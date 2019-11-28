PRESS RELEASE: DAIC/DHTA statement on meeting with the President

Representatives of the Private Sector, namely the DAIC and the DHTA, met with the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica by invitation on Wednesday, 20 th November, 2019 at the State House. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the current situation leading up to the General Elections with a view to preserving the peace and tranquility of the country in the days leading up to the General Elections and the period thereafter. Also in attendance at the meeting at the request of the President were the Honourable Attorney General and the Chief Parliamentary Counsel.
The President addressed the current climate of unease, the recent violence within the context of a call for Electoral Reform and other matters, and asked for feedback and discussion on current events. He also confirmed that this was part of a wider process of engagement with community-based organizations and key stakeholders in moderating the risk of conflict creating anarchy into and beyond general elections.
He pointed out that the parliament had been dissolved and a date fixed for elections in accordance with the provision of the constitution. There was consensus that the right to protest is a fundamental constitutional entitlement but such rights need to be exercised within the confines of the law. Violent acts against fellow citizens and law enforcement officers, destruction of public and private property, and general social disorder should be discouraged and condemned.
Consensus was established that more information should be disseminated on the current state of the electoral process to educate the general public about the practicality and legitimacy of calls for electoral reform after the dissolution of Parliament and the fixing of the date for the holding of elections which is December 6th, 2019.
The private sector emphasized to the President the importance of engaging the media houses and where possible to identify the leadership of the protesters with a view to holding a meeting if possible, to further sensitize all involved as to the balance between peaceful protest and the continuance of the electoral process.
There were also concerns expressed about the language being used in the public domain by all parties leading up to the election, and for the moderation of provocative language targeted to inflame the public and voters.
The conclusion from all represented is that, notwithstanding healthy political differences within and outside civil organisations and the general society, violence must not take place given the repercussions for the wider society and the business sector.
But check this out nou. In Nambia after two government ministers were exposed by that same Al- Jazeera earlier this month they both resigned according to this article which unfortunately DNO is blocking me from posting. But you could google the information: “namibian-ministers-resign-al-jazeera-investigation-191113161947877.html”
Not only that, but less than a week after they resigned they were arrested
NEWS/NAMIBIA
Former Namibian minister arrested after Al Jazeera investigation
Former Minister of Fisheries Bernhard Esau arrested following corruption and money-laundering allegations.
by James Kleinfeld
23 Nov 2019
In Dominica where more hurtful, more damaging information was released by that same Al Jazeera and this time The Prime Hyena was smoked out, along with several government ministers and NOT one RESIGNATION or ARREST! Instead the DAIC and others are shielding them and trying to make others be seen as the problem
ADMIN: We did not block anything unless it was the automatic SPAM filter.
i think you all crossing de line with that ‘violence”talk
HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE IN JAIL OR CHARGED WITH VIOLENCE IN THIS ELECTION SEASON!!!!??
de police didn’t identify anybody who was setting fire on Roseau streets.
NOBODY WAS ARRESTED AND NOBODY CHARGED EITHER!
de issue of tear gas which affected de guests at Fort Young Hotel doesn’t seem to bother de DHTA?……i’m learning alot ….thank you
de entrance to Fort Young Hotel is inside de police barricade area boss
why you all making de guests pass through that like they in a war zone
false sense of security
nobody doh send stone behind any police officer…….violence you say?
stupessssssss!!!!!!
You saying alot…..but saying nothing at all
I have never heard more non conclusive waffle being talked, like cotton wool being applied to a burst artery. You achieved absolutely nothing except produce a statement that does not address anything. What a bunch of cowards.