RBC Royal Bank of Canada to increase fees on certain services

Account holders with the Royal Bank of Canada, RBC will be required to pay more for certain services as of May 31.

RBC has a presence in 17 countries across the Caribbean, including Dominica serving more than one million clients.

There is a news article out of Trinidad and Tobago which details a new set of fees which will be imposed shortly.

According to the report from Trinidad’s TV6 News the fees will take effect on May 31, while others will be introduced on May 17th.

One of the biggest changes is a monthly charge of $15.00 on saving accounts from May 31.

On RBC Enhanced Savings Accounts there will be a charge of $20.00 on accounts with a balance of less than $1500.00. On US accounts there is a US$2.00 monthly charge and customers who have an EU currency account it will be Euro$20.00 a month. Any in-branch withdrawal is now $$7.00.

There are a few new changes for wire transfers as well. The fee to send funds to any destination increased to $67.50 from $65.00. Incoming wire transfers will now cost $45 dollars instead of $30.

There is also a $25-dollar charge for using an RBC debit card from any international point of sale. If someone tries to use their card and it doesn’t go through, they will be charged $5.

Loan fees go up as well. There is a refinancing charge for loans under one year of $250.00 and late fees are 2% of installment.

According to reports, the changes will take effect in all RBC branches throughout the Caribbean. This is expected to be done gradually.