicans wake up this is the end times. Population control. Do you really think the government care about you? Whether you live or die? Do you believe the Elite care? Those leaders don’t get the real vacinne, they get a placebo, comes on t v to show us if they take it we can. That’s a lie. Using the black physicians to persuade us. Oh, how deceiving. Covid 19 and the vacinne are the same. Both kills.
You are religious lunatic and a political fanatic! Get out of here, Hypocrite.
“or at the very least limitations have to be placed with respect to access to certain services regarding persons who refuse to be vaccinated for no legitimate reasons.”
I thought your right to decide on if you want to take the vaccine or not was in itself legitimate?
Guess I was wrong, thanks for enlightening me, I am always willing to learn, never too old.
New world order in the making. See how they now want to discriminate against people? Dominica has never had much cases. why do these FOOOLLS think that we need to take rubbish measures that the bigger countries have taken? People have gone on with their lives without being vaccinated. The vaccine doesnt stop the spread. WE KNOW THAT AS A FACT! So now you want to force and pressure right minded healthy thinking people to take your DIRTY VACCINE otherwise there will be ostracized? and blacklisted from society? That is your advise mr rubbish president? Next you will want police to tackle people to the ground and force it on them like how America is doing? Or denying you from shopping at supermarket to feed yourself and your family? Authoritarian dictatorship it sounds like. And i URGE the DAIC, Employers federation, Dominica Business Forum and other organisations that represent the private sector to challenge and fight against this rubbish advise from Charles Savarin.
It’s alleged that a young man died while in police custody. Would a vaccine have saved his life if he had gotten one? So, is this administration really care about your life and wellbeing?
I have been waiting for the day to come that I can return to Dominica’s lovely shores – I have things to do, places to go and people to see. This pandemic disrupted my plans to visit you last year and this year isn’t looking any more promising.
And once I am able to travel south again, reading this article about the lack of vaccine uptake generally, and more importantly, the commentary attached to this report, makes me pause and think if it would be a good thing for me to return.
Tell me commentators – did you not have a polio vaccination as a child? How about small pox? Diphtheria? Measles, Mumps, Rubella? Tetanus? If you didn’t have a small pox vaccination as a child, do you know why not? If you’ve had the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination, count yourselves lucky because it didn’t exist when I was a child and had them all. And I’ve had my COVID shots, as soon as I possibly could.
Please have a care and get vaccinated – for yourself, your loved ones and your…
@foreign observer – Since you are advising folks to go take the vaccine, permit me to ask you the following important question:
Could you let me know what are (or whether there are any possible) medium-term and long-term side effects of these COVID vaccines (currently classified as experimental)? We are already aware of a number of potential short-term side effects of these experimental COVID vaccines.
You should research the testing & approval process that was done on vaccines used to treat polio, small pox etc before they were approved and rolled out to the wider human society.
Please be careful about not falling into the false analogy fallacy trap when comparing and drawing conclusions about this COVID vaccine vs the vaccines used to treat smallpox, diphtheria etc.
I’m not a scientist. But I do have a university education and, prior to retirement, my employment had me living and working abroad in many countries. Including Dominica. A condition of employment: being physically fit to do the job, including vaccinations and prophylactic medications for wherever I was headed. So, I’ve had just about every darn vaccine known to man. And, here I am, still alive to talk about it. I couldn’t wait to get my COVID vaccines. I’ve now had my 2 shots and know that even if I pick up the virus despite masks and social distancing, it’s a much, much higher probability that I’ll still be alive than if I am not vaccinated. A good thought for one with underlying, high risk health issues now. All around me have done the same. My country – Canada – hasn’t turned this into a political issue. All our leaders, regardless of political stripe have said the same: get vaccinated.
Good luck Dominica. You’re going to need it.
Mark
I was going to ignore you, but I can see you need some help.
First of all, Federal government and 10 other companies, mandating their employees to be vaccinated, dose not make it legal.During the Iraq war, this same government wanted soldiers to be vaccinated. Because they were afraid Sadam use chemical weapons.The matter was brought B 4 the court. And the decision was
“The government can’t forced any one to take medication”
When comes 4 abortion the same Democrats will tell you “It is the woman’s body”
Mark, what is good for the goose, is good for the gander.
