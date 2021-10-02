Prime Minister Skerrit in Dubai, UAE for Expo 2020

Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit is now in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to participate in Expo 2020.
He left the State on Thursday, September 30, 2021
The Commonwealth of Dominica is among 190 countries participating in Expo 2020, a showcase of culture, innovation and collaboration being held under the theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.’
While in Dubai, the Dominican Leader will attend a number of meetings and events to promote the island’s Citizenship by Investment Programme.
In the absence of the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit from the State, Senior Minister and Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Honourable Reginald Austrie is Acting Prime Minister.
Below is a video of the opening ceremony of Bubail Expo 2020 on Thursday.
51 Comments
@Gary, Skerritt doesn’t “have” to be in Dubai. He has agents he appointed to sell Dominican citizenship and there are technocrats in the ministries of Trade, Tourism etc who are very capable of answering questions and filling requests of those who need these services. The EXPO 2020 says it’s about a showcase of culture, innovation and collaboration under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”. I guess Skerritt is there to tell other countries how to innovate in selling their birthright. Since he doesn’t need to be there I’m free to speculate on his motives for being there. At the same time there is an important UN conference happening in Dominca to do with climate change and migration. I’d think he should be more interested in that seeing the number of Haitians who come and go from Dominca and cause grief for our French neighbors. The passports will still get sold even if he’s not there.
St.Jean and Peter are just JACK DON KEYS everybody remember the Panama papers,the PM was accused of all kinds of corruption.The UWP crooks and traitors said the PM could not travel to the USA,he has since been to the USA several times.Pandora papers is the same BS coming from the same BSHITTERS just a different day.St.Jean spent all his fruitful years working in and for a foreign country,We DO NOT need these guys when they have nothing but a high-level of stupidity to contribute to Dominica.
@Lin clown, you are showing how much your nom de plume suits you, to say that I spent my useful days working in a foreign country. I am a US citizen therefore I’m not in a foreign country. I own a piece of the rock called the USA. Your boy Skerritt has made Dominca dependent on selling of our citizenship to fund the country whilst killing off the productive sector which he inherited.What do you think those who buy Dominican citizenship are? foreigners? No, they are citizens of Dominca just as you are. I didn’t buy my citizenship of America and since the USA recognizes dual citizenship then I’m not in a foreign country, clown!. I’m also a citizen of Dominca and there’s nothing you can do to prevent me from participating in it.
DS,these fools do not care about records.They do not read the GAZETTE,they do not have a copy of the LOBOUR LAWS nor do they have a copy of the Dominica constitution,All they do is listen to FAKE news q95 and make DON KEYS of themselves.
Isn’t it ironic that the news of the Pandora papers comes out and the head of the corrupt Labor party cabal is coincidentally in Dubai. Dubai is notorious for corruption. When one considers that the rest of the world is also in Dubai for Expo 2020, this gives good cover for shenanigans. However, the news of the release of the Pandora papers must have some individuals sweating. There have been numerous news releases linking Dominca to unsavory characters and international fugitives so why wouldn’t concerned citizens not assume that there is a link to Dominca in the Pandora papers. The Panama papers about corruption and secret bank accounts had links to Dominca. Where there’s smoke there’s fire. Time will tell.
What does the Pandora papers has to do with the PM visiting Dubai. Why do you use your silly political partisan beliefs of assumptions and innuendos to establish some nefarious activity to The PM visit to Daub, there is what you believe and there is what it is. You need to step outside the frame and see the picture. Have you read Pandora papers, to suggest that the Dubai Expo 2020, is a good cover for shenanigans just says how silly you are, this is the pathetic ignorance I’m calling you out for.
Here is what you need to do, go through the Pandora papers and when you find Dominica or The PM with links to secret bank accounts, come and tell us, as of now you’re saying “Where there’s smoke there’s fire. Time will tell.” that’s all in your imagination.
Dubai is where the illegal dweller in the prime minister’s office goes to do mega deals and transactions. We have to keep a keen eye on him whenever he visits his El Dorado.
Your berating of people for exposing your demigod is of no consequence. Where are the unaccounted billions of CBI money? Being you are one of Ribbon’ Hood’s closest confidante’s tell us.
