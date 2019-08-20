PricewaterhouseCoopers praises Dominica for use of CBI funds

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), one of the world’s largest multinational professional services firms, has praised Dominica for the good use of the funds generated from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.
The report, prepared with the cooperation of the government of Dominica, aims to provide an overview of the contribution of the CBI to short-term recovery from natural disasters and Dominica’s long-term transition to a climate resilient, service-based economy. It contains analysis of the expenditure supported by funds raised by the CBI and an assessment of the economic and fiscal effects generated.
“…PwC concludes that Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBIP) has had a major impact on the island’s resilience, and is likely to remain a significant driver of sustainability,” the report stated.
The analysis stated that since the passage of Hurricane Maria, in September 2017, EC$582.6-million has been spent from CBI funds to support recovery efforts, such as the rehabilitation of damaged roads and bridges, the construction of three hospitals and six health centres, and the repair of damaged schools. The program also facilitated the construction of hurricane-resilient homes, five hotels and ecolodges, “creating over 1,000 jobs during construction phases, providing direct employment for approximately 900 hospitality workers, and supporting the livelihoods of those connected with tourism across the island, such as farmers, fishermen, taxi drivers, and tour operators.”
PwC estimates that expenditure under the CBI programme could increase GDP by about EC$150 million and tax receipts by nearly EC$30 million. The firm also predicts that the CBI funds will significantly impact Dominica’s long-term economic potential.
“The investment in hotels and tourism should generate future revenue streams for the island, which could be between EC$90 million and EC$140 million each year,” the report detailed. “The fiscal benefits of this could be between EC$20 million and EC$40 million each year.”
The PwC analysis is based on quantitative data collected from the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and qualitative data gathered during interviews with stakeholders, conducted in Dominica, in July 2019.
The report was commissioned by CS Global Partners Ltd, an international legal consultancy firm, which is supporting the governments of Dominica, Saint Lucia and St Kitts and Nevis to promote their CBI programmes.
“the construction of three hospitals ” where he build them their? It must be in uganda
“the construction of three hospitals ” where the 3 hospitals? In Uganda he build them man.
DNO – it seems you’re bought as well with “Jumbie Monies”, quick to block my many comments but anything PM Skerrit / Labour Party propaganda you’re quick to publish.
ADMIN: ???
Thanks for this information. You have not answered our question. Skerrit Where de Moneeeeeeeyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!
Oh please all of a sudden,this is the crap he is doing with monies he continue to steal,money buys anything,where is the peoples money Skerrit?
Skerrit does not even stop at lying to PWC. What a conman we have as PM. 3 hospitals, 6 health centres, rehabilitation of roads and bridges. I hope all DLP supporter did read this and finally see what a liar their leader is. Lennox ought to write a letter to PWC and ask them to put the record straight and make them aware of the missing CBI funds, never mind 3 pie in the sky hospitals and 6 pie in the sky health centres!!
What I get from this report is Dominican making a lot of money from CBI and if it was well managed, not only Skerrit and his friends would become millionaires but many more of us would not have to climb the steps of politicians to get help for basic things. It’s impossible to read this report and not question the many more billions that might be missing and really makes the question of “where the money gone” much more stronger because if one has nothing to hide then why go to that extreme to further mislead the people of Dominica?
that report is rubbish skerrit!!!!!
you expect us to drink that and vote DLP again?
PM is a coward hiding behind a checkbook!!!!
WHERE IS DE BILLION DOLLARS SKERRIT!!!!!
You don’t have to vote for DLP, but you are part of foolish minority. Hope you can handle the landslide result
This is Utter disrespect to the people of Dominica and also the Opposition Leader.
So this Government can cooperate and provide information to an accounting firm but not provide the same information to the Opposition and by extension the people of Dominica. Utter disrespect!
Your day coming soon Rose boy, very soon.
My dear Dominicans, please read carefully and soon after kick Skerrit, his bunch of blind incompetent followers are to be blamed and account for our plight and poverty in Dominica. Skerrit and political gangs should be ashamed of themselves.
“PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), one of the world’s largest multinational professional services firms, has praised Dominica for the good use of the funds generated from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme. PwC, are you for real? Have you been around Dominica to see the state of poverty we have endured for over 19 years now under this political clown Skerrit?
“The world’s largest multinational professional services firms..?” Is this for real, meaning they have hooked up with the “Worlds most largest Multi-corrupted unprofessional Bobolistic failed corrupt Labour government led by an extremely immature, worthless Skerrit, who has reduced our people to beggars and in deep poverty? Skerrit`s loyal friends are happy. Shame Skerrit must…
Price Waterhouse has not addressed the issue of main concern now to concerned Dominicans, which is, where is the money? Price Waterhouse needs to put their expertise to use to tell us where is the $1.2 billion dollars. Simply putting the name Price Waterhouse to an opinion piece without looking at the governance and aspect the CBI leaves us taken for fools. I wonder who paid Price Waterhouse and how much? Nobody said that no work has been done with the money, but the full and proper accounting is what we need not press reports and statements. The questions still remain, where is the money?”
“The PwC analysis is based on quantitative data collected from the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and qualitative data gathered during interviews with stakeholders, conducted in Dominica, in July 2019”
This is the same data requested by Linton that he was told he needed to request it through the Clerk of the House and the Speaker. Is this fair? Anyway 1.2B – 582.6M = 614M. WHERE DE MONEY GONE? Please DNO do not censor this message
That report is pure NONSENSE !
Where are the BILLIONS of dollars ?
waste of time report with no real substance !
Well I’ll be darned. I have never, ever heard of auditors praising their clients on use of money. I must be dam wrong but I thought their job is to indicated whether the money is accounted for properly?
The question still remains where is de money. Government should be indicating exactly how much money was raised and and who or what it was spent and on which accounts. Give the dam public a statement of account of their money – all the transactions (income and expenditure)
But wait a minute nou. Is Skerrit now trying to tell us that the $1.2 billion dollars we asking about was paid to PricewaterhouseCoopers to prepare a report for him? But I read the report and it still did not answer our simple question of “WHERE THE MONEY GONE?” Skerrit we don’t need report we just need a break down of where our money gone ok
“The report, prepared with the cooperation of the government of Dominica..” So Skerrit could cooperate with a foreign cooperation and failed to cooperate with the people of Dominica? How much he paid to host them? He could have saved all the money he spent and just give us a breakdown of where our money gone for FREE. So trhe question still remains, WHERE THE MONEY GONE?
… hosted them to sell them a bag full of lies! How low can a human being get???
That’s how disrespectful Skerrit is to the country he is supposed to serve and it’s citizens. He only cares about himself!
“The PwC analysis is based on quantitative data collected from the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and qualitative data gathered during interviews with stakeholders, conducted in Dominica, in July 2019.”
– So A Whole Report Based on Lies #WhereTheMoney