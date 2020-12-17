President’s Charity Foundation donates over $30,000 to charity despite COVID-19 pandemic

The President’s Charity Foundation Inc. despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has come through 16 charitable organisations in Dominica that have benefitted from over $30,000 in donations from the foundation.

Owing to COVID-19, the annual President’s Dinner which is a major fundraising event for the various charitable organisations, was cancelled this year. However, keeping to the promise made to the charities, the event’s organizers issued a call to sponsors to provide the required financial assistance.

“We support these 16 organizations and we are thankful to God that despite the many challenges and limitations posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are, nevertheless, still able at this time of giving, to honor our commitment to provide financial support to the beneficiaries of the fundraising efforts of the President’s Charity Foundation,” His Excellency, Charles Savarin stated during a cheque presentation ceremony.

According to the President, prior to the decision taken to cancel the 2020 fundraising dinner, a few business sponsors and organizations had already submitted their part sponsorship and readily acceded to the President’s request to utilize their respective contributions to augment the funds held in reserve by the foundation for disbursement.

This year, the President’s Charity Foundation donated a cheque totaling EC$36,500 to the 16 charitable organizations, a figure which was less than last year’s sum of $46,000.

“It is the hope that the foundation will be able to host the dinner next year and be in a better financial position to make its usual donations,” the President remarked.

H.E. Savarin also informed of the cancellation of the annual children’s Christmas party which hosted some 250 to 300 children from different school districts and communities.

“It is not a nice feeling to know that you will not be able to attend Christmas parties and other festive activities whether in public or with our friends and extended families,” the President stated. However, he advised the citizenry to continue to observe all the Ministry of Health protocols and to exercise great restraint and caution, to help curb the spread of the “surging” disease.

He thanked the Ministry of Health and all the first responders who contributed in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Dominica.

The 16 organisations that have benefitted from the donation include The Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DADP), St. Jerome’s Ministry, Dominica Council On Ageing (DCOA), REACH, House of Hope and St. Vincent De Paul Society (Roseau and Northern Branches). Other recipients are The Social Centre (St. Ann’s Day Nursery), Operation Youth Quake, Mahaut Senior Citizen’s Home, Community Hostel Inc. (Grotto Home), Workshop For the Blind, Dominica Infirmary, The Northern District Home for the Aged (Grange), St.John’s Charity (Formerly knownas Care of the Elderly) and The Alpha Centre.

Each recipient conveyed their gratitude for what they considered a times donation during this difficult financial period and expressed their astonishment over news of the donation.

Presenting their progress reports on works accomplished and changes made as well as their coping mechanisms throughout the year, the beneficiaries noted that the annual visits by the President himself will be absolutely missed.