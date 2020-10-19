Recalled Metformin not procured, or sold in Dominica says Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health is reassuring the general public that a form of Metformin, a drug which is used to treat diabetes, which is being recalled because of its cancer-causing potential, is “neither procured by the Ministry of Health nor sold in established pharmacies in Dominica.”

According to a release from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, on October 10th, 2020, the FDA sent out an alert informing partners and health care professionals of the recall of Extended Release (ER) Metformin (a popular drug used to treat diabetes and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) distributed by by Marksans Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

The Ministry says that Metformin from the specific manufacturer Marksans Pharma, being sold under brand name Time-Cap Tabs Inc., is the Metformin which has been recalled.

The release states that the companies are recalling this Metformin because it contains N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a probable human carcinogenic which is in an unacceptable high level in the drug.

“An investigation was launched by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment and we can now reassure the general public that the Metformin being recalled, Extended Release (ER) Metformin brand name Time Cap Tabs Inc., is neither procured by the Ministry of Health nor sold in the established pharmacies in Dominica,” the Ministry of Health asserts in its release. “Therefore, we wish to encourage our diabetics and other members of the population using Metformin, to continue taking your medication as prescribed, and to continue with all other diabetic management guidelines you have been given from your health care professionals.”

Persons who require more information are asked to contact Ms Anna Royer, Chief Pharmacist (Ag) at 767-266-2119 or Central Medical Store at 767-266-2138.