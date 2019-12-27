Public urged to participate in ‘one million tree campaign’

Minister for Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment, Cozier Frederick, has appealed to the general public to join the “one million tree campaign”.

At the official reopening of Peebles Park in Roseau last week, Fredrick said it is expected that by 2020, a number of trees will be planted across the island.

He said the government has already received support from the United Nations Environment Program for this campaign.

“We are encouraging every Dominican to join in the movement to plant trees at your homes, at your schools, close to your places of worship, your workplace and within your communities.”

He said various agencies and communities across the island are also part of this initiative.

Frederick said that in addition to the tree-planting work undertaken at Peebles Park, the Ministry of the Environment has installed over sixty planters in the Roseau/Portsmouth area as part of the national reforestation project and a beautification campaign.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Karen Prevost, has said the reopening of Peebles Park will enhance the city of Roseau and hopes that more of these “green spaces” will open throughout the city.

The park was severely damaged after Hurricane Maria in 2017 and since then, renovations to the site has been undertaken by the government of Dominica at a cost of over $EC500,000.

“We are very happy for the patience of the public while the park was closed. There are still some things that are ongoing such as the construction of the lovely park benches but we are just very happy, the Ministry of Environment, to have the general public back in the Peebles Park,” Prevost said.

Prevost added that the park is a historical site and an area of significance and said more work will be done to the site in due time.

Meantime Frederick, a first-time minister in the nearly twenty-year-old DLP administration, said his ministry is also on a campaign to reduce the use of plastic bags in 2020 and has partnered with major supermarkets in Roseau to distribute free reusable bags to customers.

“Over the next few weeks, the ministry will continue to distribute over forty thousand of these reusable bags within the communities around the island. “

He said it is also the government’s intention to ensure that every Dominican owns a reusable bag to reduce the impact of plastics on the environment.