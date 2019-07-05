Reading competition final to be held today

Ten (10) finalists will be competing at this year’s 12th annual DBS Radio national reading competition.

The competition is held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and is sponsored by Courts Dominica Ltd.

The finalists are as follows: Khaleed Colaire – Ebenezer SDA Primary, Isaac Roberts- Grand Fond Primary, Reuan Thomas- Pioneer Preparatory, Emile Charles- W.S. Stevens Primary, Kheanillia Barrie- Atkinson Primary, Sekuan Maffei- Convent Preparatory, Jonathan Theophile- St. Mary’s Primary, Sienna Andrew- St. Martin’s Primary, Mia Joseph- Berean Christian Academy and Elion Oscar- Petite Savanne Primary.

The competition is judged in two categories and this year, for the first time, the organizers are using a different set of judges for each category.

The event is scheduled to take place from 3:00 pm at the Public Service Union (PSU) building on Friday July 5th, 2019.