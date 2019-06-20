Public urged to contribute to treatment fund for 3 year-old leukemia patient

Efforts continue to raise funds to fly three-year old Arrie Kamaya Phillip, overseas for much-needed medical attention.

Arrie was admitted at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) on June 12th, 2019 after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

According to a Facebook post by Arrie’s father, Darry Phillip, 16,000 Euro (about EC$49,000) is needed for the first 10 days of her treatment.

“Arrangements have been made to send her to Martinique for medical treatment/attention but she is in need of financial assistance which is 16000 euro for the first ten days of treatment. NOTE: THIS IS NOT THE FINAL COSTING. I am asking the general public for their assistance,” Phillip writes.

In an interview on Q95FM on Thursday morning, Phillip confirmed that preparations are being made to send hsi daughter to Martinique by this weekend or early next week to receive further medical assistance.

In a radiothon held this morning on Q95, about $25,000.00 was pledged toward the cause and Val Ferry has announced that all tickets needed for Arrie and her family to travel to and from Martinique will be provided to them free of cost.

Phillip said he is heartbroken and thanks everyone in advance who is willing to help his daughter.

Below is a GoFundMe page and a National Bank of Dominica (NBD) account number to assist Arrie in receiving the medical treatment that she needs.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ cancer-treatment-for- princessquot-arie-phillip- quot?teamInvite= 1mDRjaGKdDmks0gNaLlXxPMQmGsMNx 2ChmFN8vAgo6MBClOj8O12TgSEbhYi yIDD

Account number :100078064.

Persons willing to provide further assistance can call phone number: 285-1276.