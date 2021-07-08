RCCG donates wheelchairs and other items to needy individuals and organizations (with photos)

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has gifted two individuals with wheelchairs of their own and donated several other items to various local homes on the island.
The humanitarian church which arrived on the island following the passage of Hurricane Maria, has collaborated with the Dominica Council On Ageing (DCOA), to present four-year-old Hamez Philbert with a brand new wheelchair.
Speaking during the handing over ceremony, on June 29, 2021, Pastor of the RCCG Dominica Longinus Ohaegbu, stated that their organization which was established in 1962, plants churches and touches life both spiritually and physically in over 200 nations of the world.
Though the young beneficiary could not express his appreciation, except with a beaming smile, his mother, Malenka Tavernier did so on his behalf, noting that his new source of mobility will be put to good use.
Also expressing appreciation on his behalf was the principal of Ĺ Ètoile du Matin Préscolaire (The Morning Star Preschool which Hamez attends), Georgette Deravariere.
“We would like to put out our biggest form of thank you and gratitude to all those involved in the donation of this wheelchair which is going to make Hamez more accessible to different environments,” she said. “We can already see that he is so much happier, so we just want to say thank you very much. We are extremely grateful.”
The RCCG also presented the DCOA with a barrel of adult pampers, which was accepted by recently-elected president of the DCOA Ophelia Olivaccé Marie.
“We want to say thank you for our barrel which is overflowing and we can see that there is lots of love coming with every packet of merchandise that is in there, ” stated Olivacce Marie. “On behalf of all of you here I say thank you so much to your church locally and in Texas and we encourage you to continue to make that special change as you go along.”
Following the donation to the DCOA, the team made their way to CHANCES at Jimmit and handed over another barrel of pampers and an assortment of food items to the home which houses children at risk.
“We welcome every aspect of help we can receive because the government cannot do everything and to feed 25 children many of which are teenagers, it gets difficult at times, so whichever help we get helps us to maintain a good quality of life for the children. We welcome it with open arms,” Managing Director of CHANCES, Jenny Honore-St Valle said.
Another beneficiary of the RCCG’s donations for the day was a fully automatic wheelchair to double amputee of 11 years, Roy Thomas.
Through tears, Thomas, who is a resident of the Dominica Grotto Home for the homeless stated, “I feel happy, I am confident that I will be able to move about more easily; this is a dream come true.”
The Grotto Home for the homeless also received a donation of several items from the humanitarian organization, which says that part of their mission is to transform lives.
In light of the dire financial situation facing the 45-year-old charity which has sheltered and fed thousands of destitute Dominicans over the past four-and-a-half decades, Matron of Home, Christmar St. John Ogebalugo, stressed that the donation could not have come at a better time.
“We are very grateful to God that they have selected the Grotto Home to bring joy and cheer to us. We are very grateful and on behalf of the Board of Directors and the staff and the forty residents and myself we would like to say thank you and may God bless them,” she further stated.
Throughout the course of the day, other beneficiaries included the Dominica infirmary and the Dominica State Prison.
The RCCG, whose headquarters is located on the top floor of Patty Shack in Roseau, currently has branches in Grand Bay and Portsmouth and recently opened another branch in Wesley. The organization hopes to have another branch established in Laplaine by September.
While on vacation in New York I was invited to church. Members of the congregation were given an envelop to put in an offering. We were also given a pen to write on the envelop the name of a charity or an organization that you wish to contribute your offering to.
That’s how it should be done. Too many of the local churches take tithes and offerings and there is no accountability as to how that money is used.
If so how will pastors be able to purchase jets to travel spiritually for god, and build/buy lavish homes to privately therapy the wives of misbehaving followers?
They are part of the Euro-religious master-plan to keep people poor (the only people who take up the religion of their enslavers and captors) and depend on donations all while continuing to fleece and dominate them and their whole continent while we stand aside and look, and join in.
Well said Ibo France. Great comment. Totally agree that churches should be doing more in the communities they serve.Hopefully, this article will arouse their awareness.
Thank you thank you may god bless all who taking part in this charity work❤
Commendations to the Redeemed Christian Church of God for remembering the most vulnerable among us and gifting them with necessities to alleviate the stresses and daily demands of life.
You are leading by example. This should be an integral part of every church, assisting those in greatest need.
Too many churches collect offerings and tithes and do not give back to the community. Pastors are the direct beneficiaries of the church goers’ philanthropy.
For the future, may you receive abundantly so that you can continue to give generously.
Thanks for your contributions, but ìt is important to Remember that individuals need wheelchairs that are made for them. Too big of a wheelchair can do more harm than good. Posture is very important.