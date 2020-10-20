PWA supports recent police promotions; says acting chief is on the right track

Chairman of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) Corporal Jefferson Drigo, has congratulated the police officers who were recently promoted , and encouraged those officers who are deserving, but were not promoted, to not be “daunted.”

Just last week, Acting Police Chief Lincoln Corbette announcement various promotions, including those of Davidson Valerie to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-, Dereck “Hunter” St. Rose and John Nelson Charles to police Inspector, Anthony Lawrence to assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and Matthew Cuffy to superintendent and Leoma Joseph and Frank Commodore to sergeant. Additionally, 10 constables were confirmed to the rank of corporal.

“The PWA would like to congratulate all who got promoted. As you know promotion is typically a thing which creates a lot of confusion and whoever you promote, there will be feedback whether negative or positive. But going forward, we want to wish those who got promoted well and hope that they bring something new to the table,” Drigo told Dominica News Online (DNO).

According to him, police officers have been requesting change at the helm, therefore they are satisfied that their requests have been met.

“We have been asking for fresh bold, new ideas at the head of the police force. We have approached the Government, we have spoken to the Minister and finally we got the change that we have been asking for for so long, and I must say it is a great feeling that finally we are being listened to,” the PWA stated.

Drigo dismissed suggestions that have emerged since the promotions were announced, that some of them are politically motivated.

“Everyone who was appointed came from recommendation. So other officers would have to recommend them in order for them to be promoted. So the comments that it’s a political move is not correct,” Drigo maintained.

However, the PWA president acknowledged there are officers who are deserving and did not receive the promotion and encouraged them to “continue to work hard and good things will come your way. Do not be daunted, do not be discouraged, just continue to work hard and continue to work smart, support the administration and good things will come.”

Asked about the performance of the new acting Chief of Police, Drigo said Lincoln Corbette has taken the right approach since being announced back in September.

“He has met with the officers, the inspectors, the PWA and the general membership and what was great was that he accommodated questions, comments and idea from everyone which is a step in the right direction,” Drigo noted. There are other things he has done which I cannot disclose but in due time the general public will notice those changes and we just want to keep on encouraging him and wish him well.”

He pledged the PWA’s support to the acting police chief “as he works to improve the image of the police force.”