You jump on Fox News.They gives you the fact about the vaccines
Can you remember when Trump promised a vaccine before years end, CNN, ABC,NBC,MSNBC and others called him a liar and made fun about the vaccines,said this is Alice in Wonderland.We were told by Biden and Harris re that same vaccine.If Trump asked them to take it, they will not.Governor Cuomo said.
“I don’t trust the vaccines and Americans…
Even if the vaccine is considered to be the only way out, an experimental vaccine is not to be forced on anyone. This has to run its course and allow who wants to participate. The sameway criminals are allowed in public office, it is but democracy, your will is yours!
Who made this career politician a virologist so he could come and tell us about vaccines and the forcing of persons against their wishes to take them? Who wrote that vaccine totalitarian content in his speech?
This is wicked. Folks, more and more, it appears that ‘somebody somewhere’ is directing these ‘leaders’ on pro-vaccine propaganda despite increasing real world evidence that the vaccines are not the magic bullet against COVID as they are being marketed to be. The vaccinated are getting infected and contributing to the COVID spread.
Just take a look at the ongoing situation in countries with high vaccination rates eg Israel, the UK….even the US. Just about 6 months has elapsed since Israel began its vaccination campaign. Look now Israel is having to role out a 3rd dose of its Pfizer vaccine to seniors due to decreasing effectiveness of that vaccine in such a short space of time. Germany is looking to follow suit.
‘The truth is hidden in plain sight.’
It’s that same man Charles saverin who lead a revolution hinting on encroaching on people rights??? My brother u already there too long u and skerite just implement that mandatory and their the real neg mawon going to burst.. boss I will dvice all u to reconsider that move .. why you want to force a vaccine that dosnt prevent you from getting corrona? That is a bloody vaccine? That cannot be a vaccine boss
@Prima Dona, and you think you are being smart? How pitiful!
Jail he looking for, keep trying to violate people constitutional protections and that is just where he will end up
Nuremburg code Point # 1. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment. The duty and responsibility for…
they know that. But they are trying all kinds of ways to black list black ball and basically have you dead in the streets if you do not do what they say, when they know for a fact itis not necessary.
I’m confused, how we achieving herd immunity with a vaccine that doesn’t make you immune?
these people do not think. they simply repeat what they believe they understand. ABSOLUTE nonsense from OUR PRESIDENT. THE HIGHEST OFFICE IN THE LAND. So we are just a country of fools then? As a nation we have to resist this.
I shall never listen to Savarin.
He is a bad example…!!!
“He pointed to scientific information which suggests that the new surge of Covid-19 cases is most common among the unvaccinated population, including young adults.”
where is the citation? or we should jus take your word
“We must do so without being sidetracked by our political, religious, other differences or persuasions, but by focusing on our “CIVIC RESPONSIBILITY” (LOL) and the extraordinary challenges and difficulties that confronts us as a people and a nation on a daily basis,” the president insisted.
consider my submission. this is one of the only times I have heard this president speak of A NEED for civic responsibility, perhaps that need for “civic responsibility” was not a consideration in situations that may have affected him negatively. why is it THE president doesn’t see the common citizen worthy of a COVID stimulus or economic support, but has the UNADULTERATED GALL to suggest MANDATORY infringements on peoples civil protections!!. this man is a COMPLETE…
Mister want to light a fire, Mann. Or he probably want some noticing?
Man get outta town!!!! They should lock you with the FULLY VACINATED persons that came here and tested positive. I have a right to decide to take it or not. If you want, take all the doses for yourself, like how you suck Dominica over the decades.
Aright so Mista nevah do noffing for Dominica,,,
He ran against Mike in Possie back in the day and he never won,,,
Next thing Rastar hear he was Ambassador to some place in Europe,,,
Den now he is Head of State,,,
Oh yes he ran the insurrection again Patrick John,,,
Soh much for that, So mista want people to take something that is irreversible, that have no proof of service where it is not totally guaranteed and One cannot claim damages when it doesn’t work for them,,,
Jess now allyou coming to tell people Dominica going to invest in Swamp Land in Florida man,,,
Garcon allyou have to do what is beneficial to allyou people Grow Some Balls and tell them people all you not gonna have people like Test Subjects,,,
So figure this out the average cost for them Vaccines is about 20 US dollars for 50000 would mean 1000000 US dollars for a product that is not guaranteed,,,
And Dominicas sitting there and accepting that deal???
