Prevo Cinemall launches its 2019 Summer Arts Program!

As the school year draws to a close, summertime excitement looms. The Prevo Cinemall is doing its part by welcoming the fun-filled summer holidays with a brand new initiative geared at older children and pre-teens.

It’s a summer program with a twist. A program focused on fun while exposing children to the beauty of the Arts. From July 15th to 26th, children ages 8 to 12 will experience the excitement of the Arts through art & music appreciation, music theory, drawing techniques, painting, crafting and dance. If your son or daughter seems to have an affinity for making music, singing, dancing, sketching, painting, crafting, decorating, you name it, then this program is ideal.

The program runs for two weeks from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Prevo Cinemall. Each week will end with a field trip. Space is limited. Call or WhatsApp (767) 275-2824 for more information and to register.