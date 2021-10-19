Protocols being reviewed, US $10M expected from OPEC to help fight COVID-19 – PM Skerrit

There will soon be a review of Dominica’s guidelines and protocols in respect to Covid-19.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made the announcement during a live interview on Kairi FM’s Next Level Show over the weekend.

“This week we will be reviewing the guidelines and the protocols and the SRO in respect to Covid-19 and to see in the current situation, taking into consideration all of the variables what additional measures we can take to further allow increase activities, for example more people allowed to attend church,” the prime minister said.

He pointed out that reviews are done from time-to-time to assess the situation and to take prudent and responsible decisions, noting that there has to be a very intelligent and responsible balance in managing the spread of the virus and also ensuring that people can earn their daily bread, “because that is also very important.”

Skerrit cited situations in which some people are paying rent for their businesses and have to remain closed.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said government has contracted US$10 million from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) fund to go towards Covid-19.

He did not provide any additional details about the arrangement with the OPEC Fund for International Development but said the money will be used to pay for additional supplies, medication and staff in the fight against Covid-19.

“Because I want to ensure as the leader of the country that we have sufficient testing kits, we have sufficient PPE’s, sufficient medication,” Skerrit stated. “We can hire additional staff as we have done to help manage the situation…So we need to ensure that we have the resources to provide those things for our citizens.”

He thanked those who have been “speaking, advocating, encouraging, persuading, educating and informing” people on the need to get vaccinated.