No wonder allyou doh have a Gross…
DNO Admin why allyou does do that nuh,,,,
Why allyou does edit people stuff nuh making the message look incomplete???
If this is suppose to be a public forum as long as people not promoting malice leave people message the way they write it nuh,,,
Remember Savarin was the pardner dat insight them people to overthrow PJ yeh,,,
So mista live by the sward let him get treaded as one who can handle Battle,,,
ADMIN: While we do reserve the right to delete comments based on our comment policy, we did not edit your recent comment.
Be mindful that there is a 10,000 character limit (including spaces).
Due to the character limit, if you copy and pasted your comment from another source it can sometimes lead to the loss of characters before posting.
If this doesn’t apply to you let us know. You can also email us at [email protected] for further assistance.
Ok papa thanks for clarifying,,,
I took the vaccine because i rather have a 50% less risk than a 50% more risk & i have sufficient confidence our scientist.. in the Alot of people don’t want to take the covid-19 vaccine because it does not completely prevent people from getting the virus, BUT, that is alot more normal than you may think because when you research the vaccines for other illnesses (eg: measles, rubella, chicken pox) you find that even after getting the vaccine, some people can still contract the illness, but of a much milder & safer degree.
all these illnesses u listed have been around for more than 100 years and have all had ample time to be tested. COVID has only been here for less than 2 years. Where is you logic. who do you think you are speaking to? Children born yesterday? You weighed your options based on absolute rubbish reasoning and absolutely NO facts. thats like me introducing a car that flies, but hasnt been tested enough to know if it is even safe, then i tell you fly it over the precipice. You say cars have been around for centuries so they are safe. But this new car is different, but you wilfully accept, because there is 50% chance of it flying and you living. Go ahead my test dummy. Go ahead. With there were many many more like you. Go ahead, you will tell us how it is.
Is the vaccine THE MARK OF THE BEAST????
Why would Savarin want to see a limiting of the access of the unvaccinated to certain services??
You see why them guys must shut their mouths re that vaccine business???
Savarin and Skerrit want to make vaccination mandatory in a country where no one has really been sick and zero deaths? Well if Dominicans could eat Skerrit Turkey and Ham from China they should not be concerned about the China made disease and the vaccine thats needed to combat it. But no doubt Dominicans will pay a very hard price for the Savarin and Skerrit they have in top position
No no no.
Today’s not the way for Dominica.
People must have the freedom of choice.
His nickname is”the Ayatollah” and he’s acting true to form suggesting that citizens be forced to take a vaccine they don’t want. Does our president realize that the rest of the world and the WHO doesn’t advocate for the mandatory vaccination of people? Why would he now say such a stupid thing? This will make many persons more reluctant to willingly take the shot. Wouldn’t it have been wiser for the Ayatollah to use persuasion like other leaders in other democratic countries? You put a pig in a palace it still remains a hog. Why did the president remain silent on the matter of stealing the elections and mandate that electoral reform is necessary? Why did the president remain silent when Salisbury residents were tear gassed in their beds yet he wants to forcibly give a vaccine to law abiding citizen? I hope we don’t go down that slippery slope with the Ayatollah and his commandant’s. Mister mad man!!
Close the airports. You cannot force anyone to take a jab which has not proven anything. All tøj hear od the other countries wheŕe they are reopening of ALL strange sideeffects. In 10 years you Will.see the real things
@AA, I have to say that you are a very foolish person–like the rest of you who wants to live but do not want to do the work for living. That is what refusing to take a vaccine that is available to you all, free of charge, is all about.
Why do you think that it is a better thing to close down the country than to submit to the vaccination which will slow down the spread of a virus and eventually overcome it completely?
