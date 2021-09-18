Prime Minister Skerrit attends 6th CELAC Summit

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit will attend the VI Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico.
The Prime Minister is accompanied at the meeting by Hon. Kenneth Darroux, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations.
The meeting will deliberate on issues related to the regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on a coordinated public health response and the path to economic recovery. The VI CELAC Summit will also address the future of the Organization of American States (OAS).
The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), created in 2011, is an intergovernmental mechanism for dialogue and political agreement, which permanently includes thirty-three Latin American and Caribbean countries.
Hon. Skerrit is due to return to the state on Monday, September 20, 2021.
In the absence of the Prime Minister, Senior Minister and Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Reginald Austrie is Acting Prime Minister.
9 Comments
Based on what someone post you know that person does not live in Dominica.Anybody who say Dominicans are poor and struggling,is MENTALLY DERANGED.
You just confirmed that you are either deaf and blind, or you live abroad. There we have it.
Skerrit and Austrie are two cartoonish jokers. They remind of Tom and Jerry, two lowly rated cartoon characters.
How does the PM of the Commonwealth of Dominica travel on official foreign business? Does he just hop on LIAT all by himself like any other person or does Dominica give its leaders some respect on international stage and travel with entourage of security personnell?
De meeting missing some of the biggest economies like Brazil, Chile, Columbia…..what you expect to achieve. CELAC doesn’t appear to support dw democracy movement in Cuba!
Some leaders attend meetings to put a chip and rub shoulders……they can’t even smile at their opposition colleagues in their own parliament!
Some leaders and their government are just self absorbed wealth seekers!
I don’t trust what Skerrit say in Dominica parliament…..I could never trust what he says with de people he holds in higher regard than his very own parliamentary colleagues……respect is earned…all you CELAC leaders too!!!
Mexico reported 11,711 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 765 deaths on Saturday. (Reuters News Agency)
Given the the above and our own vulnerability, surely this conference could have been conducted on-line.
To be honest we don’t see any meaningful development concept taking place in our government for our poor struggling DOMINICA and PEOPLE. This is a Skerrit Pappyshow Fanfare LABOUR GOVERNMENT on going over Five YEARS with nothing of meaningful Development taking place.
Skerrit is again on the Go to a “SELEC” meeting. What has he/we achieved in all these meetings that he continues to attend? We just don’t know, why? Because we don’t see it.
Our infrastructure is In a mess. Our Rural villages and people are in poverty and some level of poverty and Unemployment. We All need to know where all this RED CLINIC’ comes from and what are its Benefits?
What a Failed Incompetent LABOUR GOVERNMENT. What an on-going FAILED Immature Visionless SKERRIT. This man must “Go to Hell…Go to Hell, you’re not our Business”
Those were the HELL words PM announced sometime ago. These Ridiculous Childish despicable words are his. We I’ll live with him for a Long time. Our people need to move…
With Skerrit running Dominica and Austrie second in command, what a disastrous combination for the country. One is intellectually wanting and the other rants, raves and hollers like a person of unsound mind.
No wonder Dominica is firmly affixed to the bottom of the pile in the English-speaking Caribbean. These two leading the country are like two bats flying under the midday sun on a bright cloudless day. Totally unthinkable. No good outcomes can be had from this joint experiment.
Here comes the same two misleaders again. One
(a) allegedly sponsored a huge jam in Bellevue Chopin with little or no respect to covid rules and the other, what did he do?
(b) upon returning from Venezuela (a covid hotspot), he was seen at a funeral the next day, and maybe a day after attended parliament. In his imbicilic and slow witted mind, he was jeering at opposition parliamentarians for having their masks on.
Reasons why it’s my view that those misleaders dont care a “darn” about Covid but they are just two (double ) faced imposters, paying lip service to the disease!!!
ELECTORAL REFORM NOW!!! Why wait on Byron to start cleaning a bloated electors list??????