PS Prevost moves to another ministry; praised for work in tourism

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Careen Prevost, has been praised for the work she has accomplished in that ministry. Prevost, who held that position for over 2 years, has been transferred to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal effective June 1, 2019.

The Minister for Tourism thanked the outgoing permanent secretary for her hard work and strong leadership role in the ministry.

“There is so much to be commended in recognition of her leadership qualities and demonstrated commitment to success and excellence,” Tonge said, speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority.

Prevost’s greatest task was leading the Tourism recovery effort right after Hurricane Maria.

“But with her technical skills and unwavering commitment, she was able to lead and direct a team of dedicated individuals. Along with stakeholders, she was able to pick up the pieces of the stricken tourism economy,” Tonge stated.

Tonge, who was speaking at the annual Tourism Awareness Month 2019 Award Ceremony, thanked Prevost for “the amazing work she has done for Tourism” and said although she will be missed, he took comfort in knowing that she is not too far away, and because of the working relationship that has already been established with the Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, “the synergy will continue.”