Dominica has many of her people living abroad, we have families, and other situations which could come in need of attention urgently, you want the airport closed to bar us from reaching out to those vital situations because you want to be pig-headed against your own health. That is very foolish and unfair to the rest of us who wants to remain healthy and at peace
Also, search for article in Lancet: “COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness—the elephant (not) in the room” – vaccination is not the key and it is in experimental stage. Nobody knows what will be side effects from vaccination in 2-3 years, because it is new gene modified technology. What doctors should focus is to find remedy to hill, but it is not profitable for pharma to hill people.
With all due respect, I must question the President’s true motive. I think if only these people would look at what is right in front of them, and analyze the situation objectively, then they might gain some insight and say ” let us look more deeply into this. The President is pushing for mandatory vaccination, yet we have just had a case where two fully vaccinated people spread the virus. That should give anyone pause, and to raise the question that maybe we need more information before we strip our people of their God given rights to determine what is good for themselves and their bodies. After this, what will be the next move. You all will tell us whether or not we can reproduce, or when we can go to the bathroom? I am not against safety and good health, but there are many unanswered questions still lingering about these vaccines, and before we condemn our people to even more hardships, let us at least be informed and educated.
Do you know Mr. Savarin what happened with people, who was doing gene experiments on other people without their agreement? It is time for you to learn about Hitler and what happened with him and his brain washed doctors, officials, soldiers at the end. I hope you heard about Nuremberg Code too. Before you hit that road with mandatory of experimental vaccination. Who wants to take part of experiments – is fine. But if people do not want – and you push it as mandatory. Do not think it will not have consequences for you. Look back at the history once more again and think.
This weekend France, Italy and Germany has protest against mandatory vaccinations and vaccination passports. The same is going to happen in Dominica too. People are smart and do not want participate in that pharmaceutics business. Vaccines are not face washing cream. The side effects of any exist vaccine is not known because it needs 2-3 years of watching. They are not effective: people still get COVID and die.
“We must do so without being sidetracked by our political, religious, other differences or persuasions, but by focusing on our civic responsibility and the extraordinary challenges and difficulties that confronts us as a people and a nation on a daily basis,”
So now even religious belief is not a valid reason? And we supposed to be a christian nation?
“Meanwhile, Savarin is suggesting that alternative consideration has to be given to making vaccination mandatory, “or at the very least limitations have to be placed with respect to access to certain services regarding persons who refuse to be vaccinated for no legitimate reasons.””
How is this any different from the mark of the beast? Will we be allowed to buy and sell without taking the mark of the jab? And we are doing all of this for a disease that has a less than 1% mortality rate for people infected with the virus. If dominicans allow this to happen not even God will be able to save this country
Positive Reinforcement vs Negative Reinforcement
Why not consider positive reinforcement (introducing a desirable stimulus (i.e., a reward) to encourage the behavior that is desired ) as opposed to positive punishment (introducing an undesirable stimulus (i.e., a punishment) to discourage a specific behavior)?
Savarin, are you out of your mind. People have freedom of choice. Those who trust in their vaccines and are vaccinated have nothing to fear. Those who do not want vaccines are only imperiling themselves, so why should anyone care? On another note, these vaccines are not fully approved; they emergency use authorized only as full studies vaccines undergo are still incomplete. You are sounding dictatorial with this type of pronouncement.
I hope they have freedom of choice to die when death is near. Don’t say, the, I wish I had taken the vaccine. That is what their spouse say at their bedside when their spouse is dying. Too late. Savarin is never out of his mind. He is talking the plain truth. Stop playing politics and get on with your life. Forget about %. He is just a minute fraction of a percent. I wonder whether he was ever introduced to calculus and quantitative business analysis.
There are more urgent things in Dominica which have been disregarded, left unattended and ignored by this administration that this Covid thing you are addressing with no heath expertise. “Mandatory” you said??? Let create “mandatory” jobs for our young people, let’s make job opportunities mandatory for all and not just for the Laborite, let’s make Transparency mandatory in Government, let’s make good health care system mandatory, so we don’t have to fly to Guadeloupe and Martinique to cure a headache. Freedom is a God given right to man. You can’t take that away or mess with it. Pay attention to the suffering Dominica. I doe see you doing nothing worthwhile. Just drawing money and living in a Big house.
