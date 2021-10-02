Prime Minister Skerrit in Dubai, UAE for Expo 2020

Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit is now in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to participate in Expo 2020.

He left the State on Thursday, September 30, 2021

The Commonwealth of Dominica is among 190 countries participating in Expo 2020, a showcase of culture, innovation and collaboration being held under the theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.’

While in Dubai, the Dominican Leader will attend a number of meetings and events to promote the island’s Citizenship by Investment Programme.

In the absence of the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit from the State, Senior Minister and Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Honourable Reginald Austrie is Acting Prime Minister.

Below is a video of the opening ceremony of Bubail Expo 2020 on Thursday.