Why are you being so silly with such a reply. Where would you want the PM to go, in the Amazon to promote the CBI to the Natives, lol, does mega deals and transactions always have to be associated with nefarious activity. You always seem to be making judgements before the facts are available,you are also renowned for making accusations with no evidence to suit the narrative of your political agenda.
You should be the last person to accuse me of berating people. When you make accusations and insults at The PM and others who support the Government, it’s ok to you, insisting you are exposing the Government, really. Why are you asking me about unaccounted billions of CBI money, didn’t Linton the investigative reporter tell you, well go follow his trail, and you will find the unaccounted billions, what has taken you so long to find it. I’m not no one’s Ribbon’ Hood’s closest confidante’s, it’s just another folly of your perception.
Pictures of the Dominica Pavilion would be helpful for those that can’t get to Dubai. This would enable us to understand how Dominica is projected.
Correct me if I am wrong, but as far as I am aware nothing whatsoever has been published in our local media.
Admin: Perhaps you can you fill the void.
ADMIN: We have been unable to attain a picture of the pavilion to date. We continue to search and we will provide one if we can.
Roger, the news outlets in Dominica get their items from government sources and publish them verbatim.They have no interest in the veracity of the propaganda they receive. They are just happy to oblige.
I am convinced beyond any doubt that the local reporters and media houses in Dominica are cowardly and intellectually lazy and inept. For transparency, accountability, the rule of law and a vibrant democracy to prevail, In any country, the regular media must be active, impartial and courageous. Most of the journalists in Dominica live in a vegetative state of mind. They, as a group, are one of the biggest stumbling blocks to progress in the country.
By extension, it would be helpful to know who is manning Dominica’s pavilion.
This is all on a need to know basis. This PM and his government is shrouded in opaque clouds.
I hope the Pandora Papers reveal the precise locations of the missing $4 500 000 000.
@ peter, I agree with you and the way you refer to the so-called journalist in the country. I understand that everyone needs to eat so the “so-called” journalists have to do the propaganda work of El Supremo, and spin it off as news. Just as the police service and many other institutions have become compromised and relegated to serving their “dear leader” the journalism profession, especially at state- owned DBS have lost their way. There have been splicing of recordings from non-labour party individuals to push a false and corrupt line of reasoning. To tolerate that level of shenanigan in the news department tells us how much the nation’s station has lost it’s way. Bring back Papa Dee, Alvin, Dennis, Ferdinand, Joan, Jeff and other stalwarts of news journalism in Dominca.
Since when did Skerritt start announcing to the citizens of Dominca his whereabouts? I smell a rat. In the state which the country finds itself ref the Covid-19 pandemic, with rising deaths, a country walking in it’s sleep economically, why does the PM and minister of finance have to put the Treasury and tax payers through this unnecessary expense? He handpicked the agents who he wanted to sell our passports so why doesn’t he let them do their jobs? There is no need for Skerritt to be in Dubai at this time. The respective ministries have capable staff who can represent the country. Why do we need the Prime minister to be in Dubai? What is so complicated about buying citizenship of Dominca, that technocrats and agents can’t do it without the PM being there in person? Skerritt wanted a trip so he chose to go to Dubai. I hope that he keeps up the practice of informing the nation when he goes overseas and for what.
Your ignorance is so pathetic, I’m referring to your suggestion, “What is so complicated about buying citizenship of Dominica, that technocrats and agents can’t do it without the PM being there in person” Why don’t you educate yourself as it regards the CBI in which Dominica has to compete with many other Countries.
https://citizenshipshop.com/top-citizenship-by-investment-programs-2019/ Dominica has a model, and it is working, the facts are there. I would like you to imagine what Dominica would be like without such program, have you ever thought of this, before making such irrational suggestion giving credence to your ignorance.
I can’t wait for all the details of the Pandora Papers do finally come out. No doubt ours yours truly might feature as well but then again, it does really matter one way or another. Dominicans don’t care anyway. As long as they get the occasional free sewo courtesy of the ……
This son of a who cut your hair King Liar was aware of the big bombshell that was to be disclosed so King Liar took a trip to his favorite destination where rogues and vagabonds dwell to divert some more $$$$$$$. It is guaranteed that The King of lies will make up good stories to relate to his sets of naïve supporters. I hope the so called puppets journalists will demand disclosures of that speedway trip. But again what will we expect. Lies lies lies and more lies. The King is the best at his profession-to relate lies.
