Prevo Cinemall launches its 2019 Summer Arts Program!

Dominica News Online - Friday, June 14th, 2019 at 11:19 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

As the school year draws to a close, summertime excitement looms. The Prevo Cinemall is doing its part by welcoming the fun-filled summer holidays with a brand new initiative geared at older children and pre-teens.

It’s a summer program with a twist. A program focused on fun while exposing children to the beauty of the Arts. From July 15th to 26th, children ages 8 to 12 will experience the excitement of the Arts through art & music appreciation, music theory, drawing techniques, painting, crafting and dance. If your son or daughter seems to have an affinity for making music, singing, dancing, sketching, painting, crafting, decorating, you name it, then this program is ideal.

The program runs for two weeks from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Prevo Cinemall. Each week will end with a field trip. Space is limited. Call or WhatsApp (767) 275-2824 for more information and to register.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.