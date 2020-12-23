Public reminded permit required to import agricultural products

Members of the Dominican public who wish to import agricultural products are reminded that they require a permit to do so.

The announcement was made by Agricultural Officer with the Ministry of Agriculture Plant Protection and Quarantine Unit, Dayan Abraham.

“Persons who are wishing to import any agricultural product, there is a process which they have to go through and that is first, by applying for an import permit,” she said.

Abraham continued, “An import permit basically is what we call a passport to bring in any agricultural products into Dominica, so it’s an official document which is implemented by the Plant Protection Quarantine Unit which gives you the permission to bring in these products.”

She said some of the agricultural products include apple, grapes, pears, Irish potatoes, cantaloupe and seeds for backyard gardening

She said application forms for the import permit are available at the Botanic Gardens and on the Ministry of Agriculture website.

The form after it’s downloaded can be emailed to [email protected].

More information can be obtained by calling 1-767-266-3802.

“The normal process would be, we have to conduct an assessment called a Pest Risk Analysis with that information,” she explained. “Once that assessment is completed we would list the import requirements, let you know under which conditions and what are the necessary requirements needed to bring in that product.”

Abraham encourages everyone who intends to import any agricultural products to first contact the Plant Protection Quarantine Unit and find out what documents are needed in order to help the ministry protect Dominica from invasive species.

Meanwhile, Dr. Natalia Lugay of the Livestock Development Unit of the Division of Agriculture, said anyone who is importing meat or is expecting to receive meat should visit the Botanic Gardens Livestock Unit to receive their import permit.

She said import permits will cost $10 per product depending on the type of animal meat that one is importing.

“So all pork products will be $10 on one form,” Dr. Lugay stated. “When you come to the Botanic Gardens, be advised that you must know where the product is coming from, the quantity of the product that you will be receiving and the type of product. For example, don’t simply say that you are receiving pork, we need to know if it is bacon or pork slabs and what quantities of that you will be expecting.”