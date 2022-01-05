Project Plant A Seed: Improving lives through support and advocacy

Charity foundation Project Plant a seed (PPAS) has begun sowing the seeds of a better life for some Dominican families.

The non-profit organization aims to gradually improve the lives and well-being of families within communities by providing basic needs through support and advocacy.

It was started in March 2021 with the mission of cultivating self-reliance through acts of service and advocacy.

The charity was set up based on a vision of the founding member, Ms. Josephine Austrie. According to PPAS executive member Geida Seaman, Austrie brainstormed a number of ways in which she could establish a service that would benefit the vulnerable population of Dominica and all of the answers led to this now non-profit organization.

Eleven (11) goal driven women form part of PPAS, namely; Jahdel Alexander, Josephine Austrie, Kerzia Balthazar, Kasinda Fritz, Dannah Raham-Gage, Elka Giraudel, Cheryl Peter, Ezra Peter, Geida Seaman, Latovia Talbot and Kerefar Valerie.

Recently, PPAS reached out to various community leaders and village councils in an effort to assist any household in need of grocery items.

According to a press release from the organization, two barrels of dry food items were received in November 2021, sponsored by anonymous donors out of the United States. Food Hampers were delivered to several communities across the country on Saturday December 18, 2021.

The households in need included large families and single persons. Communities visited included Trafalgar and Bath Estate in the south of the island. Families in the villages of Horseback Ridge and Crayfish River, within the Kalinago Territory, were also visited as well as households in the town of Marigot, and the Melville Hall area. Families in the communities of Chance, Glanvilla and Picard were also targeted with food hampers.

“The food hampers included dry starched goods, canned meats and cereals, and snacks for the young ones. Information from each household was gathered in order to revisit and provide additional support to their individual needs,” the release stated.

PPAS have served a total of 15 families within these 10 months with food and clothing supplies. One of their goals for the future is to adopt a definite number of families whom they will work closely with.

PPAS also hopes to garner more sponsorship and support in order to fulfill its mission and aims to assist families with children, single parent homes, the homeless, elderly/geriatric, with services of prescription deliveries to elderly or disabled.

Donations are welcomed in all forms of cash or kind. Contact can be made through our Instagram page @project_plantaseed767 and mobile contact: 767-277-8959

“We are operating virtually, however, we go out on the field on days we are scheduled to make deliveries.”