What is the rational writing such comment, spewing such abstract nonsense, is this what The PM went to Dubai for to divert some more $$$$$$$, wow. Have you not heard that an accusation reveals a reflection of the accuser more than the person accused, I’m referring to your lies, where is the proof of your accusation, guess it is in your imagination, so long.
Its rather funny that I read all these comments on here that make sense. However, the biggest question is ; when are we going to STOP complaining and actually show that we have some stuff “DOWN THERE” and collectively hit the streets? Skerrit has gotten used to the complaining and as such it does nothing to push him. Matter of fact he gets scared when the complaining stops for a day or two.
He treats the complaints as just another wonderful day in the life of Dcans because those who complain are toothless tigers. Just look at the said Mun-Serwuyea guys who came in with much expectations. We expected more from them in terms coordinating civil disobedience actions on the ground instead of the same complaining except this time with a megaphone. As long as we keep doing the same thing-complain- with no civil disobedience action on the streets NOTHING WILL CHANGE IN DCA even after Dimitri takes over in about 18 years. The dynasty will remain and we will continue to complain.
You are sadly mistaken. Complaints must be followed up with actions. Complaints and actions are not mutually exclusive. Dominicans should do both. We can talk and resort to protest at the same time.
The real problem is we talk incessantly and act sporadically. What we need is much more action than talk. But we must continue to verbalize our grievances for the world
to know what’s truly happening in Dominica. So whenever Skerrit and his deceitful nomads travel the globe peddling their sweet lies, the regional and international communities know better.
Ever so often he has to go there to check his treasure chest courtesy of the citizens of Dominica. Covid or no Covid, he couldn’t care less!
Who is funding this extravaganza. Yours truly minister of finance in charge of the money.
Mr. Skerrit should give Dominicans the biggest Independence Day gift. Stay over there, don’t come back.
Yes, Ibo! No better gift for our beautiful island.
King Liar (Skerrit) I hope you are not so foolish and naïve not to know that the world knows you , and that you are being monitored. The little boys you have following you around Dominica, I hope you have left them behind and has travelled with big boys. But remember there are bigger boys than yours so don’t be so foolish. Don’t allow your desperation to be caught asleep. And please keep away from the IPL, We all know you have no interest in cricket/sports. All you do is to recruit your young men as your security guards. No wonder there are none at these cricket events.
“He left the State on Thursday, September 30, 2021.”
PM, why you always running out of state on or around October 1, the day that Rosie Douglas, who brought you in politics was found dead in his little house by the Portsmouth market? PM does October 1 remind you of anything that you aren’t comfortable with?
The Big head Lang Sall minister would remember that when Rosie came from his long trip out of island as he was the first person Rosie called in my presence, but he never answered the phone and never called him back. I wonder why?
Today Skerrit is PM and Regional Austria, a friend of Rosie is PM. Reggie, do you know something the rest of us don’t know? Anyway Reggie I have a suggestion for you. In as much as PM Skerrit is always running out of state during the death anniversary of Rosie Douglas, I challenge you as acting PM and long time friend of Rosie, to make October 1, a national day of remembering Rosie Douglas and the way he was found dead in his house.
Expo 2020 is a world exhibition or world fair. A world fair is a large international exhibition designed to showcase achievements of nations. These exhibitions vary in character and are held in different parts of the world at a specific site for a period of time, ranging usually from three to six months. The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) general assembly in Paris named Dubai as the host on 27 November 2013.
Countries use these exhibitions to promote their offer to the world and sell their goods and services.
“While in Dubai, the Dominican Leader will attend a number of meetings and events to promote the island’s Citizenship by Investment Programme”!
I rest my case. Let those who have understanding understand that Dominica has nothing to offer!
At least he has Truth Be Told to offer. Why are you so critical of every move the PM makes? If he did not attend, you would have something else to say. Are you upset that the PM is on a promotion visit? And by the way, on which side are you? You totally confuse me. I guess our Expo held in Dominica means nothing to you, Right? And what do you have to offer your country? Nothing. There is nothing wrong while in Dubai to promote our CBI to generate more revenue, revenue that we need since Truth Be Told has nothing to offer to our country but just talk and criticize.
Before you hope, the Pandora Papers reveal the precise locations of the missing $4 500 000 000 why don’t you
look through it and find out rather than hoping, are you that lazy and negligent when it comes to finding out the truth, keep hoping, and please do not confuse your hope with the ingredient used with faith.
