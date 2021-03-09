Queen highlights importance of Commonwealth countries working together

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has highlighted the importance of working together during her annual Commonwealth Day speech.

Dominica observed Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 8, 2021, with an ecumenical service held at the St Gerald’s Hall.

The Queen’s message was read by President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin.

“We have all continued to appreciate, support the breadth of experience, the knowledge that working together brings and I hope we shall maintain this renewed sense of closeness and community,” the President read from the Queen’s speech. “Looking forward, relations with others across the Commonwealth will remain important as we strive to deliver a common future that is sustainable and more secure, so that the nations and neighbourhoods in which we live, wherever they are located become healthier and happier places for all of us.”

Savarin further stated that over the coming week, “as we celebrate the friendship, spirit of unity and achievements of the commonwealth, we have an opportunity to reflect on a time like no other…”

“Past experiences of the last year have been different stirring examples of courage, commitment, and selfless dedication to duty has been demonstrated in every commonwealth nation and territory, notably by those working on the frontline who has been delivering healthcare and other public services in their communities,” Savarin said, quoting from the text of the address of the Head of the Commonwealth.

“We have also taken encouragement from remarkable advances in developing new vaccines and treatments…,” Savarin stated.

The message further stated that the testing times experienced by so many has led to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance, “that we enjoy by being connected to others.”

“In our everyday lives we have had to become more accustom to connecting and communicating via innovative technology which has been new to some of us,” he noted.

The Queen hopes that relationships with others across the Commonwealth will remain important, “as we strive to deliver a common future that is sustainable and more secure.”

Commonwealth Day is celebrated under the theme: “Delivering a common future, Connecting, Innovating and Transforming.”