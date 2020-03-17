Prime Minister of St. Lucia goes into self-quarantine

Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Allen Chastanet, has gone into self-quarantine.

According to a statement from the Office of The Prime Minister in St. Lucia, Chastanet “was as of this morning feeling unwell and in accordance with the established protocols went into self-quarantine.”

The statement added prime minister immediately stayed away from all of his meetings and engagements.

“In keeping with the protocols as advised by the Chief Medical Officer the Prime Minister has been tested for COVID-19 and we await the results,” the statement continued. “As soon as the results are available, the public will be informed.”

Meantime, the Government of Saint Lucia has designated Thursday 19th March 2020 as a National Day of Prayer.

A release from the Office of The Prime Minister calls on St. Lucians “as a Christian nation…in this time of crisis,” to come together in prayer.

Prime Minister Chastanet announced in an address on Monday evening, that taking into consideration the protocol on social distancing, the National Day of Prayer would not be a physical gathering but would require everyone’s participation.

Hence the National Day of Prayer main activity will be broadcast from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm on Thursdayvia the National Television Network (NTN), local stations and live streaming.

All are invited to spend the day in reflection, prayer and virtual fellowship regardless of religion and to take some time for positive reflection, or to meditate, or spread hope, comfort and build solidarity.

With Faith, Action and Love for each other, we will all be stronger as a nation and better able to deal with the challenges we face.