Recommendation to change voter qualification requirements for overseas Dominicans draws more criticism

A recommendation by a government-appointed member of the Electoral Commission to remove the 5-year requirement for Dominicans living abroad to be eligible to vote, continues to draw criticism.

Section 7 of part 2 C of the Electors Act states that “a person registered pursuant to this part shall remain registered unless and until his name is deleted from the register because he has been absent from Dominica for a period exceeding 5 years.”

Attorney, Lennox Lawrence, said recently on Prime Minister Skerrit’s weekly talk show, that the laws can either be removed altogether or should be extended for a 10 year period.

Citing a recent court decision in Canada which ruled that the five year limitation is unconstitutional, Lawrence insisted that Dominica’s laws must ensure the maximum number number of people who registered to vote can in fact, exercise their right to vote.

However, Social Activist, Loftus Durand, while not necessarily opposing a change to the 5-year requirement, is insisting any legislative change in that regard should not be unilaterally undertaken by the government.

He told Dominica News Online (DNO) he believes that the Dominica public, by consensus, should have a say in any decision to review the country’s laws.

“That from how I see it, it is not making much sense in the interest of the public, because one, that is Lennox Lawrence’s suggestion that part of our electoral laws be amended or changed,” he said. “What I would like to ask Lennox Lawrence or persons who are proposing that is whether they got a consensus from the Dominican public by and large and they are in agreement from the 5 years to the 10 years of being out of Dominica.”

Durand insists that the country’s statutes cannot just be changed in a willy-nilly fashion and not include the citizenry.

“If something like that was to be tabled, then the Dominican people by and large, by consensus, should say okay, we are in agreement to that law; somebody is out for 5 years, we are in agreement in a unified way,” he reiterated. “We should have a say in this matter.”