The parliament of Dominica is such a fetid mess, it is no surprise that the hot air emanating from Savarin’s mouth is equally ludicrous. How are you going to make the vaccine mandatory? By sending members of the “”Manicou Gang”” to arrest people and then you standing by to inject them?. People like you make Dominicans more stubborn and anti vaccine…Neither you nor Skerrit should be out there selling vaccination, because you all turn the people off!!!!
Address Dominicas dysfunctional and shameful parliament instead !!!
Who is more a mess than you are. I guess it will only function when Lennox Linton becomes PM. Wishful thinking by %. Lennox Linton will never, ever become the PM of Dominica, not on this earth, not on the next one. Long Live our Supreme Leader, The Ayatollah Sir Roosevelt Skerrit. Keep dreaming. Never had a dream come true. Sometimes I think that you are just as blind as Stevie Wonder is who has done wonders in his music for the world and illiterate like R Kelly who at least has generated good music into this world. %, you are empty vessels make the most noise. You are another barking dog, seldom bites. Get a life and do something productive in your life. Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for Dominica. You, IBO FRANCE, TELEMACQUE and company are a manufacturer of bulldust. Who cares about you all when you are just a minute fraction of a %.
@ds
You spew garbage worse than a cokehed would. Why not go grovel to your false god. Your shameless sycophant!!
Your head is as hard as brick or even steel. You should have known by now that the spewing your asinine comment at me , will not stop me.
Sir there are other ways at convincing a small population of getting vaccinated. Measures such as community mass education, effective public health measures and other means such as using bi partisan support with opposition groups can be taken and may prove effective. We are not that of a sophisticated society like the USA. And so if they don’t take the jab you are going lock them up Mr. Charles? You don’t know what you are taking about because you don’t know and understand public health.
Maybe your retirement should be mandatory ASAP.
What’s wrong with those people. Mandatory experimantal medical treatment?! That’s not right in any way. Anyway to each their own. Dont infringe on my rights and civil liberties. Invest in a proper healthcare system and let natural selection deal with everything else.
Are you serious? “Consideration should be given to make the vaccine mandatory.” Really? You would be so out of a job. The day that this Government impose on my right, will be the day that I cut all ties. You are looking for problems here Sir. Have you been keeping abreast with what’s going on in Israel? 90% of their population is vaccinated, yet there is a surge and they are talking about a third booster shot. No one will coerce me to get the vaccine. No man on this planet called Earth!
He shouldn’t have this job in the first place.
It’s not clear how making a vaccine mandatory would. improve the public’s cooperation against COVID (as opposed to hardening opposition to public health measures). We should be shifting the collaborative approach into high gear at a national level, not looking at France et al. We need to know and to do what works for Dominicans. On that note, using a term like “sidetracked” to refer to people’s passionately held religious/political views – even misinformed ones – is a definite no, no. Mandatory vaccination seems to be the new talking point in some circles, immediately following the ‘COVID is over’ party and the push to return to ‘normal’ in the middle of a raging global pandemic. Simultaneous with this, is the ‘it’s endemic live with it’ shrug of the shoulders…further eroding trust that the common good is at the center of those minds. Dominicans need to determine their own conversation on their own terms.
Man go to hell.. who are you to want to decide to infringe on people rights to freedom of choice ? My brother does try that and we will in massive numbers resist that vaccine .. which may even lead to you and your currupt gov exit out of office.. leave people alone.. we doe want to be vaccinated that is our choice not yours.. it’s ok to put your restrictions on travelling and whatever ., But stay away from our freedom of choice suplay .. bon
Get ready for a Dominica revolution. My body is my business and it will be dead and cold before you inject me with chemicals.
No one whatsoever or whosoever can force me to do what i dont want to do.
IMPOSSIBLE!!
We wont until you are on your death bed but again, it will be too late. For your information, 97% of Americans flocking to the hospitals today are unvaccinated. Does that say anything to you? Not a % but 97%.
@freedomtochoose, it is true, your body is your business; but I hope that you will not be saying something different when those who are employed for the purpose of fighting against the virus in that body of yours, decide that it is their business to protect their own from that infected and deadly yours. Unless you have decided to keep your body and your sickness isolated from their own. For it is your business, you see! Again I am saying, how foolish!
What would you know? I don’t trust you one little bit. You are partly responsible for the way our country is for failing to keep a rogue PM and its government in check.