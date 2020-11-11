Prime Minister Skerrit, Education Minister, condole with family of the late Felix Henderson

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is expressing condolences to the family of Creole icon and veteran broadcaster, Felix Henderson, who passed away on Tuesday evening at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital.

He was speaking on State-Owned DBS Radio on Wednesday morning.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Felix Henderson, very sad news,” he said. “I wish to on behalf of the government, my family and myself and the entire country to extend our sincere condolences to his wife and his family, his extended family and we pray that the Lord will give them the strength and courage to deal with the loss.”

He described the late Henderson as a renowned Dominica.

“He is a household name, a household voice; he has been at the forefront of the preservation of our Creole language for several decades with Espeweans Kweyol and his many ads, performances in Creole,” Prime Minister Skerrit stated. “He was really a great patriot, somebody who dedicated and committed himself to communication and broadcasting in Dominica.”

According to the Prime Minister, Felix has fought the good fight and was able to survive over an extended period of time, “but the Lord has called him through and he is here now with the Lord.”

Skerrit continued, “We are a people of faith and I have no doubt that his family will get the courage and strength from the Lord to overcome this challenge…May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Education Minister Octavia Alfred also expressed deepest sympathy to the family of the Creole icon.

“Firstly, on behalf of the Ministry of Education and secondly on behalf of my family,” she said.

Alfred described Henderson as a sincere partner of the Ministry of Education.

“He was very concerned of the literacy level of our students, especially our boys and this led him to initiate the DBS Reading Competition which grew to become a regional competition,” she stated.

She explained that on Wednesday 20th October, she visited Henderson at his residence although they were in contact daily via phone.

“We spoke about everything that day,” Alfred revealed. “So many things he wanted to tell me, he was passionate about so many things.”

She continued, “He wanted me to assure him that the effort in reading at school and the Creole culture would continue among the children.”

Alfred said that she also had the opportunity to sit with Henderson’s wife.

“She is a strong person and she was a great support to her husband, a very precious jewel and I extend sincere sympathy to her,” the minister stated.

Alfred also expressed sympathy on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Henderson’s daughter, Grace, who works at Wotten Waven Primary School who, she said, looked after her dad so well and still found time to do a lot at school.

“Miss Grace Henderson, God bless you,” she said.

The veteran broadcaster suffered from a heart condition for which he was treated at the Princess Margaret in July 2020 before being flown to Martinique on July 25, for further medical attention.

He returned to Dominica a couple weeks later but recently lapsed into a coma and was readmitted at Princess Margaret Hospital where he died.

Henderson was a native of Grand Bay who began working at DBS 43 years ago on the 12th of May 1977.