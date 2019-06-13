Range Developments assists reconstruction efforts of Kalinago special education school

Thursday, June 13th, 2019
Reconstruction work being carried out at the school

Range Developments is continuing its longstanding support of education projects on the island of Dominica with its latest CSR initiative. The award-winning Citizenship-by-Investment property development company has supported the reconstruction efforts of Isulukati Special Education after it was devastated by hurricane Maria in late 2017.

Range Developments has assisted the school with much needed building materials to help fix the damage sustained by the hurricane. The work was carried out by a group of men from the USA; missionaries who are volunteering their time and efforts to help others.

Agenette Lucien Francis, Principal of Isulukati Special Education said:

‘’There is nothing better than helping others when they need it most. With this in mind, the Isulukati Special Education school would like to thank Range Developments for reaching out and lifting us up in our time of need; we are grateful for your support.’’

Located in Crayfish River in the center of the Kalinago territory, the school caters to students with disabilities. The ethos of the school is that disability is not inability and strongly believes that everyone should be given an equal opportunity to learn and prosper. In this regard, the school can proudly claim that three of its students represented Dominica in the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi where they brought home three gold medals and one silver medal.

Kamal Shehada, Managing Director at Range Developments said:

“We are truly inspired by the students at Isulukati Special Education and are honoured to support the reconstruction work of the school. We very much look forward to seeing more great achievements from its students in the future.”

Range Developments has supported the school previously by donating used laptops so that staff can carry out administration work as well as providing much needed equipment for the school and its students.

Range Developments has a special interest in educational projects in the Caribbean and hopes to build upon their social responsibility efforts by further supporting other worthwhile projects and initiatives. If you have any suggestions regarding opportunities that Range Developments might be interested in supporting, please contact kamila.ondrackova@rangedevelopments.com

