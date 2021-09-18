Prime Minister Skerrit attends 6th CELAC Summit

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit will attend the VI Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), on Saturday, September 18, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico.

The Prime Minister is accompanied at the meeting by Hon. Kenneth Darroux, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations.

The meeting will deliberate on issues related to the regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on a coordinated public health response and the path to economic recovery. The VI CELAC Summit will also address the future of the Organization of American States (OAS).

The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), created in 2011, is an intergovernmental mechanism for dialogue and political agreement, which permanently includes thirty-three Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Hon. Skerrit is due to return to the state on Monday, September 20, 2021.

In the absence of the Prime Minister, Senior Minister and Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Reginald Austrie is Acting Prime Minister.