PSU continues to push for appointment of public officers in temporary positions – Letang

General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang, said the union continues to push for the appointment of public officers who have been in temporary positions for as long as ten (10) years.

His comments came following statements made by the Minister for Public Service Reform, Gretta Roberts, during the weekly Anou Palay Programme with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on the weekend.

The Minister announced that 130 public officers are expected to be appointed soon.

Letang, who spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO), made it clear that the DPSU was not going to celebrate because of that statement since it’s not the first time this is being said.

“The union continues to push for the appointment of those public officers, some of them who have been in those temporary positions for as long as 10 years,” he said. “I think we have to continue as the leading trade union to use every opportunity that is available to us to continue our plea, our appeal for those people to be appointed.”

According to Letang, the union will be writing to the government this week to remind them of that repeated commitment, “and to say that we are hoping or we will be expecting that at long last these people are going to be appointed.”

Letang further stated that once appointed, those public officers will be given the commitment that their years of service, this period will be taken into consideration.

“It is not unusual that people upon retirement can make a request for their non-appointed years to be taken into consideration for working out their gratuity,” he stated.

Letang continued, “This is something that the Minister for Finance can accept or reject.”

He added, “But we are saying let us do it very early so that it would be on their file because it is no fault of theirs that they were not appointed.”

The DPSU official said the union will continue to bring pressure to bear on those who are responsible during the appraisals, “because you can only be appointed after there have been appraisals done.”

He said the senior public officers have to ensure that their appraisals are done.

“We will also bring pressure to bear on those who are responsible, that is the permanent secretary to make the recommendations for appointments to the public service commission, to do that without any delay,” he remarked. “The work is not over, we will continue to do what we have to do.”

Letang said further that he is fully aware that the Public Service Commission is concerned that these people are acting or in temporary positions and not being appointed, “and I am aware of moves that have also been made by the Public Service Commission to influence the submission of recommendations for the appointment of those officers.”

Meantime, Letang said the PSU was less vocal as it relates to salary negotiations due to Covid-19, however, he pointed out that the union will continue to push in that regard.

“During the period people were home and we had to deal with this Covid-19, I won’t say that we were laid back, but we were not pushing,” he indicated. “We realize that the country was facing that crisis and therefore we were a little quiet about the salaries.”

Letang revealed that the union plans to meet with the executives this week, “and that is high on our agenda.”

He noted that the interview with Prime Minister Skerrit wasn’t the appropriate forum to hold discussions about current salary negotiations.

“Because we cannot negotiate salaries through the media, but as I said, we will be meeting this week to decide what is our next step with the issue of salary negotiations,” Letang stated.