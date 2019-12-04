President Savarin condemns acts of violence on island

President of Dominica His Excellency Charles Savarin has condemned recent acts of violence on the island. He was addressing the nation on Tuesday evening.
“I have seen videos of disruptive behaviour in Marigot,” he said. “I have also seen videos of the Bishop of Roseau being harassed and verbally abused in the most shameful manner by the protesters in Marigot.”
He continued, “The is reprehensible behaviour which I condemn without reservation.”
The President is calling on all church leaders to condemn this lawless behaviour and in particular, to condemn the verbal assault on the Bishop of Roseau.
He further called on the professionals and community-based organizations to similarly add their voices of condemnation and to call for peace and respect for the rights of all to go about their legitimate business.
“In this regard, I command the police high commend and rank and file for their restraint,” Savarin stated.
Meantime, Savarin said all systems are in place for the General Election carded for Friday 6th, December 2019.
He also mentioned that he met with a number of community-based organizations, the church and political parties over the past two weeks to discuss developments ahead of Friday’s poll.
“At these fora the representatives of the various institutions were given the opportunity to express their concerns regarding electoral reform, the current heightened temperature in the period leading up to the general elections and the provision of subsection 19(1)(D) of the House of Assembly Election Act regarding the power assigned to the President to adjourn the holding of the poll to a later date,” he indicated.
He went on to say that that subsection, however, requires the President to be satisfied that the electoral list for all constituencies or for any particular constituency will not be printed before the day appointed under Section 12.
Savarin was referring to the law which clearly indicates the range of dates for when the General Election shall be held. In section 12, it states that the poll shall not be taken less than 15 days or more than 21 days after the day appointed for nomination of candidates.
He went on to urge all Dominicans to conduct themselves in a responsible and respectful manner.
“We all have a responsibility to abide by the provisions of the law and to promote the upkeep of law and order throughout this land that God has blessed us with,” Savarin noted.
10 Comments
You need to address the crux of the matter….. Cause and effect sir!!
De Moo Moo talking now…go figure
Too little, too late!!
Mr. Savarin, you are a man that I once looked up to as a man brimming with honesty, morals and high standards. Sadly however just like Bill Cosby did, you fooled us throughout your entire younger years and now in your latter years your true colors are showing. Simply put, you are an imposter and should be ashamed of yourself. However, that is probably impossibly as you and your cohorts show no remorse for the state to which you all have lowered our beloved nation. The love of money, power and self has blinded your lot to the needs and suffering of the Dominican people….your modus operandi thus far has been to line your pockets with as much loot as possible and to hell with the rest of the people. How could you therefore act with impartiality during this very serious chapter of Dominican history. I don’t even want to hear you.
Well said our President! Now where is the UWP Leader in all of this. Also all the Diasporian wannabe bosses! Kent Vital where are you! Athie Martin!
I hope you Silent Nighters will not say anything when charges are laid against them later. You see Videos are rampant whee u see all the perpetrators and all their unpatriotic statements. Violent statements too. Boy I have never seen person with no common sense but those who know better in the Diaspora attacking persons boldly seen on video. What do u expect those used here to do. The Top UWP supporters/Leaders are the one influencing those foolish so called protests. Time will tell. Take your foot – God is not sleeping! Remember I todl u this.
Mr need to be stone wick man give the people what they need is Dominica a communist country the people frustrated time for a change for twenty years nothing has done in country the two town filthy shame shame
Savarin tested the resolve of ALL THE ORGANIZATIONS that went to talk to him. What is he scared of now. You cause the deterioration Savarin. Solve it.
Charles your a damn waste,and soon you guys will be in the dark days of Dominica’s history books,which the younger generation will not be interested in.
Stuppesssss
Man get off my computer screen!
Of course you will speak now. Twice in two days? You said NOTHING before. All of a sudden, OAS arrives on island and you grad a Mic and start talk? “DJ Savo”…..wheeeeeel and come again…!
Listen to the rule of law which he pointed out and not to your own hatched up opinions. You and none of your cronies with u are above the law and never will b anyways