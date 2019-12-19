Queen Sol undertakes ROYAL Christmas feeding project

Reigning Miss Dominica, Marisol John, has taken her ROYAL initiative into the streets.

ROYAL which stands for “Rise, Overcome, Yield, Aspire and Lead.” is an idea which John came up with after she won the Miss Dominica title in 2018.

“It is is an acronym that stands for all the things I believe young people are capable of doing to develop themselves, their community their country-Dominica and the region…This is a group that aims to empower young people through social media, community outreach and fellowship,” John stated in a release. “As part of ROYAL’s community outreach programs, we decided to share the Christmas joy with others by conducting a small street feeding project. We coined it ‘Pizzas with love’.”

She said she thought of the ‘Pizzas with love’ idea a few weeks ago while “indulging in one of my favorite foods (pizza).”

“After months of staying away from pizza and other foods not in line with my pageant diet, I couldn’t even express the joy I felt while biting into a delicious slice of pizza,” John explained. “Reminiscing on this, I felt that I could spread this same joy I felt within me by giving -giving my time, talent and treasure to those in need.”

She went on to say that the members of her ROYAL team were in full support and, in a matter of a week, the activity was planned and executed.

“We were tasked with baking pizzas at home as well as purchasing boxes of pizzas to distribute,” John revealed.

She said initially, the project was aimed at the less fortunate and homeless, however, while walking through the streets, they soon realized that pizza is a “popular favorite of many” and eventually, they began serving pizzas to those who were targeted as well as other individuals who simply enjoy having pizza.

“It was truly a pleasure to give back to community especially at this time of year. The simplicity of the project is truly what means the most to me, as it reminds me that the smallest actions may have huge impacts on the lives of others,” John remarked. “We had a blast doing it as we also had meaningful interaction with the persons on the streets. It was a success and by the looks of it, ROYAL and myself will be doing this again.”