“in the absence of the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit from the State, Senior Minister and Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Honourable Reginald Austrie is Acting Prime Minister.”
Reggie is happy he is Skerrit”s acting PM but he should realize that everytime Skerrit has him to act as PM, is just making a mockery of him and reminding him of his stupidity. What qualifies you as acting PM is on the basis of seniority both in politics and member of the DLP. But wasn’t that true when Pierre Charles died? Were you not the most senior cabinet minister and laborite? Wasn’t Skerrit the most junior? So why did he brush you aside and took the leadership of our party?
Another thing I noted is, Skerrit ran out on the eve of the day that would have given Rosie Douglas 20 years in office if the DLP had not buried him. I said bury but Tony described his death in simple words that any child would understand.
So Skerrit can’t afford to spend Rosie death anniversary in DA so he ran…
This might not get approved but whatever. I find it unbelievably selfish that these ministers and leaders travel and see a wealth of possibilities yet come back home can’t adapt not a single one of these ideas to change things for their people. That’s just insane to me. Is hanging onto power that important.
Just say it…… Skerrit went there to sell passport!!!!!
That’s all I expect….. what else do we have to offer….. Skerrit?
Anything else branded from our lovely Dominica?
If there was anything else you would be boasting about it!!!
Skerrit is once again putting sale of passport ahead of the welfare of the people he claims he loves.
PM, if you knew a hurricane was approaching Dominica would you leave? But PM covid is worse than a storm and you know how many it has killed and still killing and how many are getting infected on a daily basis. How do you leave the people in so much chaos and go sell passport instead?
PM did you pull the guillotine you promised to pull on the people of Dominica?
“While in Dubai, the Dominican Leader will attend a number of meetings and events to promote the island’s Citizenship by Investment Programme.”
PM wouldn’t it be better to keep meetings and events in Dominica to encourage them to take the vaccine? PM at this time the covid 19 is in every community and I think it would be better to give people an envelope with $500 dollars, just for taking the vaccine. We did it during the last election and now the cause is more worthy. Bad move pm
What covid is doing in Dominica is worse than the distraction of Ericka and Maria because with Erika Maria all we needed was money to build back, and that we got because the entire world was not destroyed. Covid has the entire world upside down man and neighbor can’t go to neighbor to give a helping hand. Skerrit should use all of his Parlreps as well as care takers and challenge them to go out their and knock doors if they have to like they did during the election and make sure each damn Parlrep gets at least 50 constituents to take the vaccine every week. Their should be a health team traveling with those Parlreps to give the vaccine right away. That’s what the man should be doing instead of going out there to sell our passports as if he wants our people to die so he could get his cbi passport holders to come and replace them. So you guys can say what all you want but according to Skerrit “go to hell” “it’s not your damn business ” how many die as long as he gets passport…
I know the man was not raised with a father but as a father now he should know that that it wrong, evil, and showing a don’t care attitude to live his children sick and dying and to be out their trying to sell their property. That’s exactly what Skerrit did! The man is too damn selfish, greedy and wicked man.
At this time the man should use all of his influence to go on a motorcade encouraging the people to take the vaccine. He should use the experts, his doctor’s to educate the people on the vaccine, just as he would use all his lang Sall ministers to steal election. Again I say to Skerrit all he cares about is 18/3 but doesn’t see the need to use his 18/ 3 to help Dominicans when they need it most . But you guys are so damn ignorant and political that instead of putting pressure on Skerrit to get the message out all you will attack me instead.Go to the villages and see what covid is doing to our people. Skerrit and the health minister, who is a doctor have abandoned the people
Do think your opening statement is a true portrayal as to what the PM has done going to Dubai. How do you arrive at such a portrayal,,wow. I’m not going to say much, but I will tell you, this just shows what political partisan beliefs can do to the mind of a person so long.
Covid 19 is very serious and deadly and my heart goes out to the families that have lost loved ones as well as the hundreds that are in the covid center at this time.
