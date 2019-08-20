PricewaterhouseCoopers praises Dominica for use of CBI funds

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), one of the world’s largest multinational professional services firms, has praised Dominica for the good use of the funds generated from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.

The report, prepared with the cooperation of the government of Dominica, aims to provide an overview of the contribution of the CBI to short-term recovery from natural disasters and Dominica’s long-term transition to a climate resilient, service-based economy. It contains analysis of the expenditure supported by funds raised by the CBI and an assessment of the economic and fiscal effects generated.

“…PwC concludes that Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBIP) has had a major impact on the island’s resilience, and is likely to remain a significant driver of sustainability,” the report stated.

The analysis stated that since the passage of Hurricane Maria, in September 2017, EC$582.6-million has been spent from CBI funds to support recovery efforts, such as the rehabilitation of damaged roads and bridges, the construction of three hospitals and six health centres, and the repair of damaged schools. The program also facilitated the construction of hurricane-resilient homes, five hotels and ecolodges, “creating over 1,000 jobs during construction phases, providing direct employment for approximately 900 hospitality workers, and supporting the livelihoods of those connected with tourism across the island, such as farmers, fishermen, taxi drivers, and tour operators.”

PwC estimates that expenditure under the CBI programme could increase GDP by about EC$150 million and tax receipts by nearly EC$30 million. The firm also predicts that the CBI funds will significantly impact Dominica’s long-term economic potential.

“The investment in hotels and tourism should generate future revenue streams for the island, which could be between EC$90 million and EC$140 million each year,” the report detailed. “The fiscal benefits of this could be between EC$20 million and EC$40 million each year.”

The PwC analysis is based on quantitative data collected from the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and qualitative data gathered during interviews with stakeholders, conducted in Dominica, in July 2019.

The report was commissioned by CS Global Partners Ltd, an international legal consultancy firm, which is supporting the governments of Dominica, Saint Lucia and St Kitts and Nevis to promote their CBI programmes.