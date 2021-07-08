RCCG donates wheelchairs and other items to needy individuals and organizations (with photos)

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has gifted two individuals with wheelchairs of their own and donated several other items to various local homes on the island.

The humanitarian church which arrived on the island following the passage of Hurricane Maria, has collaborated with the Dominica Council On Ageing (DCOA), to present four-year-old Hamez Philbert with a brand new wheelchair.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, on June 29, 2021, Pastor of the RCCG Dominica Longinus Ohaegbu, stated that their organization which was established in 1962, plants churches and touches life both spiritually and physically in over 200 nations of the world.

Though the young beneficiary could not express his appreciation, except with a beaming smile, his mother, Malenka Tavernier did so on his behalf, noting that his new source of mobility will be put to good use.

Also expressing appreciation on his behalf was the principal of Ĺ Ètoile du Matin Préscolaire (The Morning Star Preschool which Hamez attends), Georgette Deravariere.

“We would like to put out our biggest form of thank you and gratitude to all those involved in the donation of this wheelchair which is going to make Hamez more accessible to different environments,” she said. “We can already see that he is so much happier, so we just want to say thank you very much. We are extremely grateful.”

The RCCG also presented the DCOA with a barrel of adult pampers, which was accepted by recently-elected president of the DCOA Ophelia Olivaccé Marie.

“We want to say thank you for our barrel which is overflowing and we can see that there is lots of love coming with every packet of merchandise that is in there, ” stated Olivacce Marie. “On behalf of all of you here I say thank you so much to your church locally and in Texas and we encourage you to continue to make that special change as you go along.”

Following the donation to the DCOA, the team made their way to CHANCES at Jimmit and handed over another barrel of pampers and an assortment of food items to the home which houses children at risk.

“We welcome every aspect of help we can receive because the government cannot do everything and to feed 25 children many of which are teenagers, it gets difficult at times, so whichever help we get helps us to maintain a good quality of life for the children. We welcome it with open arms,” Managing Director of CHANCES, Jenny Honore-St Valle said.

Another beneficiary of the RCCG’s donations for the day was a fully automatic wheelchair to double amputee of 11 years, Roy Thomas.

Through tears, Thomas, who is a resident of the Dominica Grotto Home for the homeless stated, “I feel happy, I am confident that I will be able to move about more easily; this is a dream come true.”

The Grotto Home for the homeless also received a donation of several items from the humanitarian organization, which says that part of their mission is to transform lives.

In light of the dire financial situation facing the 45-year-old charity which has sheltered and fed thousands of destitute Dominicans over the past four-and-a-half decades, Matron of Home, Christmar St. John Ogebalugo, stressed that the donation could not have come at a better time.

“We are very grateful to God that they have selected the Grotto Home to bring joy and cheer to us. We are very grateful and on behalf of the Board of Directors and the staff and the forty residents and myself we would like to say thank you and may God bless them,” she further stated.

Throughout the course of the day, other beneficiaries included the Dominica infirmary and the Dominica State Prison.

The RCCG, whose headquarters is located on the top floor of Patty Shack in Roseau, currently has branches in Grand Bay and Portsmouth and recently opened another branch in Wesley. The organization hopes to have another branch established in Laplaine by September.