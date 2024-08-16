Rebuild Dominica Inc announces scholarship award for prestigious US boarding school

Rebuild Dominica Inc, in partnership with The Piney Woods School, announced a scholarship recipient at an award ceremony on August 12, 2024, at The University of the West Indies, Global Campus Dominica. The event was moderated by Simeon Joseph, who is a Board Member at Rebuild Dominica Inc. This scholarship program supports students’ academic and personal goals, highlighting Rebuild Dominica Inc’s commitment to Dominica’s youth. Scholar Joseph Thomas was recognized, with President Willie Crossley Jr. and Curtis Matthew of DBS Radio attending.

Joseph Thomas, known for academic excellence and community service, was awarded a scholarship for leadership and community impact. He actively participates in development projects and volunteer work, making him a deserving recipient.

President Willie Crossley Jr. of The Piney Woods School remarked, “We are honored to partner with Rebuild Dominica Inc in this noble endeavor. This scholarship program not only provides educational opportunities but also fosters the development of future leaders who will contribute positively to their communities.” Crossley holds degrees from the University of Chicago, Harvard University, and the University of Virginia School of Law.

Gabriel Christian, Esq., former President of Rebuild Dominica Inc and current board member and legal advisor, added, “This scholarship program is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the potential of Dominica’s youth. We are grateful for the support of The Piney Woods School and look forward to seeing the positive impact of this initiative.” The Rebuild Dominica Inc Scholarship covers tuition, boarding, and other expenses at The Piney Woods School for high school students, valued at around $45,000 USD per year, supporting academic and personal success.

LaDàna Young (née Drigo), President of the Board of Directors at Rebuild Dominica Inc, stated, “We want our candidates to reflect the best of our country as academically gifted, innovative, purposeful, and patriotic problem-solvers, never shying away from a challenge. Joseph Thomas embodies these qualities, and we are proud to support his journey.” Featured speakers and guests included Professor Claudius Sanford and recently elected Kalinago Chief Anette Sanford. Additional members of the Board at Rebuild Dominica Inc joined remotely via Zoom, including Reginald Vigilant (Vice President), Dr. Peter Alfred, Dr. Samuel Christian, Errol Emmanuel, and Elize Royer.

This year’s scholarship honors the late Alwin Bully, designer of Dominica’s flag. His widow, Anita, joined via Zoom. The event also paid tribute to Dr. Clayton Shillingford, a founding member of Rebuild Dominica Inc.

Rebuild Dominica Inc celebrates the achievements of our scholarship recipient and supports the future leaders of Dominica.

Watch the award ceremony below:

Watch news story about Piney Woods documentary :

Watch the HULU trailer: