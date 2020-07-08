Public encouraged to sign “Justice for Kenny” petition

Nicole Morson, organiser of the Justice for Kenny Mitchel event held over the weekend, said signatures are still needed for the petition that has been launched to help obtain justice for the murder of Mitchel.

Kenny Mitchel, a 27-year old Dominican residing in Anguilla, on April 13, 2019, was killed in a scuffle on that Caribbean island by Scott Hapgood, 44, an investment banker living in the United States. On April 16, 2019, Scott was arrested. He was charged with manslaughter and granted US $74,000 bail on the condition that he return to Anguilla for his future court dates. On April 18, Scott flew to his home in Connecticut on a private jet. He did not appear for his scheduled court appearance on November 11, 2019.

“There was a petition that was started on Kenny’s behalf by leader of the movement, Terron Azille; he started the petition in June with the rise of the George Floyd incident,” Morson stated.

She said the George Floyd incident opened a lot of wounds especially for the family and loved ones of Kenny Mitchel.

“We feel like if we should stand in solidarity with the Black Lives and people who are defending George Floyd, then we should also defend our own and stand in solidarity with them. So we are here for Black Lives Matter and also for Caribbean lives to show that Caribbean lives matter and that we’re speaking for our own,” she explained.

The petition has over 30, 000 signatures and the goal is to reach 100, 000 signatures. Morson encouraged the public to visit the Caribbean Lives Matter Facebook page and sign the petition.

She said the signatures on the petition will help in the extradition of Gavin Scott Hapgood.

“We plan to send a letter to the United Kingdom as there is an extradition treaty between the US and the UK as Anguilla is a British Overseas Territory, so it’s out of the hands of the Anguillians and up to England to enforce the law to get Scott Hapgood extradited,” Morson stated.

She stated that the narrative of Kenny Mitchel that was told in the media was inaccurate and was one-sided. The purpose of the rally was to give the family an opportunity to change that narrative and to let the world know who the real Kenny Mitchel was.

“Kenny is a son of the soil. He is Dominican and he could be our cousin, our nephew, our brother, he could be anyone, our friend and I feel it’s right that we can come out stand up and speak for Kenny because if we don’t speak for our own, then who will?” Morson asked.

At the event, there were also performances and speeches by family members, local performers and activists including Morine Mitchel (Kenny’s mother), Michael Lee, Tasha P, AbiYah ( Nicole Alfred) Yisrael, Conch Shell/ Drummers and more.

A rally was also held in Anguilla for Kenny Mitchel on June 19th, 2020.