It’s when I read these articles I get so upset and ask myself what kind of heart Skerrit had to know covid is causing so much havoc in Dominica and instead of going through out Dominica to try to convince the people to take the vaccine he finds is passports he needs to go and sell. When I spoke my heart the last time I was called ignorant and some accused me of playing football with covid instead of encouraging people to take the vaccine. But folks what is Skerrit doing? Is he not the one abandoning people at such critical time to go sell our passports to wanted criminals? How would you feel if you were a sick wife and instead of your husband trying to comfort you he is out their trying to sell your gold chain on you? I am upset because at this time Skerrit should use his 18/3 to fight for our people
The first World Expo took place at the “Crystal Palace” in London in 1851. It displayed the achievements of the Industrial Revolution. The world has moved on since then. The Dubai theme is, Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.
From what I can gather from the internet, at the Dominica Pavilion you can discover the nation’s efforts to almost halve its CO2 emissions by 2030; learn about the Kalinago people and their traditions; buy locally-made paintings, books, music and experience the joys of the annual Real Mas carnival.
And least we forget; while in Dubai, the Prime Minister will attend a number of meetings and events to promote Citizenship by Investment.
That says a lot about creating Dominica’s future.
Nothing is being sold at the pavillion. All items are promotional and contact information for said products are provided to interested persons.
I quoted the sentence you refer to direct from the Expo website.
What is the price tag for each of these overseas joy rides that Skerrit takes? Why don’t the media houses make these inquiries?
Each of These trips cost in the tens of thousands for flight, hotel accommodation, transportation, taxes, etc.
Can’t someone obtain the records of Mr. Skerrit’s travels from since 2004? I’m certain it is well over a billion. And what has the country gotten in return for this mammoth amount of money? Look around the whole of Dominica, ask yourself if Mr. Skerrit has brought back the goodies to justify the heavy burden placed on the country’s treasury by his multi-billion dollar plus travels?
Dominicans don’t care! They don’t care about the lack of accounting for the CBI, they don’t care that he lives in a $64,000 per month palace, they don’t care about his incompetence… so why would they care about his travel expenses. As long as they get a hundred dollar here and there and the occasional free sewo party… life is good in DA! I’ve given up on them a while ago.
@Martar
That’s the naked truth. Seriously! Sometimes I pause and wonder, what has really caused Dominicans to lose the revolutionary spirits of their ancestors? Dominicans have come like domesticated pets. For, just like a pet, how they have now been trained to be obedient, submissive and worship their master(s).
I also often ask, when would Dominicans, if ever, would grow a spine, stand tall, and take back their country and put it in more capable hands? From the way things are proceeding, it seems my hope is just an elusive dream, as unreal as an astronaut landing his spacecraft on the sun.
An Idle mind, the nonsense it conceives, “Can’t someone obtain the records of Mr. Skerrit’s travels from since 2004? I’m certain it is well over a billion” of course you can, all the record’s of travel expenses for public officers, including The PM are accounted for, it’s the law, certainty has nothing to do with the facts, it your silly perception. How did you arrive at this over a billion figure, lol. Here is something that may be of interest to you https://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/pm-skerrit-reveals-official-travel-expenses/ I would want to say you are ignorant as it regards to the audit of the Government Accounts, but I know you are not, you are just a mischievous political operative.
Hmm who knows there are some Talibans out there on the run and maybe they contacted him. He not scared of Covid? Well then again Trump said Covid was made in China so those Chinese must have given him something to help keep covid away from him
He must have heard of some wanted criminals out there that running from justice and he went to give them our passport, like he did with that former oil minister from Nigeria. Oh how I wish the US would set some FBI on him without he knows
Old habits die hard. We are in one of the worst phases of the Covid pandemic and the squatter in the office of the prime minister is racking up many thousands of frequent flyer miles at the expense of poor taxpayers who have very severe difficulties obtaining one meal per day.
The country doesn’t get value for money which is spent on these very exorbitant adventures by the narcissist who travels to all corners of the globe. i can guarantee anyone that Mr. Skerrit would return with empty hands, nothing for the country.
The country can’t find monies to resurrect the public library; for a stimulus package to give to the desperately poor and the struggling smal,l local businesses. Yet, money is readily available for Skerrit’s affluent lifestyle and his frequent pleasure trips around the world. He doesn’t spend a cent from his own pocket. This man has a parasitic relationship with the country.
Dominicans! It’s time to wake up and demand what is rightfully yours.
That’s his favourite destination. That’s were all the CBI money is bunkered.
You are very correct.
Bet he is pushing more passport sale as he is there as well