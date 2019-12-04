President Savarin condemns acts of violence on island

President of Dominica His Excellency Charles Savarin has condemned recent acts of violence on the island. He was addressing the nation on Tuesday evening.

“I have seen videos of disruptive behaviour in Marigot,” he said. “I have also seen videos of the Bishop of Roseau being harassed and verbally abused in the most shameful manner by the protesters in Marigot.”

He continued, “The is reprehensible behaviour which I condemn without reservation.”

The President is calling on all church leaders to condemn this lawless behaviour and in particular, to condemn the verbal assault on the Bishop of Roseau.

He further called on the professionals and community-based organizations to similarly add their voices of condemnation and to call for peace and respect for the rights of all to go about their legitimate business.

“In this regard, I command the police high commend and rank and file for their restraint,” Savarin stated.

Meantime, Savarin said all systems are in place for the General Election carded for Friday 6th, December 2019.

He also mentioned that he met with a number of community-based organizations, the church and political parties over the past two weeks to discuss developments ahead of Friday’s poll.

“At these fora the representatives of the various institutions were given the opportunity to express their concerns regarding electoral reform, the current heightened temperature in the period leading up to the general elections and the provision of subsection 19(1)(D) of the House of Assembly Election Act regarding the power assigned to the President to adjourn the holding of the poll to a later date,” he indicated.

He went on to say that that subsection, however, requires the President to be satisfied that the electoral list for all constituencies or for any particular constituency will not be printed before the day appointed under Section 12.

Savarin was referring to the law which clearly indicates the range of dates for when the General Election shall be held. In section 12, it states that the poll shall not be taken less than 15 days or more than 21 days after the day appointed for nomination of candidates.

He went on to urge all Dominicans to conduct themselves in a responsible and respectful manner.

“We all have a responsibility to abide by the provisions of the law and to promote the upkeep of law and order throughout this land that God has blessed us with,” Savarin noted.