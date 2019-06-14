PWA welcomes attention to police concerns from Social Security Ministry

Public Relations Officer of the Police Welfare Association (PWA), Jeffery James has said that he is elated that attention has finally been given to the Traffic Department and the Roseau Police Station after representation by the Police Welfare Association regarding reports of rodent and termite infestation there.
James’ statement came after the Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, Permanent Secretary, Joanne Commodore and the Deputy Chief of Police visited the Charge Office, the traffic department, among other police areas of operations in response to the PWA’s public expression of dissatisfaction.
James said during an interview with Carlisle Jno Baptiste, after a meeting of the PWA executive with the association’s members last week, that action would be taken on Wednesday, June 12th in an effort to remedy the situation, if their several requests and recommendations to the administration of the police force to address those issues, including reports of the prevalence of bedbugs at the Roseau police station, were not taken on board.
“There is an infestation of rats at the traffic department and you can probably say the rats were roaming together with the men at the traffic department,” Jeffery said.
He said as a result of inaction by the management of the force, “We are asking the personnel who are attached the traffic department and the Roseau police station to report to police headquarters on Wednesday for duty because conditions…are no longer suitable for them to work.”
He said they were forced to take this course of action to get an immediate solution.
Meantime, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Joanne Commodore said no evidence of rats or termites were found within the various locations.
“The Honorable Minister (Rayburn Blackmoore) and myself, along with the deputy chief of police, set out to investigate and physically visit the charge office, the traffic department and any other area that was of concern that we could reach. It gives me great pleasure to report that there was no evidence of rat or termite infestation at the various locations. While on site we did complete a tour and we made recommendations for some of the small improvements that seemed relevant,” Commodore said.
She added, “While undertaking cleaning this weekend, we were reliably informed that no droppings or evidence of rodents was seen. This leads me to wonder if investigations were done by the PWA before releasing very worrying statements for public consumption.”
Commodore further expressed disappointment that the PWA had taken their concerns to the media rather than bringing them to the attention of the Ministry of National security.
“I wish to express my dissatisfaction with the culture…within the police force. This culture of running to the media as a first means of dealing with a problem rather than using the steps laid out in law…It is the duty of the PWA to bring the issues affecting police officers to the attention of the Hon. Minister or at the very least to the attention of the Permanent Secretary and of course to the police administration. None of this was done so why should this be in the press before we are engaged and given the opportunity to assist the police?” she asked.
Commodore said the Ministry of Justice has been extremely responsive to the needs of the police force and that police officers also have a responsibility in keeping their rooms, offices and surroundings clean.
However, James maintains that the Police Welfare Association is a lawful organization which is mandated to represent the interests of police officers.
“So, here it goes. We are standing for what we were elected to do. Hooray, hooray, hooray; the traffic department and Roseau police station – attention has been given, is being given and will be given because of our course of action. Kudos to you Mr. Chairman [PWA Chairman, Jefferson Drigo]”
9 Comments
Well I hope the PS’s heard the news that Sanders resigned from being Trump’s Press Secretary… The poor woman has come to realize that she has used up all THE LIES ALOTTED TO HER for her lifetime on lying for Trump.
With all the frustrations going on in the Carbonised Dominica Police Force, if the only way to get problems solved is through the media well so be it. I don’t believe the Police Officers would complain about bed bugs especially which can be easily transferred to their homes just like that.
Anyways in Dominica people should not complain about nothing because there is ALWAYS A SPINNER on the side line.
“However, James maintains that the Police Welfare Association is a lawful organization which is mandated to represent the interests of police officers. “So, here it goes. We are standing for what we were elected to do. Hooray, hooray, hooray; the traffic department and Roseau police station – attention has been given, is being given and will be given because of our course of action. Kudos to you Mr. Chairman [PWA Chairman, Jefferson Drigo]”
Boss man your response is childish and arrogant, your calling for officers to report to HQ as a form of protest was met with a public ridicule by the PS who branded you and your organization as untrustworthy and lacks credibility to say the least… Now instead of making a case in your defense you rejoicing that the authorities visited that’s like a child doing anything to get their parents attention even if it means killing the baby…
you guys are saddest for big men!!!!! i am right about now give up on the ignorance taking place on…
The PWA with the support of all other officers should go on an all out attack to remove this chief of police as soon as possible. This man is very wicked and malicious. A report was made to the Prime minister after Hurricane Maria and for some reason two years on after so many blunders he’s still there to carry on his mischief.
The PWA should be a shame of coming on the air and making such( uncoof ) distasteful comment. Don’t they realize this reflects on them. Talking about buds and rats living with them. That shows how unsanitary some of these police are.
Who brought the bugs there if not they themselves. Rats like nasty places. Garbage collection. Does that mean some of these guys keep their rooms or office like a slump that rats have to come partying around? Shame on you guys. Cleanliness is Godliness. Keep your surroundings clean. Nastiness is ugliness and that is you all problem.
Question to the Prime minister, minister of National security and the President. Why is the COP still the head of the cdpf? Is it because he’s tied to the lodge or you love the work of mismanagement he’s doing for 6 yrs now. This place is sickening.
The police chief and those around him need to go on vacation and allow a foreign commissioner and Deputy to take over the comess
Why can’t it be said that it’s a culture now in Dominica that whenever you stand for what is right it is labelled as politics. The police are never well taken care of and I truly believe the police are there own enemies. I say this to say that if the officers were united as one then Dominica and the police force would be a better place to work and enjoy. The police chief doesn’t support his men since taken up duty as mischief. He has personally said over and over he don’t like police so I’m really not sure why is Mr Skerrit and others have him there to make the police force suffer and the country on a while. Mismanagement in the police force is real and needs immediate attention.
Oh my….. it’s sad to see how politics have pervaded the police department. This guys need to be more professional. Everything cannot be about politics. It’s quite understood that anything to put the government in a bad light is welcome by the opposition but the police should put the country before politics. It’s seems like it’s just a matter of time before that small group within the police force do something really stupid but they are not above the law.
Skerrit “Tell Letang I run things in Dominica””.. What a classical buffoonic statement!!?
Well if the culture of going to the media, is the only way of getting speedy solutions to pressing matters, I strong gly recommend it .
Well done PWA!!! Keep it Up!!!
