Public response to independence activities good so far, cultural gala to include new features this year says Chief Cultural Officer

An interesting feature of the National Cultural Gala this year is the incorporation of contemporary artists with traditional art forms, according to the Cultural Division.

In a press statement, Acting Chief Cultural Officer, Earlson Matthew said cultural gala has always been that one event which brings everybody together with the “perfect blend” of the traditional and contemporary aspects of Dominica’s culture.

“This year, we’re taking it a step further incorporating our contemporary artists with these traditional art forms. You will see artists like Mr. Benji backed by a drumming Assam, Deli accompanied by jing ping with creative dance, Michelle Henderson doing Sa sa yé sa and Carlyn XP doing what has made her so popular for the past year,” he explained.

He said another new attraction to the gala is a spiritual segment with a herbal bath ceremony performed by the indigenous people of the Kalinago Territory.

Meantime, Matthew stated that up to this point, he has seen a very good response from the general public in the participation of events and hopes that this is the start of a connection that he has been wanting from citizens.

“Chic – Konpétisyon Had Nasyonnal is gaining a lot of momentum to the point that we’re even considering an extension because people want more time to get their pics and videos organized. So stay close, you might just have the extra time that you thought you did it,” the Chief Cultural Officer said.

He noted that the cultural division is making an effort to get everyone involved, no matter the age, background, religion or classes and wants to use culture as a tool or vehicle to bring people together.