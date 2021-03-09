Queen highlights importance of Commonwealth countries working together

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has highlighted the importance of working together during her annual Commonwealth Day speech.
Dominica observed Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 8, 2021, with an ecumenical service held at the St Gerald’s Hall.
The Queen’s message was read by President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin.
“We have all continued to appreciate, support the breadth of experience, the knowledge that working together brings and I hope we shall maintain this renewed sense of closeness and community,” the President read from the Queen’s speech. “Looking forward, relations with others across the Commonwealth will remain important as we strive to deliver a common future that is sustainable and more secure, so that the nations and neighbourhoods in which we live, wherever they are located become healthier and happier places for all of us.”
Savarin further stated that over the coming week, “as we celebrate the friendship, spirit of unity and achievements of the commonwealth, we have an opportunity to reflect on a time like no other…”
“Past experiences of the last year have been different stirring examples of courage, commitment, and selfless dedication to duty has been demonstrated in every commonwealth nation and territory, notably by those working on the frontline who has been delivering healthcare and other public services in their communities,” Savarin said, quoting from the text of the address of the Head of the Commonwealth.
“We have also taken encouragement from remarkable advances in developing new vaccines and treatments…,” Savarin stated.
The message further stated that the testing times experienced by so many has led to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance, “that we enjoy by being connected to others.”
“In our everyday lives we have had to become more accustom to connecting and communicating via innovative technology which has been new to some of us,” he noted.
The Queen hopes that relationships with others across the Commonwealth will remain important, “as we strive to deliver a common future that is sustainable and more secure.”
Commonwealth Day is celebrated under the theme: “Delivering a common future, Connecting, Innovating and Transforming.”
9 Comments
Worry about Harry and Meghan going and bad talk you in front of Oprah Winfrey on tv. That for you to worry about.
Good to see him, ,,I mean her, and Trump on the defensive re racism and white supremacy. Well it’s about time she should capitalize on world trends and begin returning property the British stole from Africa using maximum unbelievable violence, including the solid gold chariot she uses for pump, the numerous art pieces they have sold for billions$, the Ashanty golden stool they destroyed queen Yaa Asantewa to plunder etc.etc. Return them to their rightful owners.
Why was Commonwealth Day celebrated by ecumenical service? And not some activity which could’ve had a more impactful experience on the wider society.
In light of the recent developments in the UK as it pertains to the alleged claims of racism by one of their own. I believe this time calls for much discussion on countries to move away from having the Queen as their head of state.
The statement put out by Buckingham Palace just don’t cut it for many. These allegations goes beyond Harry and Meghan but to the core of what the Monarchy claims to represent such as the Commonwealth nations and need not to be addressed privately but PUBLICLY.
To put it simple, I have a fundamental problem with someone representing me if they’re against the very fibre or who I am and that’s BLACK!
My only comment on this article is that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at age 94 looks better than His Excellency President Charles Savarin who is in his mid 70s???
Mirror mirror on the wall who is the uglier of them both? Lol said the mirror Charlo is uglier than Elizabeth of course but if Clara was in the picture then Clara would be the prettiest of them all.
I would like to ask, what common wealth do we share with this lady? They have survived off the wealth of other nations, especially Africa. There is no gold in Europe yet a gold toilet was stolen from them last year. As one news-broadcaster said, racism has been going on among these people for hundred s of years. Meghan has made the news now of what she suffered among these people and now Elizabeth wants to pretend that this is not the case. Who cares for this woman?
UNAPOLOGETIC
Haile Her Majesty and your Excellency. Of prime importance in achieving Commonwealth Unity is strengthening the poles that unify from within, that our Unity will manifest a greater awareness in our respective duties. Integrity, Honesty, Selflessness, Dicipline, Humility, Positivity, Health and Love. That is the energy that spells UNITY.
Could have fooled me.
Commonwealth Day pass with no fanfare at all!
Where is de baroness nuh?
Oh how arrogant, instead of reparations she is telling the neo colonized to behave. Sorry Lizibet we get more from China than you have ever contributed since you crooked and deserted us with your commonwealth trick, and we are not going to behave ourselves.